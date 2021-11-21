CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Sports » MATCHDAY: Rayo Vallecano tries…

MATCHDAY: Rayo Vallecano tries to remain unbeaten at home

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 10:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Rayo Vallecano tries to remain unbeaten at home in the Spanish league when it hosts Mallorca. It hasn’t lost in six straight home matches in what is its best run since 2002. It won five straight at Vallecas Stadium before a scoreless draw against Celta Vigo in the previous round. Mallorca is winless in five consecutive league matches. It lost at Real Sociedad before four straight draws.

ITALY

Hellas Verona hosts Empoli looking to extend a four-match unbeaten streak that has included wins over Lazio and Juventus and a draw at Serie A leader Napoli. Also, Torino hosts Udinese in a matchup of two clubs level on points in the lower half of the table.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up