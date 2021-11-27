FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 8 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 8 0 322 131 12 0 475 189 Houston 8 0 310 176 11 1 465 238 UCF 5 3 203 198 8 4 386 302 East Carolina 5 3 247 196 7 5 356 315 SMU 4 3 258 215 8 3 430 307 Tulsa 4 3 178 176 5 6 279 298 Navy 3 5 208 220 3 8 224 326 Memphis 2 5 172 196 5 6 328 323 Tulane 1 6 157 226 2 9 303 375 Temple 1 7 93 330 3 9 196 450 South Florida 1 7 193 277 2 10 278 416

___

Friday’s Games

UCF 17, South Florida 13

Cincinnati 35, East Carolina 13

Saturday’s Games

Navy 38, Temple 14

Houston 45, Uconn 17

Tulsa at SMU, 4 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Cincinnati vs. Houston, AAC Championship at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wake Forest 7 2 362 267 10 2 515 349 NC State 6 2 263 178 9 3 397 236 Clemson 6 2 196 160 8 3 292 180 Louisville 4 4 266 191 6 5 362 272 Florida St. 4 4 196 230 5 7 331 318 Syracuse 2 5 163 214 5 6 285 285 Boston College 2 6 131 201 6 6 296 266

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 6 1 273 173 9 2 483 265 Miami 5 3 285 236 7 5 409 341 Virginia 4 3 254 245 6 5 391 353 North Carolina 4 5 310 304 6 6 437 379 Virginia Tech 3 4 163 168 5 6 269 251 Georgia Tech 2 6 222 263 3 9 288 402 Duke 0 8 119 373 3 9 274 477

___

Friday’s Games

NC State 34, North Carolina 30

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10

Florida 24, Florida St. 21

Miami 47, Duke 10

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 7 1 289 215 10 1 428 266 Oklahoma St. 7 1 273 105 10 1 345 164 Baylor 7 2 268 182 10 2 401 233 Iowa St. 5 4 313 207 7 5 394 247 Kansas St. 4 5 223 206 7 5 316 253 West Virginia 3 5 171 213 5 6 288 264 Texas Tech 3 6 240 321 6 6 360 385 TCU 3 6 231 342 5 7 344 419 Texas 3 6 306 315 5 7 423 373 Kansas 1 7 149 357 2 9 221 472

___

Friday’s Games

Texas 22, Kansas St. 17

Iowa St. 48, TCU 14

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24

West Virginia at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 8 0 280 122 9 2 345 205 Montana St. 7 1 208 109 9 2 321 145 E. Washington 6 2 352 193 9 2 512 296 Montana 6 2 236 115 9 2 322 143 UC Davis 5 3 184 166 8 3 316 217 Weber St. 5 3 262 135 6 5 344 215 N. Arizona 4 4 227 235 5 6 271 330 Portland St. 4 4 223 225 5 6 303 325 Idaho 3 5 197 249 4 7 279 347 N. Colorado 2 6 102 264 3 8 164 329 Cal Poly 1 7 117 303 2 9 169 431 Idaho St. 1 7 130 232 1 10 168 375 S. Utah 0 8 141 311 1 10 209 432

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. UC Davis, 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Cheney, Wash.: E. Washington vs. N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 7 0 234 114 11 1 396 221 Monmouth (NJ) 6 1 270 153 7 4 354 302 Hampton 3 4 167 193 5 6 308 347 NC A&T 3 4 152 180 5 6 251 285 Charleston Southern 3 4 172 181 4 6 245 289 North Alabama 3 4 244 239 3 8 310 366 Robert Morris 3 5 179 276 4 6 201 337 Gardner-Webb 2 5 183 233 4 7 326 335 Campbell 2 5 166 198 3 8 282 321

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 8 1 307 172 11 1 448 206 Ohio St. 8 1 418 189 10 2 546 251 Michigan St. 6 2 225 219 9 2 353 281 Penn St. 4 4 178 121 7 4 288 171 Maryland 3 6 198 349 6 6 327 389 Rutgers 2 7 123 261 5 7 246 295 Indiana 0 8 87 272 2 9 200 355

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 7 2 227 169 10 2 308 207 Wisconsin 6 2 230 112 8 3 297 174 Minnesota 5 3 219 166 7 4 290 206 Purdue 5 3 194 191 7 4 286 239 Illinois 3 5 127 156 4 7 195 249 Northwestern 1 7 103 259 3 8 185 301 Nebraska 1 8 239 239 3 9 335 272

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 28, Nebraska 21

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 42, Ohio St. 27

Maryland 40, Rutgers 16

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 7 1 279 122 10 1 435 170 Villanova 7 1 230 122 9 2 349 166 Elon 5 3 209 196 6 5 265 287 Rhode Island 4 4 152 212 7 4 277 279 Maine 4 4 195 220 6 5 275 297 Richmond 4 4 185 182 6 5 264 220 William & Mary 4 4 194 190 6 5 245 243 Stony Brook 4 4 188 170 5 6 233 252 Delaware 3 5 160 192 5 6 217 257 Towson 3 5 156 232 4 7 215 315 New Hampshire 2 6 135 198 3 8 182 326 Albany (NY) 1 7 137 184 2 9 208 288

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 6 1 310 163 7 4 466 303 Marshall 5 2 226 130 7 4 387 220 Old Dominion 5 3 234 202 6 6 342 331 FAU 3 4 184 196 5 6 288 282 Middle Tennessee 3 4 209 189 5 6 330 293 Charlotte 3 5 234 326 5 7 326 408 FIU 0 7 114 321 1 10 227 439

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 7 1 297 191 11 1 443 266 UAB 6 2 275 161 8 4 353 274 North Texas 5 3 226 198 6 6 343 330 UTEP 4 4 201 199 7 5 302 297 Rice 3 5 186 260 4 8 258 434 Louisiana Tech 2 6 193 258 3 9 336 408 Southern Miss. 1 6 108 203 2 9 175 318

___

Friday’s Games

UAB 42, UTEP 25

Saturday’s Games

Rice 35, Louisiana Tech 31

Old Dominion 56, Charlotte 34

North Texas 45, UTSA 23

FIU at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 6 1 199 105 9 1 306 147 Princeton 6 1 208 146 9 1 334 174 Harvard 5 2 212 124 8 2 324 149 Columbia 4 3 157 167 7 3 251 225 Yale 4 3 233 206 5 5 299 247 Penn 1 6 127 185 3 7 191 215 Brown 1 6 211 333 2 8 295 424 Cornell 1 6 136 217 2 8 201 289

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kent St. 6 2 308 297 7 5 401 415 Miami (Ohio) 5 3 257 176 6 6 349 286 Ohio 3 5 216 223 3 9 271 364 Bowling Green 2 6 191 288 4 8 257 368 Buffalo 2 6 219 262 4 8 351 359 Akron 1 7 162 296 2 10 238 474

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 6 2 275 204 8 4 396 314 N. Illinois 6 2 253 254 8 4 369 402 Toledo 5 3 281 181 7 5 410 252 E. Michigan 4 4 229 236 7 5 372 334 W. Michigan 4 4 261 252 7 5 370 343 Ball St. 4 4 209 192 6 6 293 318

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. 20, Buffalo 3

W. Michigan 42, N. Illinois 21

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 21, Ohio 10

Cent. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 10

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 48, Miami (Ohio) 47

Toledo 49, Akron 14

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 5 0 123 78 6 5 268 304 NC Central 4 1 169 135 6 5 268 287 Norfolk St. 2 3 159 148 6 5 365 338 Delaware St. 2 3 107 116 5 6 258 278 Howard 1 4 120 135 3 8 260 328 Morgan St. 1 4 71 137 2 9 154 347

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 7 1 261 120 10 1 388 133 Missouri St. 6 2 266 201 8 3 380 282 S. Dakota St. 5 3 261 164 8 3 410 201 S. Illinois 5 3 248 233 7 4 373 288 South Dakota 5 3 218 188 7 4 314 226 N. Iowa 4 4 202 162 6 5 290 197 Indiana St. 3 5 120 264 5 6 175 330 North Dakota 3 5 172 161 5 6 269 223 Illinois St. 2 6 122 187 4 7 202 246 Youngstown St. 2 6 189 271 3 7 247 354 W. Illinois 2 6 184 292 2 9 268 427

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. UC Davis, 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Springfield, Mo.: Missouri St. vs. UT Martin, 4 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Cheney, Wash.: E. Washington vs. N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. S. Illinois, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 7 1 185 131 11 1 332 207 Fresno St. 6 2 231 165 9 3 403 243 Nevada 4 3 245 190 7 4 388 283 San Jose St. 3 5 148 220 5 7 240 318 Hawaii 2 5 161 215 5 7 336 394 UNLV 2 6 186 250 2 10 249 394

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 6 2 269 184 9 3 372 229 Utah St. 6 2 257 222 9 3 386 316 Boise St. 5 3 219 141 7 5 350 228 Wyoming 2 5 126 139 6 5 264 232 Colorado St. 2 5 194 191 3 8 274 287 New Mexico 1 7 72 245 3 9 146 341

___

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. 40, San Jose St. 9

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. 27, Boise St. 16

Utah St. 35, New Mexico 10

Air Force 48, UNLV 14

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Wyoming, 3 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

San Diego St. vs. Utah St., Mountain West Championship at Carson, Calif., 3 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 6 1 163 84 8 4 235 167 Duquesne 5 2 208 151 7 3 295 229 Bryant 5 2 225 123 7 4 330 249 St. Francis (Pa.) 4 3 184 106 5 6 252 210 CCSU 4 3 181 164 4 7 232 339 Merrimack 2 5 143 217 5 6 306 302 LIU Brooklyn 2 5 122 249 2 8 139 405 Wagner 0 7 93 225 0 11 141 424

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 6 1 228 141 9 2 351 268 Murray St. 5 3 185 209 6 5 237 278 Austin Peay 4 3 225 130 6 5 358 274 Tennessee St. 4 3 140 180 5 6 217 296 SE Missouri 4 4 234 183 4 7 297 341 Tennessee Tech 1 5 105 187 3 8 202 350 E. Illinois 1 6 105 192 1 10 160 312

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Springfield, Mo.: Missouri St. vs. UT Martin, 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 6 2 246 205 9 2 360 264 Washington St. 6 3 255 220 7 5 341 291 Oregon St. 5 3 256 216 7 4 364 273 California 3 4 156 125 4 6 247 211 Washington 3 6 189 225 4 8 258 272 Stanford 2 7 183 297 3 8 231 344

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 8 1 335 182 9 3 423 258 Arizona St. 5 3 223 185 7 4 318 236 UCLA 5 3 277 230 7 4 396 307 Southern Cal 3 5 253 284 4 6 299 322 Colorado 3 6 183 273 4 8 225 320 Arizona 1 7 142 256 1 10 191 339

___

Friday’s Games

Utah 28, Colorado 13

Washington St. 40, Washington 13

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, 8 p.m.

BYU at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Southern Cal at California, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 6 0 253 76 10 2 403 219 Colgate 5 1 166 120 5 6 206 287 Fordham 4 2 239 207 6 5 370 351 Lehigh 3 3 121 121 3 8 127 285 Lafayette 2 4 125 137 3 8 182 259 Georgetown 1 5 116 185 2 8 190 306 Bucknell 0 6 64 238 1 10 104 417

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 7 1 327 203 8 3 400 322 San Diego 7 1 249 144 7 4 283 277 St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 2 235 125 7 3 250 178 Morehead St. 6 2 253 212 7 4 360 348 Dayton 5 3 291 236 6 4 311 301 Marist 5 3 197 158 5 5 228 229 Valparaiso 4 4 270 226 4 7 298 346 Stetson 2 6 160 239 4 7 263 332 Butler 1 7 129 280 3 8 262 377 Drake 1 7 75 143 2 9 127 229 Presbyterian 0 8 252 472 2 9 404 590

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 8 0 321 66 12 0 488 83 Kentucky 5 3 219 195 8 3 348 244 Tennessee 3 4 233 248 6 5 421 309 South Carolina 3 5 167 230 6 5 256 261 Missouri 3 5 181 288 6 6 356 416 Florida 2 6 211 212 6 6 382 319 Vanderbilt 0 7 88 272 2 9 168 385

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 6 1 274 173 10 1 488 217 Mississippi 6 2 246 224 10 2 431 300 Texas A&M 4 3 191 144 8 3 328 164 Arkansas 4 4 210 237 8 4 378 288 Mississippi St. 4 4 228 218 7 5 371 303 Auburn 3 4 157 180 6 5 333 242 LSU 2 5 161 200 5 6 298 280

___

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi 31, Mississippi St. 21

Friday’s Games

Arkansas 34, Missouri 17

Saturday’s Games

Florida 24, Florida St. 21

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:45 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Alabama vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 7 1 284 214 10 1 390 237 Mercer 6 2 234 179 7 3 317 227 Chattanooga 5 3 230 130 6 5 293 188 Furman 4 4 205 196 6 5 267 259 VMI 4 4 258 260 6 5 344 365 W. Carolina 4 4 294 295 4 7 356 454 Samford 3 5 286 317 4 7 417 434 The Citadel 3 5 191 275 4 7 271 378 Wofford 0 8 177 293 1 10 225 380

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 7 1 313 186 9 2 436 273 SE Louisiana 6 2 381 269 8 3 528 352 Nicholls 5 3 295 231 6 5 367 314 McNeese St. 3 5 196 180 4 7 270 280 Northwestern St. 3 5 180 283 3 8 214 375 Houston Baptist 0 8 134 350 0 11 191 459

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Hammond, La.: SE Louisiana vs. Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 8 0 252 107 10 1 321 152 Florida A&M 7 1 238 114 9 2 319 166 Alabama A&M 5 3 292 275 7 3 379 351 Alabama St. 3 5 183 226 5 6 240 310 MVSU 2 5 162 208 3 7 192 317 Bethune-Cookman 2 6 193 256 2 9 270 399

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 6 1 227 145 7 3 276 264 Alcorn St. 5 3 238 223 6 5 286 284 Southern U. 3 4 196 200 4 6 264 310 Grambling St. 2 5 144 186 3 7 160 278 Texas Southern 2 6 249 283 3 8 359 397 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 7 158 309 2 9 218 415

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama St. 43, Tuskegee 9

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Hammond, La.: SE Louisiana vs. Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Jackson St. vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 7 1 298 143 10 2 429 227 Coastal Carolina 6 2 303 176 10 2 485 240 Georgia St. 6 2 244 187 7 5 315 332 Troy 3 5 171 257 5 7 274 313 Georgia Southern 2 6 180 235 3 9 243 377

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 0 218 116 10 1 354 206 Texas State 3 5 179 249 4 8 277 396 Louisiana-Monroe 2 5 168 274 4 7 235 381 South Alabama 2 6 204 210 5 7 299 317 Arkansas St. 1 7 176 294 2 10 303 463

___

Friday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 27, South Alabama 21

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 37, Troy 10

Texas State 24, Arkansas St. 22

Appalachian St. 27, Georgia Southern 3

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Appalachian St., Sun Belt Championship at Lafayette, La., 3:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 8 0 330 143 10 0 424 173 Stephen F. Austin 6 2 242 143 8 3 383 197 E. Kentucky 5 2 214 167 7 4 304 275 Jacksonville St. 3 3 158 175 5 6 242 312 Tarleton St. 3 4 150 158 6 5 296 240 Cent. Arkansas 3 4 216 207 5 6 379 316 Abilene Christian 3 5 206 208 5 6 311 280 Lamar 0 8 106 334 2 9 170 401 Dixie St. 0 3 50 137 1 10 204 436

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Army 8 3 390 251 Liberty 7 5 381 260 Umass 1 10 169 473 Notre Dame 10 1 378 205 BYU 9 2 367 260 New Mexico St. 1 10 227 458 Uconn 1 11 187 462

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 31, Liberty 16

Houston 45, Uconn 17

Umass at New Mexico St., 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, 8 p.m.

BYU at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

