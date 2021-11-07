CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » New York City Marathon Winners

New York City Marathon Winners

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 12:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Men

2021 — Albert Korir, Kenya, 2:08:22

2019 — Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya, 2:08:13

2018 — Lelisa Desisa, Ethiopia, 2:05:59

2017 — Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya, 2:10:53

2016 — Ghirmay Ghebreslassie, Eritrea, 2:07:51

2015 — Stanley Biwott, Kenya, 2:10:34

2014 — Wilson Kipsang, Kenya, 2:10:59

2013 — Geoffrey Mutai, Kenya, 2:08:24

2012 — Cancelled

2011 — Geoffrey Mutai, Kenya, 2:05:06

2010 — Gebre Gebrmariam, Ethiopia, 2:08:14

2009 — Meb Keflezighi, United States, 2:09:15

2008 — Marilson Gomes dos Santos, Brazil, 2:08:43

2007 — Martin Lel, Kenya, 2:09:04

2006 — Marilson Gomes dos Santos, Brazil, 2:09:58

2005 — Paul Tergat, Kenya, 2:09:30

2004 — Hendrik Ramaala, South Africa, 2:09:28

2003 — Martin Lel, Kenya, 2:10:30

2002 — Rodgers Rop, Kenya, 2:08:07

2001 — Tesfaye Jifar, Ethiopia, 2:07:43

2000 — Abdelkhader El Mouaziz, Morocco, 2:10:09

1999 — Joseph Chebet, Kenya, 2:09:14

1998 — John Kagwe, Kenya, 2:08:45

1997 — John Kagwe, Kenya, 2:08:12

1996 — Giacomo Leone, Italy, 2:09:54

1995 — German Silva, Mexico, 2:11:00

1994 — German Silva, Mexico, 2:11:21

1993 — Andres Espinosa, Mexico, 2:10:04

1992 — Willie Mtolo, South Africa, 2:09:29

1991 — Salvador Garcia, Mexico, 2:09:28

1990 — Douglas Wakihuri, Kenya, 2:12:39

1989 — Juma Ikangaa, Tanzania, 2:08:01

1988 — Steve Jones, Wales, 2:08:20

1987 — Ibrahim Hussein, Kenya, 2:11:01

1986 — Gianni Poli, Italy, 2:11:06

1985 — Orlando Pizzolato, Italy, 2:11:34

1984 — Orlando Pizzolato, Italy, 2:14:53

1983 — Rod Dixon, New Zealand, 2:08:59

1982 — Alberto Salazar, United States, 2:09:29

1981 — Alberto Salazar, United States, 2:08:13

1980 — Alberto Salazar, United States, 2:09:41

1979 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:11:42

1978 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:12:11

1977 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:11:28

1976 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:10:09

1975 — Tom Fleming, United States, 2:19:27

1974 — Norb Sander, United States, 2:26:30

1973 — Tom Fleming, United States, 2:21:54

1972 — Sheldon Karlin, United States, 2:27:52

1971 — Norm Higgins, United States, 2:22:54

1970 — Gary Muhrcke, United States, 2:31:38

Women

2021 — Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya, 2:22:39

2019 — Joyciline Jepkosgei, Kenya, 2:22:38

2018 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:22:48

2017 — Shalane Flanagan, United States, 2:26:53

2016 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:24:26

2015 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:24:25

2014 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:25:07

2013 — Priscah Jeptoo, Kenya, 2:25:07

2012 — Cancelled

2011 — Firehiwot Dado, Ethiopia, 2:23:15

2010 — Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:28:20

2009 — Derartu Tulu, Ethiopia, 2:28:52

2008 — Paula Radcliffe, Britain, 2:23:56

2007 — Paula Radcliffe, Britain, 2:23:09

2006 — Jelena Prokopcuka, Latvia, 2:25:05

2005 — Jelena Prokopcuka, Latvia, 2:24:41

2004 — Paula Radcliffe, Britain, 2:23:10

2003 — Margaret Okayo, Kenya, 2:22:31

2002 — Joyce Chepchumba, Kenya, 2:25:56

2001 — Margaret Okayo, Kenya, 2:24:21

2000 — Ludmila Petrova, Russia, 2:25:45

1999 — Adriana Fernandez, Mexico, 2:25:06

1998 — Franca Fiacconi, Italy, 2:25:17

1997 — Franziska Rochat-Moser, Switzerland, 2:28:43

1996 — Anuta Catuna, Romania, 2:28.18

1995 — Tegla Loroupe, Kenya, 2:28:06

1994 — Tegla Loroupe, Kenya, 2:27:37

1993 — Uta Pippig, Germany, 2:26:24

1992 — Lisa Ondiecki, Australia, 2:24:40

1991 — Liz McColgan, Scotland, 2:27:23

1990 — Wanda Panfil, Poland, 2:30:45

1989 — Ingrid Kristiansen, Norway, 2:25:30

1988 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:28:07

1987 — Priscilla Welch, Britain, 2:30:17

1986 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:28:06

1985 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:28:34

1984 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:29:30

1983 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:27:00

1982 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:27:14

1981 — Allison Roe, New Zealand, 2:25:29

1980 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:25:41

1979 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:27:33

1978 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:32:30

1977 — Miki Gorman, Japan, 2:43:10

1976 — Miki Gorman, Japan, 2:39:11

1975 — Kim Merritt, United States, 2:46:14

1974 — Kathrine Switzer, United States, 3:07:29

1973 — Nina Kuscik, United States, 2:57:07

1972 — Nina Kuscik, United States, 3:18:41

1971 — Beth Bonner, United States, 2:55:22

1970 — No finisher

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up