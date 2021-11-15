CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Sports » NL Rookie of the…

NL Rookie of the Year Ballots

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 9:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
Charles Odum, The Associated Press ATL India Rogers Anderson
Mark Bowman, MLB.com ATL India Rogers Anderson
Jack Magruder, Forbes AZ India Rogers Carlson
Jesse Sanchez, MLB.com AZ India Rogers Carlson
Sahadev SHarma, The Athletic CHI India Rogers Carlson
Gordon Wittenmyer, NBC Sports Chicago CHI India Rogers Carlson
Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs CIN Rogers India Schwindel
Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News CIN India Rogers Stephenson
Manny Randhawa, MLB.com COL India Carlson Rogers
Kevin Henry, Rox Pile COL India Rogers Carlson
Joe Reedy, The Associated Press LA India Rogers Wisdom
Brian Golden, Antelope Valley Press LA India Rogers Wisdom
Christina De Nicola, MLB.com MIA India Rogers Stephenson
Jorge Ebro, El Nueve Herald MIA India Rogers Gutierrez
Drew Olson, iHeart Media Milwaukee MIL India Rogers Wisdom
Joel Sherman, New York Post MIL India Rogers Anderson
Tim Britton, The Athletic NY India Rogers Carlson
Anthony DiComo, MLB.com NY India Rogers Carlson
Jayson Stark, The Athletic PHI India Rogers Carlson
Mike McGarry, Press of Atlantic City PHI India Rogers Carlson
Alex Stumpf, DK Pittsburgh Sports PIT India Rogers Carlson
Rob Biertempfel, The Atlantic PIT India Rogers Bednar
Kyle Glaser, Baseball America SD India Rogers Carlson
Bryce Miller, San Diego Union Tribune SD India Rogers Wisdom
Kerry Crowley, San Jose Mercury News SF India Rogers Carlson
Grant Brisbee, The Athletic SF India Rogers Schwindel
Ben Frederickson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL India Carlson Rogers
Rob Rains, STL SportsPage.com STL India Carlson Rogers
Jessica Camerato, MLB.com WAS India Rogers Carlson
Brittany Ghiroli, The Athletic WAS India Rogers Carlson

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up