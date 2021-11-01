Coronavirus News: What to know about Montgomery Co. mask mandate | Novavax vaccine gets emergency approval in Indonesia | Global death toll tops 5 million | Local cases of COVID-19
NHL suspends Canadiens forward Paquette 2 games for boarding

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette for two games without pay on Monday for boarding Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Ducks’ 4-2 win over Montreal on Sunday in Anaheim. Paquette was given a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding.

He will forfeit $9,500 in salary. Paquette will be eligible to return when Montreal hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

