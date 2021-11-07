Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Scores The Associated Press

Sunday At Landings Club – Marshwood Course Savannah, Ga. Purse: $480,00 Marshwood Course Yardage: 7,000; Par: 71 Magnolia Course Yardage: 6,954; Par: 70 Third Round Zack Fischer 67-67-65_199 Sam Stevens 65-69-68_202 Andrew Kozan 73-67-63_203 Vincent Norrman 69-68-66_203 Michael Feagles 68-72-64_204 Grant Hirschman 67-69-68_204 Jonathan Brightwell 64-68-72_204 Jeremy Paul 71-65-69_205 Andrew Yun 69-70-67_206 Tripp Kinney 68-66-72_206 Rafael Becker 67-66-73_206 Eric Cole 67-71-69_207 Brad Brunner 69-68-70_207 Will Gordon 69-72-67_208 Mark Anguiano 72-68-68_208 Chris Baker 70-71-67_208 Blayne Barber 67-73-68_208 Tom Lovelady 69-71-68_208 Corey Pereira 72-70-66_208 Conner Godsey 71-68-69_208 Thomas Walsh 68-70-70_208 Marcos Montenegro 75-69-65_209 Ben Griffin 71-74-64_209 Martin Contini 73-68-68_209 Patrick Newcomb 65-75-69_209 Tain Lee 71-70-68_209 John Pak 70-70-69_209 Brandon Stone 67-72-70_209 Carson Young 69-70-70_209 Kevin Yu 70-71-69_210 Nicolas Echavarria 70-70-70_210 Zack Sucher 71-69-70_210 Pontus Nyholm 74-72-65_211 Marcelo Rozo 74-68-68_210 Albin Choi 72-67-71_210 Brett White 71-68-71_210 Garett Reband 68-71-71_210 José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-69-72_210 Clay Feagler 71-67-72_210 Peter Kuest 70-71-70_211 MJ Daffue 69-71-71_211 Matt McCarty 72-68-71_211 Ryan Lumsden 69-71-71_211 Patrick Cover 73-71-67_211 Mac Meissner 67-77-67_211 Kyle Westmoreland 76-69-67_212 Leandro Marelli 71-74-67_212 Michael Visacki 71-74-67_212 Luis Gagne 68-73-71_212 Seonghyeon Kim 67-74-71_212 Austin Eckroat 69-73-70_212 John Augenstein 69-73-70_212 Daniel Summerhays 68-71-73_212 Chandler Blanchet 70-73-69_212 Justin Suh 77-68-68_213 Augusto Núñez 72-68-73_213 Christopher Petefish 69-72-72_213 Alexandre Rocha 68-73-72_213 Gregor Main 73-74-67_214 Alex Lee 77-69-68_214 Alex Weiss 72-77-65_214 Thriston Lawrence 69-71-73_213 Brandon Crick 70-72-71_213 Brian Richey 68-78-68_214 Jonathan Byrd 69-74-70_213 D.H. Lee 71-74-69_214 Christian Salzer 73-74-68_215 Billy Tom Sargent 70-71-73_214 Luke Guthrie 73-74-68_215 Erik Compton 72-75-68_215 T.J. Vogel 72-76-67_215 Peyton White 71-71-72_214 Tee-K Kelly 70-76-69_215 Thomas Rosenmuller 66-76-72_214 Caleb Proveaux 73-70-71_214 Davis Thompson 72-74-69_215 A.J. Crouch 70-74-70_214 Scott Harrington 77-67-70_214 Skyler Finnell 72-73-70_215 Brad Miller 72-73-70_215 J.J. Grey 72-72-70_214 Akshay Bhatia 74-71-70_215 Callum McNeill 71-74-70_215 Tano Goya 70-74-70_214 Jay Card III 74-70-70_214 Alvaro Ortiz 69-79-68_216 Alex Kang 74-73-69_216 Harrison Endycott 67-75-73_215 Derek Oland 73-73-70_216 Ryan Grider 73-77-66_216 Paul Imondi 68-76-71_215 Jake Staiano 69-75-71_215 Steven Fisk 74-70-71_215 Logan McCracken 71-76-70_217 MJ Maguire 72-75-70_217 Chandler Phillips 76-73-68_217 Zach Smith 71-75-71_217 Andres Gallegos 76-69-72_217 Spencer Ralston 73-74-71_218 Mark Blakefield 73-75-70_218 Keller Harper 76-72-70_218 Hayden Shieh 68-79-71_218 Matt Organisak 72-77-69_218 Tanner Gore 76-71-71_218 Philip Knowles 69-77-72_218 Dylan Naidoo 68-72-77_217 Turk Pettit 73-73-72_218 Steve LeBrun 73-77-68_218 Rob Oppenheim 74-70-73_217 Alex Chiarella 75-77-66_218 Austin Squires 73-71-73_217 Taylor Dickson 71-73-73_217 Sam Triplett 71-76-72_219 Jared Sawada 73-74-72_219 Trace Crowe 76-72-71_219 Preston Stanley 76-73-70_219 Lukas Euler 71-78-70_219 Andy Ogletree 66-80-73_219 J.T. Griffin 71-79-69_219 Matthew Picanso 72-78-69_219 Steve Marino 70-74-74_218 Wes Roach 70-77-73_220 Jason Scrivener 71-76-73_220 Quade Cummins 72-71-76_219 Drew Nesbitt 74-72-74_220 Cody Blick 74-72-74_220 Blake Dyer 70-77-74_221 Chase Parker 71-77-73_221 Matthew Cole 76-74-71_221 Whee Kim 73-77-71_221 James Nicholas 73-77-71_221 Mark Lawrence, Jr 72-79-70_221 Kyler Dunkle 73-71-77_221 Brandon Hoelzer 72-78-72_222 Samuel Saunders 76-75-71_222 Bryce Emory 75-76-71_222 Ivan Camilo Ramirez 68-73-81_222 T.K. Kim 74-74-75_223 Jacob Bergeron 69-72-81_222 Trevor Simsby 73-77-74_224 Michael Johnson 78-76-71_225 Ashton Van Horne 78-76-71_225 Daniel Wetterich 78-74-74_226 Justin Warren 77-79-70_226 Justin Doeden 72-79-76_227 Nyasha Mauchaza 75-81-71_227 Garrett Osborn 68-82-78_228 Piri Borja 75-81-73_229