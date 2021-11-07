CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Miami tops 1st-place New…

Miami tops 1st-place New England 1-0 on Matuidi goal

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 6:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Blaise Matuidi scored in the 58th minute as Inter Miami surprised the first-place New England Revolution 1-0 in the regular-season finale Sunday.

The Revolution (22-5-7), which set a record of 73 points in winning the Supporters Shield, lost only its second home game.

A win would have given New England a record 23rd victory. Manager Bruce Arena remains tied with Sigi Schmid for most regular seasons wins in MLS history.

John McCarthy made three saves for his second shutout in 13 games for Miami (12-17-5), which finishes in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

New England has a first-round bye.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up