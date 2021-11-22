NCAA Men’s Division I Soccer Tournament

|All Times EST
|First Round
|At higher seed
|Thursday, Nov. 18
St. John’s (NY) 1, Princeton 0
North Carolina 0, Loyola Maryland 0, North Carolina advances on PK’s 4-2.
Santa Clara 2, Akron 1, 2OT
Denver 1, Grand Canyon 0
Northern Illinois 2, Oakland 1
Hofstra 4, Lipscomb 2
Wake Forest 2, Mercer 1
Villanova 1, Vermont 0
Georgia State 1, Charlotte 0
Providence 2, Marist 0
Virginia Tech 2, Campbell 1
Creighton 1, Missouri State 0
UCLA 2, UC Santa Barbara 1
LIU 1, Maryland 0
Bowling Green 1, Louisville 0
Portland 3, Seattle 2
___
|Second Round
|Sunday, Nov. 21
Duke 2, UCLA 1
Georgetown 2, Georgia St. 0
Indiana 2, Bowling Green 0
New Hampshire 4, orth Carolina 1
Pittsburgh 5, Northern Illinois 2
Providence 2, Marshall 1, 2OT
Saint Louis 5, LIU 0
West Virginia 1, Virginia Tech 1, OT, West Virginia advances onf PK’s 4-3
Notre Dame 3, Villanova 0
Hofstra 8, Penn State 2
Wake Forest 3, FIU 2
Kentucky 2, Santa Clara 0
Clemson 1, Denver 0
Washington 3, Portland 1
Oregon State 2, St. John’s (NY) 0
___
|Third Round
|Saturday, Nov. 27 or Sunday Nov. 28
Oregon State vs. New Hampshire, TBA
Kentucky vs. Clemson, TBA
Pittsburgh vs. Hofstra, TBA
Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame, TBA
Georgetown vs. Providence, TBA
West Virginia vs. Tulsa, TBA
Duke vs. Saint Louis, TBA
Indiana vs. Washington, TBA
___
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 3 or Saturday, Dec. 4
TBD
___
|Semifinals
|Friday, Dec. 10
|At WakeMed Soccer Park
|Cary, N.C.
Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
___
|Championship
|Sunday, Dec. 12
|At WakeMed Soccer Park
|Cary, N.C.
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
