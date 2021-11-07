CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Sports

Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Scores

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 4:40 PM

Sunday
At Landings Club – Marshwood Course
Savannah, Ga.
Purse: $480,00
Marshwood Course
Yardage: 7,000; Par: 71
Magnolia Course
Yardage: 6,954; Par: 70
Third Round

Zack Fischer 67-67-65_199

Sam Stevens 65-69-68_202

Andrew Kozan 73-67-63_203

Vincent Norrman 69-68-66_203

Michael Feagles 68-72-64_204

Grant Hirschman 67-69-68_204

Jonathan Brightwell 64-68-72_204

Jeremy Paul 71-65-69_205

Andrew Yun 69-70-67_206

Tripp Kinney 68-66-72_206

Rafael Becker 67-66-73_206

Eric Cole 67-71-69_207

Brad Brunner 69-68-70_207

Will Gordon 69-72-67_208

Mark Anguiano 72-68-68_208

Chris Baker 70-71-67_208

Blayne Barber 67-73-68_208

Tom Lovelady 69-71-68_208

Corey Pereira 72-70-66_208

Conner Godsey 71-68-69_208

Thomas Walsh 68-70-70_208

Marcos Montenegro 75-69-65_209

Ben Griffin 71-74-64_209

Martin Contini 73-68-68_209

Patrick Newcomb 65-75-69_209

Tain Lee 71-70-68_209

John Pak 70-70-69_209

Brandon Stone 67-72-70_209

Carson Young 69-70-70_209

Kevin Yu 70-71-69_210

Nicolas Echavarria 70-70-70_210

Zack Sucher 71-69-70_210

Pontus Nyholm 74-72-65_211

Marcelo Rozo 74-68-68_210

Albin Choi 72-67-71_210

Brett White 71-68-71_210

Garett Reband 68-71-71_210

José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-69-72_210

Clay Feagler 71-67-72_210

Peter Kuest 70-71-70_211

MJ Daffue 69-71-71_211

Matt McCarty 72-68-71_211

Ryan Lumsden 69-71-71_211

Patrick Cover 73-71-67_211

Mac Meissner 67-77-67_211

Kyle Westmoreland 76-69-67_212

Leandro Marelli 71-74-67_212

Michael Visacki 71-74-67_212

Luis Gagne 68-73-71_212

Seonghyeon Kim 67-74-71_212

Austin Eckroat 69-73-70_212

John Augenstein 69-73-70_212

Daniel Summerhays 68-71-73_212

Chandler Blanchet 70-73-69_212

Justin Suh 77-68-68_213

Augusto Núñez 72-68-73_213

Christopher Petefish 69-72-72_213

Alexandre Rocha 68-73-72_213

Gregor Main 73-74-67_214

Alex Lee 77-69-68_214

Alex Weiss 72-77-65_214

Thriston Lawrence 69-71-73_213

Brandon Crick 70-72-71_213

Brian Richey 68-78-68_214

Jonathan Byrd 69-74-70_213

D.H. Lee 71-74-69_214

Christian Salzer 73-74-68_215

Billy Tom Sargent 70-71-73_214

Luke Guthrie 73-74-68_215

Erik Compton 72-75-68_215

T.J. Vogel 72-76-67_215

Peyton White 71-71-72_214

Tee-K Kelly 70-76-69_215

Thomas Rosenmuller 66-76-72_214

Caleb Proveaux 73-70-71_214

Davis Thompson 72-74-69_215

A.J. Crouch 70-74-70_214

Scott Harrington 77-67-70_214

Skyler Finnell 72-73-70_215

Brad Miller 72-73-70_215

J.J. Grey 72-72-70_214

Akshay Bhatia 74-71-70_215

Callum McNeill 71-74-70_215

Tano Goya 70-74-70_214

Jay Card III 74-70-70_214

Alvaro Ortiz 69-79-68_216

Alex Kang 74-73-69_216

Harrison Endycott 67-75-73_215

Derek Oland 73-73-70_216

Ryan Grider 73-77-66_216

Paul Imondi 68-76-71_215

Jake Staiano 69-75-71_215

Steven Fisk 74-70-71_215

Logan McCracken 71-76-70_217

MJ Maguire 72-75-70_217

Chandler Phillips 76-73-68_217

Zach Smith 71-75-71_217

Andres Gallegos 76-69-72_217

Spencer Ralston 73-74-71_218

Mark Blakefield 73-75-70_218

Keller Harper 76-72-70_218

Hayden Shieh 68-79-71_218

Matt Organisak 72-77-69_218

Tanner Gore 76-71-71_218

Philip Knowles 69-77-72_218

Dylan Naidoo 68-72-77_217

Turk Pettit 73-73-72_218

Steve LeBrun 73-77-68_218

Rob Oppenheim 74-70-73_217

Alex Chiarella 75-77-66_218

Austin Squires 73-71-73_217

Taylor Dickson 71-73-73_217

Sam Triplett 71-76-72_219

Jared Sawada 73-74-72_219

Trace Crowe 76-72-71_219

Preston Stanley 76-73-70_219

Lukas Euler 71-78-70_219

Andy Ogletree 66-80-73_219

J.T. Griffin 71-79-69_219

Matthew Picanso 72-78-69_219

Steve Marino 70-74-74_218

Wes Roach 70-77-73_220

Jason Scrivener 71-76-73_220

Quade Cummins 72-71-76_219

Drew Nesbitt 74-72-74_220

Cody Blick 74-72-74_220

Blake Dyer 70-77-74_221

Chase Parker 71-77-73_221

Matthew Cole 76-74-71_221

Whee Kim 73-77-71_221

James Nicholas 73-77-71_221

Mark Lawrence, Jr 72-79-70_221

Kyler Dunkle 73-71-77_221

Brandon Hoelzer 72-78-72_222

Samuel Saunders 76-75-71_222

Bryce Emory 75-76-71_222

Ivan Camilo Ramirez 68-73-81_222

T.K. Kim 74-74-75_223

Jacob Bergeron 69-72-81_222

Trevor Simsby 73-77-74_224

Michael Johnson 78-76-71_225

Ashton Van Horne 78-76-71_225

Daniel Wetterich 78-74-74_226

Justin Warren 77-79-70_226

Justin Doeden 72-79-76_227

Nyasha Mauchaza 75-81-71_227

Garrett Osborn 68-82-78_228

Piri Borja 75-81-73_229

