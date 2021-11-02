Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Home » Sports » Márquez to miss MotoGP…

Márquez to miss MotoGP after fall in off-road training

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 12:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Márquez will miss the Algarve Grand Prix in Portugal this weekend after suffering a concussion.

Márquez “suffered a fall that caused a slight head concussion” in “one of his standard off-road training sessions” on Saturday, his Honda team said on Tuesday. Honda said he was still unwell after rest, and not racing “as a precautionary measure.”

The setback came after the Spaniard won the last two races and looked fully recovered from a shoulder injury that kept him out of action for most of 2020 and made him struggle early on this season.

Márquez’s only other victory this season came at the German GP. He is sixth in the standings with two races left.

French rider Fabio Quartararo clinched the world title in Italy nine days ago.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Part 2: What VA can do to fix the doomed $16B (and counting) Electronic Health Record modernization

TSP posts promising returns in October

3 takeaways from DISA’s forecast to industry day

DoD to bring in climate change chief in coming weeks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up