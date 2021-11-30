CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Gio Reyna returns to training with Borussia Dortmund

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 7:36 PM

American midfielder Gio Reyna resumed training with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, nearly three months after injuring his right hamstring.

Dortmund tweeted a photo of the 19-year-old at practice.

Reyna, a son of former American captain Claudio Reyna, was hurt while playing for the United States in its opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

He has missed 10 Bundesliga matches, five Champions League games and one German Cup match in addition to seven U.S. World Cup qualifiers.

Dortmund hosts Bayern Munich in a league match Saturday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

