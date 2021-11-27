HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Kvitelashvili takes 1st career figure skating Grand Prix win

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 8:05 AM

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Morisi Kvitelashvili became the first Georgian to win a figure skating Grand Prix after edging out Mikhail Kolyada and Kazuki Tomono in a tight contest at the Rostelecom Cup on Saturday.

Each of the top three skaters fell once in a free skate decided by close judging calls as Kvitelashvili won with a score of 266.33, beating Kolyada on 264.64 and Tomono on 264.19.

Tomono was the leader from the short program and, skating last to music from the movie “La La Land,” was clean on two of his three quadruple jumps but fell on a triple axel. That helped ensure he couldn’t overtake Kvitelashvili, who overcame his own fall on a quad toe loop in his program to a Frank Sinatra medley.

The Moscow-born Kvitelashvili is trained by Eteri Tutberidze, better known as the coach behind many of Russia’s Olympic and world championship-winning women’s skaters over the last decade.

Russian skater Kolyada had the best free skate score with 180.16 as he rose from fourth in the short program to second and secured a spot at next month’s Grand Prix Final in Japan.

