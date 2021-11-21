CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Sports » Montreal beats Toronto FC…

Montreal beats Toronto FC 1-0 in Canadian Championship

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored in the 72nd minute and Montreal beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Sunday to successfully defend its Canadian Championship title and earn a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Put behind the defense by a high, looping ball from Rudy Camacho, Quioto chipped goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

In the 90th minute, Toronto’s Jordan Perruzza hit the goalpost.

Both teams missed the MLS playoffs.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up