NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

|Name, Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|JJ Cooper, Baseball America
|ATL
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Snitker
|David O’Brien, The Athletic
|ATL
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Snitker
|David Brandt, The Associated Press
|AZ
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Snitker
|Barry M. Bloom, Sportico
|AZ
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Roberts
|Eugene McIntosh, The Bigs Media
|CHI
|Kapler
|Shildt
|Counsell
|Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
|CHI
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Roberts
|Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press
|CIN
|Shildt
|Counsell
|Snitker
|Matt Snyder, CBS Sports
|CIN
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Snitker
|Pat Graham, The Associated Press
|COL
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Roberts
|Nick Groke, The Athletic
|COL
|Counsell
|Kapler
|Shildt
|Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
|LA
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Roberts
|Beth Harris, The Associated Press
|LA
|Kapler
|Snitker
|Shildt
|Mari Montes, El Extrabase
|MIA
|Ross
|Mattingly
|Counsell
|Steven Wine, Associated Press (ret.)
|MIA
|Kapler
|Shildt
|Counsell
|Andrew Wagner,Wisconsin State Journal
|MIL
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Snitker
|Robert Murray, FanSided
|MIL
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Shildt
|David Lennon, NY Newsday
|NY
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Mark Feinsand, MLB.com
|NY
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Snitker
|Jack McCaffery, Delaware Co. Daily Times
|PHI
|Kapler
|Snitker
|Roberts
|Corey Seidman, NBC Sports Philadelphia
|PHI
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Jake Crouse, MLB.com
|PIT
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Stephen J. Nesbitt, The Athletic
|PIT
|Mattingly
|Shildt
|Ross
|Bernie Wilson, Associated Press
|SD
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune.com
|SD
|Kapler
|Shildt
|Snitker
|Maria Guardado, MLB.com
|SF
|Kapler
|Snitker
|Counsell
|Daniel Brown, The Athletic
|SF
|Kapler
|Snitker
|Counsell
|Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
|STL
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Jeff Jones, Belleville News-Democrat
|STL
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Shildt
|Gabe Lacques, USA Today
|WAS
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Snitker
|Todd Dybas, At-large
|WAS
|Kapler
|Counsell
|Snitker
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.