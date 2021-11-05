CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev…

Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev suspended 2 games

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 5:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was suspended for two games without pay Friday for an illegal check to the head of Toronto’s Mitch Marner.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 overtime victory Thursday night in Toronto.

Victor Hedman hooked Marner before Sergachev immediately followed with a check to the head on Marner. Sergachev was assessed a minor penalty.

The suspension will cost Sergachev $48,000.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up