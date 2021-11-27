NCAA Men’s Division I Soccer Tournament

|All Times EST
|First Round
|At higher seed
|Thursday, Nov. 18
St. John’s (NY) 1, Princeton 0
North Carolina 0, Loyola Maryland 0, North Carolina advances on PK’s 4-2.
Santa Clara 2, Akron 1, 2OT
Denver 1, Grand Canyon 0
Northern Illinois 2, Oakland 1
Hofstra 4, Lipscomb 2
Wake Forest 2, Mercer 1
Villanova 1, Vermont 0
Georgia State 1, Charlotte 0
Providence 2, Marist 0
Virginia Tech 2, Campbell 1
Creighton 1, Missouri State 0
UCLA 2, UC Santa Barbara 1
LIU 1, Maryland 0
Bowling Green 1, Louisville 0
Portland 3, Seattle 2
___
|Second Round
|Sunday, Nov. 21
Duke 2, UCLA 1
Georgetown 2, Georgia St. 0
Indiana 2, Bowling Green 0
New Hampshire 4, orth Carolina 1
Pittsburgh 5, Northern Illinois 2
Providence 2, Marshall 1, 2OT
Saint Louis 5, LIU 0
West Virginia 1, Virginia Tech 1, OT, West Virginia advances on PK’s 4-3
Notre Dame 3, Villanova 0
Hofstra 8, Penn State 2
Wake Forest 3, FIU 2
Kentucky 2, Santa Clara 0
Clemson 1, Denver 0
Washington 3, Portland 1
Oregon State 2, St. John’s (NY) 0
___
|Third Round
|Saturday, Nov. 27
Pittsburgh 4, Hofstra 0
Saint Louis 4, Duke 3
Washington 3, Indiana 2, OT
West Virginia 1, Tulsa 0, 2OT
|Sunday Nov. 28
Georgetown vs. Providence, Noon
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, 5 p.m.
Clemson vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oregon State vs. New Hampshire, 9 p.m.
___
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 3 or Saturday, Dec. 4
TBD
___
|Semifinals
|Friday, Dec. 10
|At WakeMed Soccer Park
|Cary, N.C.
Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
___
|Championship
|Sunday, Dec. 12
|At WakeMed Soccer Park
|Cary, N.C.
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
