Joburg Open Scores

Friday At Randpark GC Johannesburg, South Africa Purse: $1.1 million Yardage: 7,506; Par: 71 Second Round 55 golfers did not…

Friday At Randpark GC Johannesburg, South Africa Purse: $1.1 million Yardage: 7,506; Par: 71 Second Round 55 golfers did not complete the second round Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 65-65—130 Zander Lombard, South Africa 67-67—134 Ashley Chesters, England 66-69—135 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 65-71—136 Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 67-70—137 Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa 68-70—138 Keith Horne, South Africa 71-67—138 Yannik Paul, Germany 68-70—138 JC Ritchie, South Africa 72-66—138 Luke Brown, South Africa 70-69—139 Julien Brun, France 71-68—139 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 67-72—139 Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 72-67—139 Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-72—139 Ockie Strydom, South Africa 73-66—139 Pep Angles, Spain 67-73—140 Matthias Schmid, Germany 73-67—140 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 69-71—140 Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 73-67—140 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 67-74—141 Jbe Kruger, South Africa 69-72—141 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 71-70—141 Hugo Leon, Chile 71-70—141 Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-69—141 Renato Paratore, Italy 68-73—141 Jacques de Villiers, South Africa 69-72—141 Dean Burmester, South Africa 72-70—142 Ruan Conradie, South Africa 70-72—142 Ross Fisher, England 68-74—142 Daniel Gavins, England 70-72—142 Lukas Nemecz, Austria 74-68—142 Toto Thimba Jr., South Africa 77-65—142 Keenan Davidse, South Africa 70-73—143 CJ Du Plessis, South Africa 73-70—143 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 71-72—143 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 73-70—143 Rupert Kaminski, South Africa 71-72—143 Anton Karlsson, Sweden 71-72—143 Espen Kofstad, Norway 70-73—143 Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 72-71—143 George Coetzee, South Africa 74-70—144 Jens Dantorp, Sweden 71-73—144 Luke Jerling, South Africa 76-68—144 Romain Langasque, France 71-73—144 Ricardo Santos, Portugal 75-69—144 Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa 73-71—144 Louis Albertse, South Africa 74-71—145 Christopher Cannon, England 70-75—145 Malcolm Mitchell, South Africa 75-70—145 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 72-73—145 Martin Vorster, South Africa 72-73—145 James Du Preez, South Africa 71-75—146 Trevor Fisher, South Africa 75-71—146 Dayne Moore, Zimbabwe 73-73—146 Dylan Naidoo, South Africa 75-71—146 Rhys Enoch, Wales 72-75—147 Jack Harrison, England 73-74—147 Robin Roussel, France 71-76—147 Neil Schietekat, South Africa 75-72—147 Marcel Siem, Germany 74-73—147 Jacquin Hess, South Africa 75-73—148 Siyanda Mwandla, South Africa 73-75—148 Hennie O’Kennedy, South Africa 74-74—148 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 73-75—148 Julian Suri, United States 72-77—149 Matteo Manassero, Italy 75-75—150 Derick Petersen, South Africa 75-75—150 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 78-72—150 Hennie Otto, South Africa 77-75—152 Jovan Rebula, South Africa 77-75—152 Jake Redman, South Africa 74-79—153 Philip Eriksson, Sweden 75-79—154 Richard Sterne, South Africa 78-76—154 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 75-80—155 Jesper Kennegard, Sweden 78-77—155 JJ Senekal, South Africa 81-74—155 Leaderboard SCORE THRU Thriston Lawrence, South Africa -6 18 Zander Lombard, South Africa -4 18 Ashley Chesters, England -2 18 Shaun Norris, South Africa -3 12 Angel Hildalgo, Spain E 18

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.