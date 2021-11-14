NHRA-Auto Club Finals

Sunday At Auto Club Raceway at Pomona Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Tripp…

Sunday

At Auto Club Raceway at Pomona

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Tripp Tatum; 4. Mike Salinas DQ; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Billy Torrence; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Shawn Langdon; 10. Brandon Welch; 11. Leah Pruett; 12. Steve Chrisman; 13. Justin Ashley; 14. Alex Laughlin; 15. Josh Hart

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. John Force; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. Tim Wilkerson; 6. Ron Capps; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Jim Campbell; 9. JR Todd; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Tony Jurado; 12. Chad Green; 13. Terry Haddock; 14. Bobby Bode; 15. Robert Hight; 16. Jeff Diehl

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Dallas Glenn; 5. Deric Kramer; 6. Aaron Stanfield; 7. Mason McGaha; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Alan Prusiensky; 10. John Callahan; 11. Troy Coughlin Jr; 12. Bo Butner; 13. Steve Graham; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Cristian Cuadra; 16. Kenny Delco

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Scotty Pollacheck; 5. Angelle Sampey; 6. Steve Johnson; 7. Kelly Clontz; 8. Ryan Oehler; 9. Chris Bostick; 10. Fred Camarena; 11. Angie Smith; 12. Andrew Hines

Final Results

Top Fuel_Steve Torrence, 3.759 seconds, 317.12 mph def. Antron Brown, 3.803 seconds, 312.21 mph

Funny Car_Bob Tasca III, 3.955, 321.65 def. Alexis DeJoria, 3.974, 322.58

Pro Stock_Greg Anderson, 166.11, 5.498 def. Kyle Koretsky, 166.81, 5.495

Pro Stock Motorcycle_Matt Smith, 162.41, 5.700 def. Karen Stoffer, 163.39, 5.642

Top Alcohol Dragster_Rich McPhillips Jr, 233.64, 4.343 def. Julie Nataas, 232.23, 4.372

Top Alcohol Funny Car_Sean Bellemeur, 212.69, 4.621 def. Doug Gordon, 211.06, 4.643

Competition Eliminator_Ryan Warter, 123.07, 7.298 def. Scott McClay, 147.86, 6.088

Super Stock_Jimmy DeFrank, 120.81, 7.674 def. Angelo DeCarlo, 110.89, 8.003

Stock Eliminator_Jeff Taylor, 115.68, 7.728 def. Randi Shipp, 98.50, 9.107

Super Comp_Cody Perkins, 129.74, 7.496 def. Ken Mostowich, 140.34, 7.707

Super Gas_Steve Williams, 123.84, 8.560 def. Roger Kato, 130.00, 8.597

Round-by-round

Top Fuel

Round One_Doug Kalitta, 3.709, 327.66 def. Josh Hart, 4.391, 181.03; Clay Millican, 3.736, 324.67 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.764, 321.04; Antron Brown, 3.717, 328.94 def. Justin Ashley, 3.713, 329.42; Mike Salinas, 3.745, 327.98 def. Steve Chrisman, 4.125, 272.94; Cameron Ferre, 3.796, 319.75 def. Leah Pruett, 5.053, 189.71; Steve Torrence, 3.769, 326.00 def. Brandon Welch, 3.877, 309.13; Tripp Tatum, 3.704, 327.51 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.525, 191.78; Billy Torrence, 3.730, 328.30 def. Brittany Force, 10.704, 74.05

Quarterfinals_Antron Brown, 3.747, 327.35 def. Billy Torrence, 3.730, 328.46; Steve Torrence, 4.253, 200.89 def. Doug Kalitta, 5.456, 121.55; Cameron Ferre, 3.889, 304.19 def. Clay Millican, 10.161, 82.40; Tripp Tatum, 5.980, 188.31 def. Mike Salinas DQ, 99.999, 75.21

Semifinals_Antron Brown, 3.794, 324.98 def. Tripp Tatum, 3.915, 246.57

Final_Steve Torrence, 3.759, 317.12 def. Antron Brown, 3.803, 312.21

Funny Car

Round One_Paul Lee, 3.908, 327.98 def. Jeff Diehl, 9.439, 96.13; Jim Campbell, 5.403, 184.57 def. Robert Hight, 6.034, 253.56; Alexis DeJoria, 3.936, 327.66 def. Bobby Bode, 5.189, 142.91; Ron Capps, 3.908, 325.06 def. Terry Haddock, 4.708, 178.07; John Force, 3.938, 329.75 def. Chad Green, 3.986, 319.37; Matt Hagan, 3.935, 323.04 def. Tony Jurado, 3.973, 322.34; Tim Wilkerson, 3.922, 325.30 def. Cruz Pedregon, 4.808, 170.58; Bob Tasca III, 3.955, 321.65 def. JR Todd, 4.095, 251.67

Quarterfinals_Bob Tasca III, 3.946, 323.50 def. Jim Campbell, 4.792, 184.30; John Force, 4.038, 313.37 def. Paul Lee, 6.593, 98.59; Matt Hagan, 3.948, 322.34 def. Ron Capps, 3.995, 319.45; Alexis DeJoria, 3.988, 318.92 def. Tim Wilkerson, 4.268, 227.42

Semifinals_Alexis DeJoria, 3.940, 321.04 def. Matt Hagan, 3.975, 317.79; Bob Tasca III, 3.950, 322.58 def. John Force, 3.982, 323.58

Final_Bob Tasca III, 3.955, 321.65 def. Alexis DeJoria, 3.974, 322.58

Pro Stock

Round One_Deric Kramer, 165.80, 5.518 def. Kenny Delco, 165.29, 5.540; Aaron Stanfield, 166.44, 5.512 def. Cristian Cuadra, 71.10, 9.970; Mason McGaha, 166.89, 5.511 def. Chris McGaha, 57.39, 12.062; Erica Enders, 166.44, 5.499 def. Steve Graham, 63.77, 10.971; Matt Hartford, 166.85, 5.514 def. Bo Butner, 41.11, 16.449; Kyle Koretsky, 166.60, 5.492 def. Troy Coughlin Jr, 166.15, 5.525; Greg Anderson, 167.22, 5.477 def. John Callahan, 86.59, 8.448; Dallas Glenn, 166.01, 5.494 def. Alan Prusiensky, 165.29, 5.547

Quarterfinals_Erica Enders, 165.05, 5.553 def. Matt Hartford, 130.07, 6.900; Dallas Glenn, 165.23, 5.533 def. Mason McGaha, 165.97, 5.531; Kyle Koretsky, 166.25, 5.505 def. Aaron Stanfield, 164.91, 5.548; Greg Anderson, 166.13, 5.492 def. Deric Kramer, 161.83, 5.565

Semifinals_Kyle Koretsky, 165.66, 5.522 def. Dallas Glenn, 44.33, 15.221; Greg Anderson, 165.94, 5.500 def. Erica Enders, 163.47, 5.654

Final_Greg Anderson, 166.11, 5.498 def. Kyle Koretsky, 166.81, 5.495

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Round One_Scotty Pollacheck, 161.38, 5.724 def. Andrew Hines, 159.93, 5.794; Angelle Sampey, 161.73, 5.643 def. Angie Smith, 160.02, 5.778; Steve Johnson, 161.90, 5.667 def. Fred Camarena, 158.19, 5.819; Eddie Krawiec, 161.57, 5.719 def. Chris Bostick, 159.64, 5.774; Matt Smith, 163.81, 5.669 def. Ryan Oehler, 157.28, 5.874; Karen Stoffer, 163.73, 5.623 def. Kelly Clontz, 115.29, 7.069

Quarterfinals_Eddie Krawiec, 160.96, 5.750 def. Steve Johnson, 159.87, 5.717; Matt Smith, 162.39, 5.687 def. Angelle Sampey, 162.24, 5.644; Karen Stoffer, 161.85, 5.667 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 159.27, 5.782

Semifinals_Matt Smith, 161.54, 5.697 def. Eddie Krawiec, 160.06, 5.749; Karen Stoffer, 162.29, 5.652

Final_Matt Smith, 162.41, 5.700 def. Karen Stoffer, 163.39, 5.642

