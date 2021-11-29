Highest Baseball Salaries

NEW YORK (AP) — Current baseball contracts with average annual values of $30 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (p-pending):
|Player, Club
|Years
|Avg.
|Salary
|p-Max Scherzer, NYM
|2022-24
|$43,333,333
|Gerrit Cole, NYY
|2020-28
|$36,000,000
|Mike Trout, LAA
|2019-30
|$35,514,667
|Stephen Strasburg, Was
|2020-26
|$35,000,000
|Anthony Rendon, LAA
|2020-26
|$35,000,000
|Trevor Bauer, LAD
|2021-23
|$34,416,667
|Nolan Arenado, Col-StL
|2019-26
|$32,500,000
|David Price, Bos-LAD
|2016-22
|$31,000,000
|Mookie Betts, LAD
|2021-32
|$30,416,667
|Manny Machado, SD
|2019-28
|$30,000,000
