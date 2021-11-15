Jackie Robinson AL Rookies of the Year

x-unanimous 2021 — Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay 2020 — x-Kyle Lewis, Seattle 2019 — x-Yordan Alvarez, Houston 2018 — Shohei…

x-unanimous

2021 — Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay

2020 — x-Kyle Lewis, Seattle

2019 — x-Yordan Alvarez, Houston

2018 — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

2017 — x-Aaron Judge, New York

2016 — Michael Fulmer, Detroit

2015 — Carlos Correa, Houston

2014 — x-Jose Abreu, Chicago

2013 — Wil Myers, Tampa Bay

2012 — x-Mike Trout, Los Angeles

2011 — Jeremy Hellickson, Tampa Bay

2010 — Neftali Feliz, Texas

2009 — Andrew Bailey, Oakland

2008 — x-Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay

2007 — Dustin Pedroia, Boston

2006 — Justin Verlander, Detroit

2005 — Huston Street, Oakland

2004 — Bobby Crosby, Oakland

2003 — Angel Berroa, Kansas City

2002 — Eric Hinske, Toronto

2001 — Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle

2000 — Kazuhiro Sasaki, Seattle

1999 — Carlos Beltran, Kansas City

1998 — Ben Grieve, Oakland

1997 — x-Nomar Garciaparra, Boston

1996 — x-Derek Jeter, New York

1995 — Marty Cordova, Minnesota

1994 — Bob Hamelin, Kansas City

1993 — x-Tim Salmon, California

1992 — Pat Listach, Milwaukee

1991 — Chuck Knoblauch, Minnesota

1990 — x-Sandy Alomar, Jr., Cleveland

1989 — Gregg Olson, Baltimore

1988 — Walt Weiss, Oakland

1987 — x-Mark McGwire, Oakland

1986 — Jose Canseco, Oakland

1985 — Ozzie Guillen, Chicago

1984 — Alvin Davis, Seattle

1983 — Ron Kittle, Chicago

1982 — Cal Ripken, Baltimore

1981 — Dave Righetti, New York

1980 — Joe Charbonneau, Cleveland

1979 — John Castino, Minnesota, and Alfredo Griffin, Toronto

1978 — Lou Whitaker, Detroit

1977 — Eddie Murray, Baltimore

1976 — Mark Fidrych, Detroit

1975 — Fred Lynn, Boston

1974 — Mike Hargrove, Texas

1973 — Al Bumbry, Baltimore

1972 — x-Carlton Fisk, Boston

1971 — Chris Chambliss, Cleveland

1970 — Thurman Munson, New York

1969 — Lou Piniella, Kansas City

1968 — Stan Bahnsen, New York

1967 — Rod Carew, Minnesota

1966 — Tommie Agee, Chicago

1965 — Curt Blefary, Baltimore

1964 — Tony Oliva, Minnesota

1963 — Gary Peters, Chicago

1962 — Tom Tresh, New York

1961 — Don Schwall, Boston

1960 — Ron Hansen, Baltimore

1959 — Bob Allison, Washington

1958 — Albie Pearson, Washington

1957 — Tony Kubek, New York

1956 — Luis Aparicio, Chicago

1955 — Herb Score, Cleveland

1954 — Bob Grim, New York

1953 — Harvey Kuenn, Detroit

1952 — Harry Byrd, Philadelphia

1951 — Gil McDougald, New York

1950 — Walt Dropo, Boston

1949 — Roy Sievers, St. Louis

NOTE: One player was selected as Major League Rookie of the Year in 1947 and 1948. The policy of naming a player from each league was inaugurated in 1949.

