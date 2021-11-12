CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Jackson becomes 1st Black…

Jackson becomes 1st Black American woman to win World Cup

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 5:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOMASZOW MAZOWIECKI, Poland (AP) — Erin Jackson became the first Black American woman to win a World Cup speedskating race.

She won the 500 meters Friday at the season opener in Poland, finishing in 37.613 seconds. Defending Olympic champion Nao Kodaira of Japan was 0.13 seconds behind. The field included all three medalists from the world championships in February, when Jackson didn’t compete.

Jackson’s previous best World Cup finish was ninth.

She became the first Black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic long-track speedskating team in 2018, just four months after taking up the sport. Jackson finished 24th in the 500 at the Pyeongchang Games.

She switched to the ice from inline skating and roller derby.

The 29-year-old skater from Ocala, Florida, didn’t compete internationally last season after an eye injury and multiple people around her got the coronavirus.

Jackson recorded her best times in a pair of 500 races in Salt Lake City last month at a World Cup qualifying meet. She defeated two-time Olympian Brittany Bowe in both races.

American Shani Davis is the most successful Black male speedskater in history, winning four Olympic medals, including two golds.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up