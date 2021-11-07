Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Scores

|Sunday
|At Landings Club – Marshwood Course
|Savannah, Ga.
|Purse: $480,00
|Marshwood Course
|Yardage: 7,000; Par: 71
|Magnolia Course
|Yardage: 6,954; Par: 70
|Third Round
Zack Fischer 67-67-65_199
Sam Stevens 65-69-68_202
Andrew Kozan 73-67-63_203
Vincent Norrman 69-68-66_203
Michael Feagles 68-72-64_204
Grant Hirschman 67-69-68_204
Jonathan Brightwell 64-68-72_204
Jeremy Paul 71-65-69_205
Andrew Yun 69-70-67_206
Tripp Kinney 68-66-72_206
Rafael Becker 67-66-73_206
Eric Cole 67-71-69_207
Brad Brunner 69-68-70_207
Will Gordon 69-72-67_208
Mark Anguiano 72-68-68_208
Chris Baker 70-71-67_208
Blayne Barber 67-73-68_208
Tom Lovelady 69-71-68_208
Corey Pereira 72-70-66_208
Conner Godsey 71-68-69_208
Thomas Walsh 68-70-70_208
Marcos Montenegro 75-69-65_209
Ben Griffin 71-74-64_209
Martin Contini 73-68-68_209
Patrick Newcomb 65-75-69_209
Tain Lee 71-70-68_209
John Pak 70-70-69_209
Brandon Stone 67-72-70_209
Carson Young 69-70-70_209
Kevin Yu 70-71-69_210
Nicolas Echavarria 70-70-70_210
Zack Sucher 71-69-70_210
Pontus Nyholm 74-72-65_211
Marcelo Rozo 74-68-68_210
Albin Choi 72-67-71_210
Brett White 71-68-71_210
Garett Reband 68-71-71_210
José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-69-72_210
Clay Feagler 71-67-72_210
Peter Kuest 70-71-70_211
MJ Daffue 69-71-71_211
Matt McCarty 72-68-71_211
Ryan Lumsden 69-71-71_211
Patrick Cover 73-71-67_211
Mac Meissner 67-77-67_211
Kyle Westmoreland 76-69-67_212
Leandro Marelli 71-74-67_212
Michael Visacki 71-74-67_212
Luis Gagne 68-73-71_212
Seonghyeon Kim 67-74-71_212
Austin Eckroat 69-73-70_212
John Augenstein 69-73-70_212
Daniel Summerhays 68-71-73_212
Chandler Blanchet 70-73-69_212
Justin Suh 77-68-68_213
Augusto Núñez 72-68-73_213
Christopher Petefish 69-72-72_213
Alexandre Rocha 68-73-72_213
Gregor Main 73-74-67_214
Alex Lee 77-69-68_214
Alex Weiss 72-77-65_214
Thriston Lawrence 69-71-73_213
Brandon Crick 70-72-71_213
Brian Richey 68-78-68_214
Jonathan Byrd 69-74-70_213
D.H. Lee 71-74-69_214
Christian Salzer 73-74-68_215
Billy Tom Sargent 70-71-73_214
Luke Guthrie 73-74-68_215
Erik Compton 72-75-68_215
T.J. Vogel 72-76-67_215
Peyton White 71-71-72_214
Tee-K Kelly 70-76-69_215
Thomas Rosenmuller 66-76-72_214
Caleb Proveaux 73-70-71_214
Davis Thompson 72-74-69_215
A.J. Crouch 70-74-70_214
Scott Harrington 77-67-70_214
Skyler Finnell 72-73-70_215
Brad Miller 72-73-70_215
J.J. Grey 72-72-70_214
Akshay Bhatia 74-71-70_215
Callum McNeill 71-74-70_215
Tano Goya 70-74-70_214
Jay Card III 74-70-70_214
Alvaro Ortiz 69-79-68_216
Alex Kang 74-73-69_216
Harrison Endycott 67-75-73_215
Derek Oland 73-73-70_216
Ryan Grider 73-77-66_216
Paul Imondi 68-76-71_215
Jake Staiano 69-75-71_215
Steven Fisk 74-70-71_215
Logan McCracken 71-76-70_217
MJ Maguire 72-75-70_217
Chandler Phillips 76-73-68_217
Zach Smith 71-75-71_217
Andres Gallegos 76-69-72_217
Spencer Ralston 73-74-71_218
Mark Blakefield 73-75-70_218
Keller Harper 76-72-70_218
Hayden Shieh 68-79-71_218
Matt Organisak 72-77-69_218
Tanner Gore 76-71-71_218
Philip Knowles 69-77-72_218
Dylan Naidoo 68-72-77_217
Turk Pettit 73-73-72_218
Steve LeBrun 73-77-68_218
Rob Oppenheim 74-70-73_217
Alex Chiarella 75-77-66_218
Austin Squires 73-71-73_217
Taylor Dickson 71-73-73_217
Sam Triplett 71-76-72_219
Jared Sawada 73-74-72_219
Trace Crowe 76-72-71_219
Preston Stanley 76-73-70_219
Lukas Euler 71-78-70_219
Andy Ogletree 66-80-73_219
J.T. Griffin 71-79-69_219
Matthew Picanso 72-78-69_219
Steve Marino 70-74-74_218
Wes Roach 70-77-73_220
Jason Scrivener 71-76-73_220
Quade Cummins 72-71-76_219
Drew Nesbitt 74-72-74_220
Cody Blick 74-72-74_220
Blake Dyer 70-77-74_221
Chase Parker 71-77-73_221
Matthew Cole 76-74-71_221
Whee Kim 73-77-71_221
James Nicholas 73-77-71_221
Mark Lawrence, Jr 72-79-70_221
Kyler Dunkle 73-71-77_221
Brandon Hoelzer 72-78-72_222
Samuel Saunders 76-75-71_222
Bryce Emory 75-76-71_222
Ivan Camilo Ramirez 68-73-81_222
T.K. Kim 74-74-75_223
Jacob Bergeron 69-72-81_222
Trevor Simsby 73-77-74_224
Michael Johnson 78-76-71_225
Ashton Van Horne 78-76-71_225
Daniel Wetterich 78-74-74_226
Justin Warren 77-79-70_226
Justin Doeden 72-79-76_227
Nyasha Mauchaza 75-81-71_227
Garrett Osborn 68-82-78_228
Piri Borja 75-81-73_229
