Paralympic Games wheelchair tennis champ Nick Taylor retires

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Three-time Paralympic wheelchair tennis champion medalist Nick Taylor has announced his retirement.

Taylor, an American who turns 42 this week, won 11 Grand Slam doubles titles with David Wagner — seven at the U.S. Open and four at the Australian Open.

At the Paralympic Games, they won gold medals in 2004, 2008 and 2012, along with a silver in 2016. Taylor also won the quad singles bronze in 2012.

The pair played together at an event at the USTA National Campus in Orlando over the weekend, Taylor’s farewell to competition.

Taylor, who is from Kansas, has been ranked No. 1 in quad singles and doubles.

He now aims to make it to the 2024 Paris Paralympics in a new sport, boccia.

