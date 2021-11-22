CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
NCAA Men’s Division I Soccer Tournament

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 12:06 AM

All Times EST
First Round
At higher seed
Thursday, Nov. 18

St. John’s (NY) 1, Princeton 0

North Carolina 0, Loyola Maryland 0, North Carolina advances on PK’s 4-2.

Santa Clara 2, Akron 1, 2OT

Denver 1, Grand Canyon 0

Northern Illinois 2, Oakland 1

Hofstra 4, Lipscomb 2

Wake Forest 2, Mercer 1

Villanova 1, Vermont 0

Georgia State 1, Charlotte 0

Providence 2, Marist 0

Virginia Tech 2, Campbell 1

Creighton 1, Missouri State 0

UCLA 2, UC Santa Barbara 1

LIU 1, Maryland 0

Bowling Green 1, Louisville 0

Portland 3, Seattle 2

___

Second Round
Sunday, Nov. 21

Duke 2, UCLA 1

Georgetown 2, Georgia St. 0

Indiana 2, Bowling Green 0

New Hampshire 4, orth Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 5, Northern Illinois 2

Providence 2, Marshall 1, 2OT

Saint Louis 5, LIU 0

West Virginia 1, Virginia Tech 1, OT, West Virginia advances onf PK’s 4-3

Notre Dame 3, Villanova 0

Hofstra 8, Penn State 2

Wake Forest 3, FIU 2

Kentucky 2, Santa Clara 0

Clemson 1, Denver 0

Washington 3, Portland 1

Oregon State 2, St. John’s (NY) 0

___

Third Round
Saturday, Nov. 27 or Sunday Nov. 28

Oregon State vs. New Hampshire, TBA

Kentucky vs. Clemson, TBA

Pittsburgh vs. Hofstra, TBA

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame, TBA

Georgetown vs. Providence, TBA

West Virginia vs. Tulsa, TBA

Duke vs. Saint Louis, TBA

Indiana vs. Washington, TBA

___

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 3 or Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD

___

Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 10
At WakeMed Soccer Park
Cary, N.C.

Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

___

Championship
Sunday, Dec. 12
At WakeMed Soccer Park
Cary, N.C.

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

