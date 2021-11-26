BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Lens draws 2-2 with Angers to stay 4th in French league

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 5:07 PM

LENS, France (AP) — Lens missed an opportunity to climb into second place in the French league as it drew 2-2 with Angers on Friday to stay fourth.

Defender Romain Thomas rescued the point for Angers by equalizing in the 70th minute when he met a cross from Angelo Fulgini with a downward header.

Sofiane Boufal had given Angers the lead in the 40th minute when Azzeddine Ounahi played him clean through on goal and the forward bundled in his second effort after having his initial shot saved.

Lens midfielder Gael Kakuta made it 1-1 in the 48th, meeting a cross from Massadio Haidara to fire a half-volley into the bottom corner. And Florian Sotoca gave Lens the lead in the 55th by volleying home Przemyslaw Frankowski’s cross. Sotoca could have made it 3-1 but headed wide from nine yards just a minute before Angers’ equalizer.

On Saturday, defending champion Lille looks to snap a five-game winless streak in the French league when it hosts mid-table Nantes, while Nice can take back second place with a win over bottom side Metz.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

