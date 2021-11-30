Non-Tender Free Agents

NEW YORK (AP) — The 41 players who became free agents when their teams failed to offer 2022 contracts Tuesday:…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) — Timothy Locastro, of.

DETROIT (2) — Matt Boyd, lhp; Grayson Greiner, c.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Richard Lovelady, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Phil Gosselin, 1b.

MINNESOTA (4) — Jharel Cotton, rhp; Daniel Coulombe, lhp; Trevor Megill, rhp; Juan Minaya, rhp.

TEXAS (3) — David Garcia, c; Billy McKinney, of; Yohel Pozo, c.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Taylor Clarke, rhp.

ATLANTA (3) — Johan Camargo, 3b; Jasseel De La Cruz, rhp; Richard Rodríguez, rhp.

CHICAGO (2) — Jason Adam, rhp; Michael Hermosillo, of.

CINCINNATI (1) — Brandon Bailey, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Andrew Vasquez, lhp.

MIAMI (1) — Lewis Brinson, of.

MILWAUKEE (2) — John Curtiss, rhp; Daniel Vogelbach, 1b-dh.

NEW YORK (3) — Robert Gsellman, rhp; Steve Nogosek, rhp; Mark Payton, of.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Kyle Dohy, lhp; Roman Quinn, of.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Steven Brault, lhp; Chad Kuhl, rhp; Colin Moran, 3b.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Jose Rondón, 3b.

SAN DIEGO (3) — José Castillo, lhp; Matt Strahm, lhp; Trey Wingenter, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Samuel Delaplane, rhp; Luis Gonzalez, of; Joseph Palumbo, lhp.

WASHINGTON (3) — Mike Ford, 1b; Ryne Harper, rhp; Wander Suero, rhp.

