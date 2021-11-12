PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

Friday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix, Ariz. Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71 Purse: $2.5 Million Second Round Kirk Triplett 65-64_129 Steven…

Friday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix, Ariz. Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71 Purse: $2.5 Million Second Round

Kirk Triplett 65-64_129

Steven Alker 66-65_131

Jim Furyk 65-67_132

Phil Mickelson 67-65_132

K.J. Choi 67-65_133

Vijay Singh 69-65_134

Jerry Kelly 67-67_134

Brett Quigley 67-67_134

Stephen Ames 67-67_134

Brandt Jobe 66-68_134

Darren Clarke 68-67_135

Scott Parel 67-68_135

Fred Couples 66-69_135

Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-66_136

Dicky Pride 67-69_136

Woody Austin 71-66_137

Steve Flesch 69-68_137

Paul Broadhurst 69-68_137

Wes Short, Jr. 67-70_137

David Toms 66-61_137

Alex Cejka 71-67_138

Robert Karlsson 70-68_138

Retief Goosen 70-68_138

Paul Goydos 70-68_138

Glen Day 70-68_138

Mike Weir 68-70_138

Kenny Perry 68-70_138

Doug Barron 68-70_138

Kevin Sutherland 72-67_139

Colin Montgomerie 69-70_139

Bernhard Langer 68-72_140

Ernie Els 68-73_141

Rod Pampling 69-73_142

Gene Sauers 69-74_143

Tim Petrovic 72-73_145

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.