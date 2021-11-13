NHRA Pairings

Saturday At Auto Club Raceway at Pomona Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.…

Saturday

At Auto Club Raceway at Pomona

Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel

1. Mike Salinas, 3.676 seconds, 330.23 mph vs. 16. Steve Chrisman, 4.106, 257.83. 2. Steve Torrence, 3.698, 317.05 vs. 15. Brandon Welch, 3.919, 308.28. 3. Leah Pruett, 3.706, 327.59 vs. 14. Cameron Ferre, 3.803, 312.28. 4. Billy Torrence, 3.713, 330.47 vs. 13. Brittany Force, 3.784, 328.3. 5. Antron Brown, 3.719, 329.26 vs. 12. Justin Ashley, 3.765, 320.97. 6. Clay Millican, 3.733, 324.28 vs. 11. Alex Laughlin, 3.759, 324.83. 7. Josh Hart, 3.734, 323.81 vs. 10. Doug Kalitta, 3.757, 302.08. 8. Shawn Langdon, 3.746, 320.97 vs. 9. Tripp Tatum, 3.750, 323.97. Did Not Qualify: 17. Buddy Hull, 4.265, 220.48.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 3.886, 329.34 vs. 16. Jim Campbell, 4.138, 273.83. 2. Ron Capps, 3.908, 329.83 vs. 15. Terry Haddock, 4.081, 311.27. 3. Alexis DeJoria, 3.919, 326.32 vs. 14. Bobby Bode, 4.057, 310.7. 4. Paul Lee, 3.920, 327.43 vs. 13. Jeff Diehl, 4.031, 314.24. 5. John Force, 3.939, 328.14 vs. 12. Chad Green, 4.002, 315.19. 6. Cruz Pedregon, 3.939, 321.96 vs. 11. Tim Wilkerson, 3.990, 316.23. 7. Matt Hagan, 3.956, 319.75 vs. 10. Tony Jurado, 3.988, 316.08. 8. JR Todd, 3.963, 326.71 vs. 9. Bob Tasca III, 3.975, 318.24. Did Not Qualify: 17. Alex Miladinovich, 4.213, 256.84; 18. Chris Morel, 4.225, 276.52; 19. Gary Densham, 5.130, 155.01; 20. Jason Rupert, 19.986, 32.74.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 6.558, 209.85 vs. 16. John Callahan, 6.852, 186.23. 2. Kyle Koretsky, 6.571, 208.49 vs. 15. Troy Coughlin Jr, 6.713, 183.67. 3. Dallas Glenn, 6.580, 209.33 vs. 14. Alan Prusiensky, 6.671, 205.47. 4. Matt Hartford, 6.587, 207.4 vs. 13. Bo Butner, 6.644, 206.35. 5. Erica Enders, 6.589, 209.04 vs. 12. Steve Graham, 6.637, 207.53. 6. Mason McGaha, 6.589, 208.1 vs. 11. Chris McGaha, 6.617, 207.18. 7. Aaron Stanfield, 6.592, 204.98 vs. 10. Cristian Cuadra, 6.614, 207.34. 8. Deric Kramer, 6.594, 208.49 vs. 9. Kenny Delco, 6.608, 209.79. Did Not Qualify: 17. Marty Robertson, 7.956, 171.49.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Karen Stoffer, 6.751, 199.11 vs. 12. Kelly Clontz, 7.013, 192.22. 2. Matt Smith, 6.778, 201.25 vs. 11. Ryan Oehler, 6.985, 194.16. 3. Eddie Krawiec, 6.810, 199.55 vs. 10. Chris Bostick, 6.943, 192.91. 4. Steve Johnson, 6.811, 197.39 vs. 9. Fred Camarena, 6.935, 195.28. 5. Angelle Sampey, 6.819, 196.76 vs. 8. Angie Smith, 6.931, 195.28. 6. Scotty Pollacheck, 6.849, 185.03 vs. 7. Andrew Hines, 6.902, 199.02.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.