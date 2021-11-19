CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Sports » Man City midfielder De…

Man City midfielder De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne contracted the coronavirus while on international duty with Belgium and is isolating, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.

Guardiola said De Bruyne found out on Wednesday that he had tested positive. He is back in England and is vaccinated.

The midfielder will miss the Premier League game against Everton on Sunday as well as the Champions League group game against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

“Hopefully the symptoms will be minor and what’s important is he comes back,” Guardiola said. “When he comes back and is negative, he will start again to train with us as soon as possible.”

De Bruyne played for Belgium at home against Estonia on Saturday and at Wales on Tuesday.

Guardiola also said forwards Jack Grealish and Phil Foden sustained injuries on duty with England’s national team. Grealish is set to miss the Everton game but Foden hasn’t been ruled out.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump nominees on USPS Board of Governors

Military's new household goods contractor plans tech infusion to 'transform' moving process

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

USPS regulator hiring chief data officer to optimize performance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up