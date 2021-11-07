CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR…

NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Championship Results

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 7:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312 laps, 40 points.

2. (12) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 312, 35.

3. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312, 34.

4. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312, 42.

5. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312, 32.

6. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 312, 31.

7. (13) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 312, 33.

8. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312, 43.

9. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 312, 28.

10. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 312, 31.

11. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 312, 28.

12. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 312, 26.

13. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 312, 28.

14. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 312, 23.

15. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 312, 22.

16. (5) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 312, 23.

17. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312, 26.

18. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 312, 19.

19. (20) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 312, 18.

20. (31) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 312, 17.

21. (17) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 312, 16.

22. (27) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 312, 15.

23. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 312, 14.

24. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 312, 13.

25. (26) Chris Buescher, Ford, 311, 12.

26. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 310, 0.

27. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 309, 0.

28. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 306, 0.

29. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 303, 0.

30. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 303, 0.

31. (38) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 301, 0.

32. (24) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 281, 5.

33. (36) David Starr, Ford, brakes, 273, 0.

34. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, accident, 242, 3.

35. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 153, 2.

36. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 140, 1.

37. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 122, 1.

38. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, handling, 57, 0.

39. (25) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 5, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up