NL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:53 PM

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
JJ Cooper, Baseball America ATL Kapler Counsell Snitker
David O’Brien, The Athletic ATL Kapler Counsell Snitker
David Brandt, The Associated Press AZ Kapler Counsell Snitker
Barry M. Bloom, Sportico AZ Kapler Counsell Roberts
Eugene McIntosh, The Bigs Media CHI Kapler Shildt Counsell
Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune CHI Kapler Counsell Roberts
Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press CIN Shildt Counsell Snitker
Matt Snyder, CBS Sports CIN Kapler Counsell Snitker
Pat Graham, The Associated Press COL Kapler Counsell Roberts
Nick Groke, The Athletic COL Counsell Kapler Shildt
Greg Beacham, The Associated Press LA Kapler Counsell Roberts
Beth Harris, The Associated Press LA Kapler Snitker Shildt
Mari Montes, El Extrabase MIA Ross Mattingly Counsell
Steven Wine, Associated Press (ret.) MIA Kapler Shildt Counsell
Andrew Wagner,Wisconsin State Journal MIL Kapler Counsell Snitker
Robert Murray, FanSided MIL Kapler Counsell Shildt
David Lennon, NY Newsday NY Kapler Counsell Shildt
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com NY Kapler Counsell Snitker
Jack McCaffery, Delaware Co. Daily Times PHI Kapler Snitker Roberts
Corey Seidman, NBC Sports Philadelphia PHI Kapler Counsell Shildt
Jake Crouse, MLB.com PIT Kapler Counsell Shildt
Stephen J. Nesbitt, The Athletic PIT Mattingly Shildt Ross
Bernie Wilson, Associated Press SD Kapler Counsell Shildt
Jeff Sanders, San Diego Union-Tribune.com SD Kapler Shildt Snitker
Maria Guardado, MLB.com SF Kapler Snitker Counsell
Daniel Brown, The Athletic SF Kapler Snitker Counsell
Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch STL Kapler Counsell Shildt
Jeff Jones, Belleville News-Democrat STL Kapler Counsell Shildt
Gabe Lacques, USA Today WAS Kapler Counsell Snitker
Todd Dybas, At-large WAS Kapler Counsell Snitker

