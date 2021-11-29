CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Highest Baseball Salaries

Highest Baseball Salaries

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 1:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Current baseball contracts with average annual values of $30 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (p-pending):

Player, Club Years Avg. Salary
p-Max Scherzer, NYM 2022-24 $43,333,333
Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $36,000,000
Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $35,514,667
Stephen Strasburg, Was 2020-26 $35,000,000
Anthony Rendon, LAA 2020-26 $35,000,000
Trevor Bauer, LAD 2021-23 $34,416,667
Nolan Arenado, Col-StL 2019-26 $32,500,000
David Price, Bos-LAD 2016-22 $31,000,000
Mookie Betts, LAD 2021-32 $30,416,667
Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $30,000,000

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Agencies should delay toughest punishments for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up