Man City player Mendy charged with 2 more counts of rape

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 7:07 AM

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape and now faces six allegations, police said on Tuesday.

Mendy has been summoned to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the police force in the northern English county of Cheshire said.

The France World Cup winner is already due to stand trial on Jan. 24 after being charged in August with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

Mendy, who was refused bail and is in a prison, joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.

