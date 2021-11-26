Joburg Open Scores

|Friday
|At Randpark GC
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Purse: $1.1 million
|Yardage: 7,506; Par: 71
|Second Round
|55 golfers did not complete the second round
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|65-65—130
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|67-67—134
|Ashley Chesters, England
|66-69—135
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|65-71—136
|Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa
|67-70—137
|Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa
|68-70—138
|Keith Horne, South Africa
|71-67—138
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|68-70—138
|JC Ritchie, South Africa
|72-66—138
|Luke Brown, South Africa
|70-69—139
|Julien Brun, France
|71-68—139
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|67-72—139
|Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa
|72-67—139
|Lorenzo Scalise, Italy
|67-72—139
|Ockie Strydom, South Africa
|73-66—139
|Pep Angles, Spain
|67-73—140
|Matthias Schmid, Germany
|73-67—140
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|69-71—140
|Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa
|73-67—140
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain
|67-74—141
|Jbe Kruger, South Africa
|69-72—141
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|71-70—141
|Hugo Leon, Chile
|71-70—141
|Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic
|72-69—141
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|68-73—141
|Jacques de Villiers, South Africa
|69-72—141
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|72-70—142
|Ruan Conradie, South Africa
|70-72—142
|Ross Fisher, England
|68-74—142
|Daniel Gavins, England
|70-72—142
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria
|74-68—142
|Toto Thimba Jr., South Africa
|77-65—142
|Keenan Davidse, South Africa
|70-73—143
|CJ Du Plessis, South Africa
|73-70—143
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|71-72—143
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|73-70—143
|Rupert Kaminski, South Africa
|71-72—143
|Anton Karlsson, Sweden
|71-72—143
|Espen Kofstad, Norway
|70-73—143
|Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands
|72-71—143
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|74-70—144
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|71-73—144
|Luke Jerling, South Africa
|76-68—144
|Romain Langasque, France
|71-73—144
|Ricardo Santos, Portugal
|75-69—144
|Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa
|73-71—144
|Louis Albertse, South Africa
|74-71—145
|Christopher Cannon, England
|70-75—145
|Malcolm Mitchell, South Africa
|75-70—145
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa
|72-73—145
|Martin Vorster, South Africa
|72-73—145
|James Du Preez, South Africa
|71-75—146
|Trevor Fisher, South Africa
|75-71—146
|Dayne Moore, Zimbabwe
|73-73—146
|Dylan Naidoo, South Africa
|75-71—146
|Rhys Enoch, Wales
|72-75—147
|Jack Harrison, England
|73-74—147
|Robin Roussel, France
|71-76—147
|Neil Schietekat, South Africa
|75-72—147
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|74-73—147
|Jacquin Hess, South Africa
|75-73—148
|Siyanda Mwandla, South Africa
|73-75—148
|Hennie O’Kennedy, South Africa
|74-74—148
|Kristoffer Reitan, Norway
|73-75—148
|Julian Suri, United States
|72-77—149
|Matteo Manassero, Italy
|75-75—150
|Derick Petersen, South Africa
|75-75—150
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|78-72—150
|Hennie Otto, South Africa
|77-75—152
|Jovan Rebula, South Africa
|77-75—152
|Jake Redman, South Africa
|74-79—153
|Philip Eriksson, Sweden
|75-79—154
|Richard Sterne, South Africa
|78-76—154
|Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal
|75-80—155
|Jesper Kennegard, Sweden
|78-77—155
|JJ Senekal, South Africa
|81-74—155
|Leaderboard
|SCORE
|THRU
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|-6
|18
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|-4
|18
|Ashley Chesters, England
|-2
|18
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|-3
|12
|Angel Hildalgo, Spain
|E
|18
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.