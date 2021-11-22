NCAA Men’s Division I Soccer Tournament

All Times EST First Round At higher seed Thursday, Nov. 18 St. John’s (NY) 1, Princeton 0 North Carolina 0,…

All Times EST First Round At higher seed Thursday, Nov. 18

St. John’s (NY) 1, Princeton 0

North Carolina 0, Loyola Maryland 0, North Carolina advances on PK’s 4-2.

Santa Clara 2, Akron 1, 2OT

Denver 1, Grand Canyon 0

Northern Illinois 2, Oakland 1

Hofstra 4, Lipscomb 2

Wake Forest 2, Mercer 1

Villanova 1, Vermont 0

Georgia State 1, Charlotte 0

Providence 2, Marist 0

Virginia Tech 2, Campbell 1

Creighton 1, Missouri State 0

UCLA 2, UC Santa Barbara 1

LIU 1, Maryland 0

Bowling Green 1, Louisville 0

Portland 3, Seattle 2

___

Second Round Sunday, Nov. 21

Duke 2, UCLA 1

Georgetown 2, Georgia St. 0

Indiana 2, Bowling Green 0

New Hampshire 4, orth Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 5, Northern Illinois 2

Providence 2, Marshall 1, 2OT

Saint Louis 5, LIU 0

West Virginia 1, Virginia Tech 1, OT, West Virginia advances onf PK’s 4-3

Notre Dame 3, Villanova 0

Hofstra 8, Penn State 2

Wake Forest 3, FIU 2

Kentucky 2, Santa Clara 0

Clemson 1, Denver 0

Washington 3, Portland 1

Oregon State 2, St. John’s (NY) 0

___

Third Round Saturday, Nov. 27 or Sunday Nov. 28

Oregon State vs. New Hampshire, TBA

Kentucky vs. Clemson, TBA

Pittsburgh vs. Hofstra, TBA

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame, TBA

Georgetown vs. Providence, TBA

West Virginia vs. Tulsa, TBA

Duke vs. Saint Louis, TBA

Indiana vs. Washington, TBA

___

Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 3 or Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD

___

Semifinals Friday, Dec. 10 At WakeMed Soccer Park Cary, N.C.

Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

___

Championship Sunday, Dec. 12 At WakeMed Soccer Park Cary, N.C.

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.