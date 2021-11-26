BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » Sports » Pavoletti marks birthday by…

Pavoletti marks birthday by scoring for Cagliari in Serie A

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 4:50 PM

ROME (AP) — Leonardo Pavoletti celebrated his 32nd birthday by scoring for Cagliari in a 1-1 draw with Salernitana on Friday in a matchup of the two last-placed teams in Serie A.

Pavoletti redirected a cross from João Pedro in the 73rd and Federico Bonazzoli equalized for Salernitana in the 90th with a volley.

The Brazilian-born João Pedro could join Italy’s team for the World Cup qualifying playoffs in March.

Both sides remained three points from safety.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

