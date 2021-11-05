CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Gio Reyna hit by…

Gio Reyna hit by injury setbacks at Borussia Dortmund

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 9:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Attacking midfielder Gio Reyna faces a longer-than-expected time on the sidelines after complications with his thigh injury, Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose said Friday.

The 18-year-old American hasn’t played since hurting his hamstring while representing the United States against El Salvador on Sept. 3. Rose said a tendon and nerves were also affected. Following setbacks with a rehab procedure, he couldn’t predict with certainty when Reyna would be able to train with the Dortmund team, or even if that would happen this year.

“It’s really not foreseeable for me when he will be back in training with the team, I have to be honest,” Rose said. “But we hope that will happen before the end of this year.”

Reyna was left off the United States team for games against Mexico on Nov. 12 and at Jamaica four days later.

Reyna had started the season well before his injury, scoring two goals in the opening three Bundesliga games for Dortmund.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD makes $6.2 billion award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

OPM hiring policy gives agencies new tool to more easily recruit recent graduates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up