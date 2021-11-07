New York City Marathon Winners

Men 2021 — Albert Korir, Kenya, 2:08:22 2019 — Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya, 2:08:13 2018 — Lelisa Desisa, Ethiopia, 2:05:59 2017…

Men

2021 — Albert Korir, Kenya, 2:08:22

2019 — Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya, 2:08:13

2018 — Lelisa Desisa, Ethiopia, 2:05:59

2017 — Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya, 2:10:53

2016 — Ghirmay Ghebreslassie, Eritrea, 2:07:51

2015 — Stanley Biwott, Kenya, 2:10:34

2014 — Wilson Kipsang, Kenya, 2:10:59

2013 — Geoffrey Mutai, Kenya, 2:08:24

2012 — Cancelled

2011 — Geoffrey Mutai, Kenya, 2:05:06

2010 — Gebre Gebrmariam, Ethiopia, 2:08:14

2009 — Meb Keflezighi, United States, 2:09:15

2008 — Marilson Gomes dos Santos, Brazil, 2:08:43

2007 — Martin Lel, Kenya, 2:09:04

2006 — Marilson Gomes dos Santos, Brazil, 2:09:58

2005 — Paul Tergat, Kenya, 2:09:30

2004 — Hendrik Ramaala, South Africa, 2:09:28

2003 — Martin Lel, Kenya, 2:10:30

2002 — Rodgers Rop, Kenya, 2:08:07

2001 — Tesfaye Jifar, Ethiopia, 2:07:43

2000 — Abdelkhader El Mouaziz, Morocco, 2:10:09

1999 — Joseph Chebet, Kenya, 2:09:14

1998 — John Kagwe, Kenya, 2:08:45

1997 — John Kagwe, Kenya, 2:08:12

1996 — Giacomo Leone, Italy, 2:09:54

1995 — German Silva, Mexico, 2:11:00

1994 — German Silva, Mexico, 2:11:21

1993 — Andres Espinosa, Mexico, 2:10:04

1992 — Willie Mtolo, South Africa, 2:09:29

1991 — Salvador Garcia, Mexico, 2:09:28

1990 — Douglas Wakihuri, Kenya, 2:12:39

1989 — Juma Ikangaa, Tanzania, 2:08:01

1988 — Steve Jones, Wales, 2:08:20

1987 — Ibrahim Hussein, Kenya, 2:11:01

1986 — Gianni Poli, Italy, 2:11:06

1985 — Orlando Pizzolato, Italy, 2:11:34

1984 — Orlando Pizzolato, Italy, 2:14:53

1983 — Rod Dixon, New Zealand, 2:08:59

1982 — Alberto Salazar, United States, 2:09:29

1981 — Alberto Salazar, United States, 2:08:13

1980 — Alberto Salazar, United States, 2:09:41

1979 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:11:42

1978 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:12:11

1977 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:11:28

1976 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:10:09

1975 — Tom Fleming, United States, 2:19:27

1974 — Norb Sander, United States, 2:26:30

1973 — Tom Fleming, United States, 2:21:54

1972 — Sheldon Karlin, United States, 2:27:52

1971 — Norm Higgins, United States, 2:22:54

1970 — Gary Muhrcke, United States, 2:31:38

Women

2021 — Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya, 2:22:39

2019 — Joyciline Jepkosgei, Kenya, 2:22:38

2018 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:22:48

2017 — Shalane Flanagan, United States, 2:26:53

2016 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:24:26

2015 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:24:25

2014 — Mary Keitany, Kenya, 2:25:07

2013 — Priscah Jeptoo, Kenya, 2:25:07

2012 — Cancelled

2011 — Firehiwot Dado, Ethiopia, 2:23:15

2010 — Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:28:20

2009 — Derartu Tulu, Ethiopia, 2:28:52

2008 — Paula Radcliffe, Britain, 2:23:56

2007 — Paula Radcliffe, Britain, 2:23:09

2006 — Jelena Prokopcuka, Latvia, 2:25:05

2005 — Jelena Prokopcuka, Latvia, 2:24:41

2004 — Paula Radcliffe, Britain, 2:23:10

2003 — Margaret Okayo, Kenya, 2:22:31

2002 — Joyce Chepchumba, Kenya, 2:25:56

2001 — Margaret Okayo, Kenya, 2:24:21

2000 — Ludmila Petrova, Russia, 2:25:45

1999 — Adriana Fernandez, Mexico, 2:25:06

1998 — Franca Fiacconi, Italy, 2:25:17

1997 — Franziska Rochat-Moser, Switzerland, 2:28:43

1996 — Anuta Catuna, Romania, 2:28.18

1995 — Tegla Loroupe, Kenya, 2:28:06

1994 — Tegla Loroupe, Kenya, 2:27:37

1993 — Uta Pippig, Germany, 2:26:24

1992 — Lisa Ondiecki, Australia, 2:24:40

1991 — Liz McColgan, Scotland, 2:27:23

1990 — Wanda Panfil, Poland, 2:30:45

1989 — Ingrid Kristiansen, Norway, 2:25:30

1988 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:28:07

1987 — Priscilla Welch, Britain, 2:30:17

1986 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:28:06

1985 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:28:34

1984 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:29:30

1983 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:27:00

1982 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:27:14

1981 — Allison Roe, New Zealand, 2:25:29

1980 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:25:41

1979 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:27:33

1978 — Grete Waitz, Norway, 2:32:30

1977 — Miki Gorman, Japan, 2:43:10

1976 — Miki Gorman, Japan, 2:39:11

1975 — Kim Merritt, United States, 2:46:14

1974 — Kathrine Switzer, United States, 3:07:29

1973 — Nina Kuscik, United States, 2:57:07

1972 — Nina Kuscik, United States, 3:18:41

1971 — Beth Bonner, United States, 2:55:22

1970 — No finisher

