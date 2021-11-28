HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Sports » McKennie has knee injury,…

McKennie has knee injury, Chiesa out until new year for Juve

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Weston McKennie’s injury is less serious than first feared but Juventus teammate Federico Chiesa is set to be out until the new year.

Both players had to be substituted in Juve’s 1-0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday.

Juventus said that tests carried out on McKennie on Sunday ruled out “capsule ligament injuries of the right knee” but added that the 23-year-old American’s condition will be monitored daily.

McKennie has scored two goals in 11 Serie A appearances this season and also featured in five Champions League matches. The midfielder also scored in the United States’ 2-0 win over Mexico earlier this month.

Chiesa’s injury is more serious. The Italy forward has “a low-grade hamstring lesion of the left thigh” and his return is expected to be after the Christmas break.

The 24-year-old Chiesa has scored one goal in 12 Serie A matches and two in four Champions League appearances.

Juventus is currently eighth in the Italian league but has qualified for the knockout stage of Europe’s premier club competition.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up