BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » Sports » Panthers sign forward Ryan…

Panthers sign forward Ryan Lomberg to 2-year extension

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have signed forward Ryan Lomberg to a two-year, $1.6 million extension through the 2023-24 season.

The team announced the signing Friday. Lomberg had one goal and two assists in his first 10 appearances of the season with the Panthers.

“Ryan has brought physicality and contagious energy to our lineup,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “We are excited to announce that he will continue to be a part of the Panthers organization for years to come.”

Lomberg is in his second season with the Panthers. He spent parts of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Calgary Flames, then signed as a free agent with Florida in October 2020.

He played two years of college hockey at Maine, then had stints in the USHL, AHL and ECHL before finally settling in with the Panthers.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up