Keaton Parks has surgery to remove blood clot from leg

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 10:21 PM

New York City midfielder Keaton Parks had season-ending surgery Tuesday to remove a blood clot from an artery in his lower right leg.

The team said the operation on the 24-year-old from Plano, Texas, took place at New York-Presbyterian Hospital on Parks’ popliteal artery.

Parks had four goals in 31 Major League Soccer matches this season, his third with NYC. He has made one appearance for the United States, in a May 2018 exhibition against Bolivia.

NYC said Parks is expected to resume training next season.

