Joburg Open Scores

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 1:25 PM

Friday
At Randpark GC
Johannesburg, South Africa
Purse: $1.1 million
Yardage: 7,506; Par: 71
Second Round
55 golfers did not complete the second round
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 65-65—130
Zander Lombard, South Africa 67-67—134
Ashley Chesters, England 66-69—135
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 65-71—136
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 67-70—137
Heinrich Bruiners, South Africa 68-70—138
Keith Horne, South Africa 71-67—138
Yannik Paul, Germany 68-70—138
JC Ritchie, South Africa 72-66—138
Luke Brown, South Africa 70-69—139
Julien Brun, France 71-68—139
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 67-72—139
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 72-67—139
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-72—139
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 73-66—139
Pep Angles, Spain 67-73—140
Matthias Schmid, Germany 73-67—140
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 69-71—140
Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 73-67—140
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 67-74—141
Jbe Kruger, South Africa 69-72—141
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 71-70—141
Hugo Leon, Chile 71-70—141
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-69—141
Renato Paratore, Italy 68-73—141
Jacques de Villiers, South Africa 69-72—141
Dean Burmester, South Africa 72-70—142
Ruan Conradie, South Africa 70-72—142
Ross Fisher, England 68-74—142
Daniel Gavins, England 70-72—142
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 74-68—142
Toto Thimba Jr., South Africa 77-65—142
Keenan Davidse, South Africa 70-73—143
CJ Du Plessis, South Africa 73-70—143
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 71-72—143
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 73-70—143
Rupert Kaminski, South Africa 71-72—143
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 71-72—143
Espen Kofstad, Norway 70-73—143
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 72-71—143
George Coetzee, South Africa 74-70—144
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 71-73—144
Luke Jerling, South Africa 76-68—144
Romain Langasque, France 71-73—144
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 75-69—144
Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa 73-71—144
Louis Albertse, South Africa 74-71—145
Christopher Cannon, England 70-75—145
Malcolm Mitchell, South Africa 75-70—145
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 72-73—145
Martin Vorster, South Africa 72-73—145
James Du Preez, South Africa 71-75—146
Trevor Fisher, South Africa 75-71—146
Dayne Moore, Zimbabwe 73-73—146
Dylan Naidoo, South Africa 75-71—146
Rhys Enoch, Wales 72-75—147
Jack Harrison, England 73-74—147
Robin Roussel, France 71-76—147
Neil Schietekat, South Africa 75-72—147
Marcel Siem, Germany 74-73—147
Jacquin Hess, South Africa 75-73—148
Siyanda Mwandla, South Africa 73-75—148
Hennie O’Kennedy, South Africa 74-74—148
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 73-75—148
Julian Suri, United States 72-77—149
Matteo Manassero, Italy 75-75—150
Derick Petersen, South Africa 75-75—150
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 78-72—150
Hennie Otto, South Africa 77-75—152
Jovan Rebula, South Africa 77-75—152
Jake Redman, South Africa 74-79—153
Philip Eriksson, Sweden 75-79—154
Richard Sterne, South Africa 78-76—154
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 75-80—155
Jesper Kennegard, Sweden 78-77—155
JJ Senekal, South Africa 81-74—155
Leaderboard
SCORE THRU
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa -6 18
Zander Lombard, South Africa -4 18
Ashley Chesters, England -2 18
Shaun Norris, South Africa -3 12
Angel Hildalgo, Spain E 18

