NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd JJ Cooper, Baseball America ATL Kapler Counsell Snitker David O’Brien, The Athletic ATL Kapler Counsell Snitker David Brandt, The Associated Press AZ Kapler Counsell Snitker Barry M. Bloom, Sportico AZ Kapler Counsell Roberts Eugene McIntosh, The Bigs Media CHI Kapler Shildt Counsell Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune CHI Kapler Counsell Roberts Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press CIN Shildt Counsell Snitker Matt Snyder, CBS Sports CIN Kapler Counsell Snitker Pat Graham, The Associated Press COL Kapler Counsell Roberts Nick Groke, The Athletic COL Counsell Kapler Shildt Greg Beacham, The Associated Press LA Kapler Counsell Roberts Beth Harris, The Associated Press LA Kapler Snitker Shildt Mari Montes, El Extrabase MIA Ross Mattingly Counsell Steven Wine, Associated Press (ret.) MIA Kapler Shildt Counsell Andrew Wagner,Wisconsin State Journal MIL Kapler Counsell Snitker Robert Murray, FanSided MIL Kapler Counsell Shildt David Lennon, NY Newsday NY Kapler Counsell Shildt Mark Feinsand, MLB.com NY Kapler Counsell Snitker Jack McCaffery, Delaware Co. Daily Times PHI Kapler Snitker Roberts Corey Seidman, NBC Sports Philadelphia PHI Kapler Counsell Shildt Jake Crouse, MLB.com PIT Kapler Counsell Shildt Stephen J. Nesbitt, The Athletic PIT Mattingly Shildt Ross Bernie Wilson, Associated Press SD Kapler Counsell Shildt Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune.com SD Kapler Shildt Snitker Maria Guardado, MLB.com SF Kapler Snitker Counsell Daniel Brown, The Athletic SF Kapler Snitker Counsell Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Kapler Counsell Shildt Jeff Jones, Belleville News-Democrat STL Kapler Counsell Shildt Gabe Lacques, USA Today WAS Kapler Counsell Snitker Todd Dybas, At-large WAS Kapler Counsell Snitker

