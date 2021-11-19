CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Griezmann has ban cut, can face AC Milan in Champions League

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 11:03 AM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was cleared to play against AC Milan in the Champions League when a two-game ban was halved on appeal on Friday.

UEFA said its appeal body upheld Atlético’s request that Griezmann serve only the mandatory one-match ban for his red card in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool last month.

Griezmann was sent off in Madrid, after scoring twice, for striking Roberto Firmino’s head with a raised boot while stretching for the ball. He missed Atlético’s 2-0 loss in the return game at Liverpool.

Atlético hosts Milan on Wednesday in third place in the group, trailing Porto by one point with two rounds left. Last-placed Milan can also still advance to the knockout rounds.

Liverpool, which hosts Porto, is already sure to advance as group winner.

