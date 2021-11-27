NCAA Men’s Division I Soccer Tournament

HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 6:36 PM

All Times EST
First Round
At higher seed
Thursday, Nov. 18

St. John’s (NY) 1, Princeton 0

North Carolina 0, Loyola Maryland 0, North Carolina advances on PK’s 4-2.

Santa Clara 2, Akron 1, 2OT

Denver 1, Grand Canyon 0

Northern Illinois 2, Oakland 1

Hofstra 4, Lipscomb 2

Wake Forest 2, Mercer 1

Villanova 1, Vermont 0

Georgia State 1, Charlotte 0

Providence 2, Marist 0

Virginia Tech 2, Campbell 1

Creighton 1, Missouri State 0

UCLA 2, UC Santa Barbara 1

LIU 1, Maryland 0

Bowling Green 1, Louisville 0

Portland 3, Seattle 2

___

Second Round
Sunday, Nov. 21

Duke 2, UCLA 1

Georgetown 2, Georgia St. 0

Indiana 2, Bowling Green 0

New Hampshire 4, orth Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 5, Northern Illinois 2

Providence 2, Marshall 1, 2OT

Saint Louis 5, LIU 0

West Virginia 1, Virginia Tech 1, OT, West Virginia advances on PK’s 4-3

Notre Dame 3, Villanova 0

Hofstra 8, Penn State 2

Wake Forest 3, FIU 2

Kentucky 2, Santa Clara 0

Clemson 1, Denver 0

Washington 3, Portland 1

Oregon State 2, St. John’s (NY) 0

___

Third Round
Saturday, Nov. 27

Pittsburgh 4, Hofstra 0

Duke vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington 3, Indiana 2, OT

West Virginia vs. Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Sunday Nov. 28

Georgetown vs. Providence, Noon

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, 5 p.m.

Clemson vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oregon State vs. New Hampshire, 9 p.m.

___

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 3 or Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD

___

Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 10
At WakeMed Soccer Park
Cary, N.C.

Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

___

Championship
Sunday, Dec. 12
At WakeMed Soccer Park
Cary, N.C.

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

