NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.
|Name, Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Charles Odum, The Associated Press
|ATL
|India
|Rogers
|Anderson
|Mark Bowman, MLB.com
|ATL
|India
|Rogers
|Anderson
|Jack Magruder, Forbes
|AZ
|India
|Rogers
|Carlson
|Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com
|AZ
|India
|Rogers
|Carlson
|Sahadev SHarma, The Athletic
|CHI
|India
|Rogers
|Carlson
|Gordon Wittenmyer, NBC Sports Chicago
|CHI
|India
|Rogers
|Carlson
|Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs
|CIN
|Rogers
|India
|Schwindel
|Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News
|CIN
|India
|Rogers
|Stephenson
|Manny Randhawa, MLB.com
|COL
|India
|Carlson
|Rogers
|Kevin Henry, Rox Pile
|COL
|India
|Rogers
|Carlson
|Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
|LA
|India
|Rogers
|Wisdom
|Brian Golden, Antelope Valley Press
|LA
|India
|Rogers
|Wisdom
|Christina De Nicola, MLB.com
|MIA
|India
|Rogers
|Stephenson
|Jorge Ebro, El Nueve Herald
|MIA
|India
|Rogers
|Gutierrez
|Drew Olson, iHeart Media Milwaukee
|MIL
|India
|Rogers
|Wisdom
|Joel Sherman, New York Post
|MIL
|India
|Rogers
|Anderson
|Tim Britton, The Athletic
|NY
|India
|Rogers
|Carlson
|Anthony DiComo, MLB.com
|NY
|India
|Rogers
|Carlson
|Jayson Stark, The Athletic
|PHI
|India
|Rogers
|Carlson
|Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City
|PHI
|India
|Rogers
|Carlson
|Alex Stumpf, DK Pittsburgh Sports
|PIT
|India
|Rogers
|Carlson
|Rob Biertempfel, The Atlantic
|PIT
|India
|Rogers
|Bednar
|Kyle Glaser, Baseball America
|SD
|India
|Rogers
|Carlson
|Bryce Miller, San Diego Union Tribune
|SD
|India
|Rogers
|Wisdom
|Kerry Crowley, San Jose Mercury News
|SF
|India
|Rogers
|Carlson
|Grant Brisbee, The Athletic
|SF
|India
|Rogers
|Schwindel
|Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
|STL
|India
|Carlson
|Rogers
|Rob Rains, STL SportsPage.com
|STL
|India
|Carlson
|Rogers
|Jessica Camerato, MLB.com
|WAS
|India
|Rogers
|Carlson
|Brittany Ghiroli, The Athletic
|WAS
|India
|Rogers
|Carlson
