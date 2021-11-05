CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Fairfax schools employees 97% vaccinated | DC’s developmentally disabled community hard-hit by virus | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Lens routs Troyes 4-0…

Lens routs Troyes 4-0 to move up to 2nd in French league

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 7:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Lens cruised to a 4-0 home win against struggling Troyes on Friday and moved up to second place in the French league.

The northern side raced into a 3-0 lead at the interval with goals from forwards Arnaud Kalimuendo and Wesley Said and right back Jonathan Clauss.

Poland winger Przemyslaw Frankowski has been one of the league’s best signings this season, and he made it 4-0 on the hour to join the 19-year-old Kalimuendo on four goals.

Lens moved one point ahead of third-place Nice and two ahead of Marseille in fourth — although they are both playing this weekend and can push Lens back down to fourth spot. Promoted Troyes is 14th.

Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain is seven points clear of Lens ahead of a trip to 16th-place Bordeaux on Saturday.

PSG will be missing record six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi as the Argentina captain nurses minor knee and hamstring injuries before joining his nation for World Cup qualifying.

Defending champion Lille is at home to Angers in Saturday’s other game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up