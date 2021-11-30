CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » Non-Tender Free Agents

Non-Tender Free Agents

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 10:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 41 players who became free agents when their teams failed to offer 2022 contracts Tuesday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) — Timothy Locastro, of.

DETROIT (2) — Matt Boyd, lhp; Grayson Greiner, c.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Richard Lovelady, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Phil Gosselin, 1b.

MINNESOTA (4) — Jharel Cotton, rhp; Daniel Coulombe, lhp; Trevor Megill, rhp; Juan Minaya, rhp.

TEXAS (3) — David Garcia, c; Billy McKinney, of; Yohel Pozo, c.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Taylor Clarke, rhp.

ATLANTA (3) — Johan Camargo, 3b; Jasseel De La Cruz, rhp; Richard Rodríguez, rhp.

CHICAGO (2) — Jason Adam, rhp; Michael Hermosillo, of.

CINCINNATI (1) — Brandon Bailey, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Andrew Vasquez, lhp.

MIAMI (1) — Lewis Brinson, of.

MILWAUKEE (2) — John Curtiss, rhp; Daniel Vogelbach, 1b-dh.

NEW YORK (3) — Robert Gsellman, rhp; Steve Nogosek, rhp; Mark Payton, of.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Kyle Dohy, lhp; Roman Quinn, of.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Steven Brault, lhp; Chad Kuhl, rhp; Colin Moran, 3b.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Jose Rondón, 3b.

SAN DIEGO (3) — José Castillo, lhp; Matt Strahm, lhp; Trey Wingenter, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Samuel Delaplane, rhp; Luis Gonzalez, of; Joseph Palumbo, lhp.

WASHINGTON (3) — Mike Ford, 1b; Ryne Harper, rhp; Wander Suero, rhp.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

The Marine Corps has not granted any religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine

Why the new DHS cyber talent management system was nearly 7 years in the making

Agencies should delay toughest penalties for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

Labor deploys six tiger teams to states to begin unemployment insurance modernization effort

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up