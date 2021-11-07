NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Championship Results

Sunday At Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312…

Sunday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312 laps, 40 points.

2. (12) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 312, 35.

3. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312, 34.

4. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312, 42.

5. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312, 32.

6. (18) Aric Almirola, Ford, 312, 31.

7. (13) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 312, 33.

8. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312, 43.

9. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 312, 28.

10. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 312, 31.

11. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 312, 28.

12. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 312, 26.

13. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 312, 28.

14. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 312, 23.

15. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 312, 22.

16. (5) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 312, 23.

17. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312, 26.

18. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 312, 19.

19. (20) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 312, 18.

20. (31) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 312, 17.

21. (17) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 312, 16.

22. (27) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 312, 15.

23. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 312, 14.

24. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 312, 13.

25. (26) Chris Buescher, Ford, 311, 12.

26. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 310, 0.

27. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 309, 0.

28. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 306, 0.

29. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 303, 0.

30. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 303, 0.

31. (38) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 301, 0.

32. (24) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 281, 5.

33. (36) David Starr, Ford, brakes, 273, 0.

34. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, accident, 242, 3.

35. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 153, 2.

36. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 140, 1.

37. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 122, 1.

38. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, handling, 57, 0.

39. (25) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 5, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

