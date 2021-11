NCAA Men’s Division I Soccer Tournament The Associated Press

All Times EST First Round At higher seed Thursday, Nov. 18 Princeton at St. John's (NY), TBA Loyola Maryland at North Carolina, TBA Santa Clara at Akron, TBA Denver at Grand Canyon, TBA Oakland at Northern Illinois, TBA Lipscomb at Hofstra, TBA Mercer at Wake Forest, TBA Villanova at Vermont, TBA Georgia State at Charlotte, TBA Marist at Providence, TBA Campbell at Virginia Tech, TBA Creighton at Missouri State, TBA UC Santa Barbara at UCLA, TBA LIU at Maryland, TBA Bowling Green at Louisville, TBA Seattle at Portland, TBA ___ Second Round Sunday, Nov. 21 Princeton-St. John's (NY) winner at Oregon State, TBA Loyola Maryland-North Carolina winner at New Hampshire, TBA Santa Clara-Akron winner at Kentucky, TBA Denver-Grand Canyon winner at Clemson, TBA Oakland-Northern Illinois winner at Pittsburgh, TBA Lipscomb-Hofstra winner at Penn State, TBA Mercer-Wake Forest winner at FIU, TBA Villanova-Vermont winner at Notre Dame, TBA Georgia State-Charlotte winner at Georgetown, TBA Marist-Providence winner at Marshall, TBA Campbell-Virginia Tech winner at West Virginia, TBA Creighton-Missouri State winner at Tulsa, TBA UC Santa Barbara-UCLA winner at Duke, TBA LIU-Maryland winner at Saint Louis, TBA Bowling Green-Louisville winner at Indiana, TBA Seattle-Portland winner at Washington, TBA ___ Third Round Saturday, Nov. 27 or Sunday Nov. 28 Princeton-St. John's (NY)-Oregon State winner vs. Loyola Maryland-North Carolina-New Hampshire winner, TBA Santa Clara-Akron-Kentucky winner vs. Denver-Grand Canyon-Clemson winner, TBA Oakland-Northern Illinois-Pittsburgh winner vs. Lipscomb-Hofstra-Penn State winner, TBA Mercer-Wake Forest-FIU winner vs. Villanova-Vermont-Notre Dame winner, TBA Georgia State-Charlotte-Georgetown winner vs. Marist-Providence-Marshall winner, TBA Campbell-Virginia Tech-Virginia winner vs. Creighton-Missouri State-Tulsa winner, TBA UC Santa Barbara-UCLA-Duke winner vs. LIU-Maryland-Saint Louis winner, TBA Bowling Green-Louisville-Indiana winner vs. Seattle-Portland-Washington winner, TBA ___ Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 3 or Saturday, Dec. 4 TBD ___ Semifinals Friday, Dec. 10 At WakeMed Soccer Park Cary, N.C. Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m. Quarterfinal winners, 8:30 p.m. ___ Championship Sunday, Dec. 12 At WakeMed Soccer Park Cary, N.C. Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.