Lewis scores twice in Rapids’ 5-2 rout of LAFC; 1st in West

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 8:32 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Jonathan Lewis scored two goals on Sunday night as the Colorado Rapids eliminated Los Angeles FC from the playoffs with a 5-2 victory and moved into first place in the Western Conference.

The second goal from Lewis, in the 53rd minute, happened when Diego Rubio stole the ball deep in LA territory.

Collen Warner, Cole Bassett and Dominique Badji also scored for Colorado (17-7-10), who earned the first-round bye by a point when Seattle played to a 1-1 draw at Vancouver. It was the Rapids’ first five-goal game this season.

Cristian Arango and Brian Rodriguez had second-half goals for Los Angeles (12-13-9), which also needed Vancouver to lose to make the playoffs.

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

