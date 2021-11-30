CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
LA Kings’ Lemieux suspended 5 games for biting Tkachuk

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 10:28 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux has been suspended for five games for biting Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk last weekend.

The NHL announced the discipline Monday night for Lemieux, who will forfeit $38,750 in salary while under suspension.

The bite happened late in the third period of the Kings’ 4-2 win last Saturday at Staples Center. Lemieux was prone on the ice and wrestling with Tkachuk and a linesman when he bit Tkachuk on the right hand.

Lemieux received a match penalty for his actions. Tkachuk was understandably furious afterward, calling Lemieux’s actions “the most gutless thing somebody could ever do.”

“Kids don’t even do that anymore. Babies do that,” Tkachuk added. “I don’t even know what he was thinking. He’s just a complete brick head. He’s got nothing up there. Bad guy, bad player, but what a joke he is.”

The 25-year-old Lemieux is the American-born son of infamous NHL agitator Claude Lemieux, while Tkachuk is the son of NHL veteran Keith Tkachuk, who racked up 2,219 penalty minutes in his two-decade career.

Brendan Lemieux joined the Kings last March in a trade with the New York Rangers. He has four goals, one assist and 32 penalty minutes — 14 against the Senators — in 14 games this season for LA.

The Kings hosted the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

