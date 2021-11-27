HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 6:00 PM

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 8 0 322 131 12 0 475 189
Houston 8 0 310 176 11 1 465 238
UCF 5 3 203 198 8 4 386 302
East Carolina 5 3 247 196 7 5 356 315
SMU 4 3 258 215 8 3 430 307
Tulsa 4 3 178 176 5 6 279 298
Navy 3 5 208 220 3 8 224 326
Memphis 2 5 172 196 5 6 328 323
Tulane 1 6 157 226 2 9 303 375
Temple 1 7 93 330 3 9 196 450
South Florida 1 7 193 277 2 10 278 416

___

Friday’s Games

UCF 17, South Florida 13

Cincinnati 35, East Carolina 13

Saturday’s Games

Navy 38, Temple 14

Houston 45, Uconn 17

Tulsa at SMU, 4 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Cincinnati vs. Houston, AAC Championship at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wake Forest 7 2 362 267 10 2 515 349
NC State 6 2 263 178 9 3 397 236
Clemson 6 2 196 160 8 3 292 180
Louisville 4 4 266 191 6 5 362 272
Florida St. 4 4 196 230 5 7 331 318
Syracuse 2 5 163 214 5 6 285 285
Boston College 2 6 131 201 6 6 296 266

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 1 273 173 9 2 483 265
Miami 5 3 285 236 7 5 409 341
Virginia 4 3 254 245 6 5 391 353
North Carolina 4 5 310 304 6 6 437 379
Virginia Tech 3 4 163 168 5 6 269 251
Georgia Tech 2 6 222 263 3 9 288 402
Duke 0 8 119 373 3 9 274 477

___

Friday’s Games

NC State 34, North Carolina 30

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10

Florida 24, Florida St. 21

Miami 47, Duke 10

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 7 1 289 215 10 1 428 266
Oklahoma St. 7 1 273 105 10 1 345 164
Baylor 7 2 268 182 10 2 401 233
Iowa St. 5 4 313 207 7 5 394 247
Kansas St. 4 5 223 206 7 5 316 253
West Virginia 3 5 171 213 5 6 288 264
Texas Tech 3 6 240 321 6 6 360 385
TCU 3 6 231 342 5 7 344 419
Texas 3 6 306 315 5 7 423 373
Kansas 1 7 149 357 2 9 221 472

___

Friday’s Games

Texas 22, Kansas St. 17

Iowa St. 48, TCU 14

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24

West Virginia at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacramento St. 8 0 280 122 9 2 345 205
Montana St. 7 1 208 109 9 2 321 145
E. Washington 6 2 352 193 9 2 512 296
Montana 6 2 236 115 9 2 322 143
UC Davis 5 3 184 166 8 3 316 217
Weber St. 5 3 262 135 6 5 344 215
N. Arizona 4 4 227 235 5 6 271 330
Portland St. 4 4 223 225 5 6 303 325
Idaho 3 5 197 249 4 7 279 347
N. Colorado 2 6 102 264 3 8 164 329
Cal Poly 1 7 117 303 2 9 169 431
Idaho St. 1 7 130 232 1 10 168 375
S. Utah 0 8 141 311 1 10 209 432

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. UC Davis, 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Cheney, Wash.: E. Washington vs. N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 7 0 234 114 11 1 396 221
Monmouth (NJ) 6 1 270 153 7 4 354 302
Hampton 3 4 167 193 5 6 308 347
NC A&T 3 4 152 180 5 6 251 285
Charleston Southern 3 4 172 181 4 6 245 289
North Alabama 3 4 244 239 3 8 310 366
Robert Morris 3 5 179 276 4 6 201 337
Gardner-Webb 2 5 183 233 4 7 326 335
Campbell 2 5 166 198 3 8 282 321

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 8 1 307 172 11 1 448 206
Ohio St. 8 1 418 189 10 2 546 251
Michigan St. 6 2 225 219 9 2 353 281
Penn St. 4 4 178 121 7 4 288 171
Maryland 3 6 198 349 6 6 327 389
Rutgers 2 7 123 261 5 7 246 295
Indiana 0 8 87 272 2 9 200 355

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 7 2 227 169 10 2 308 207
Wisconsin 6 2 230 112 8 3 297 174
Minnesota 5 3 219 166 7 4 290 206
Purdue 5 3 194 191 7 4 286 239
Illinois 3 5 127 156 4 7 195 249
Northwestern 1 7 103 259 3 8 185 301
Nebraska 1 8 239 239 3 9 335 272

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 28, Nebraska 21

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 42, Ohio St. 27

Maryland 40, Rutgers 16

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 7 1 279 122 10 1 435 170
Villanova 7 1 230 122 9 2 349 166
Elon 5 3 209 196 6 5 265 287
Rhode Island 4 4 152 212 7 4 277 279
Maine 4 4 195 220 6 5 275 297
Richmond 4 4 185 182 6 5 264 220
William & Mary 4 4 194 190 6 5 245 243
Stony Brook 4 4 188 170 5 6 233 252
Delaware 3 5 160 192 5 6 217 257
Towson 3 5 156 232 4 7 215 315
New Hampshire 2 6 135 198 3 8 182 326
Albany (NY) 1 7 137 184 2 9 208 288

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Kentucky 6 1 310 163 7 4 466 303
Marshall 5 2 226 130 7 4 387 220
Old Dominion 5 3 234 202 6 6 342 331
FAU 3 4 184 196 5 6 288 282
Middle Tennessee 3 4 209 189 5 6 330 293
Charlotte 3 5 234 326 5 7 326 408
FIU 0 7 114 321 1 10 227 439

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 7 1 297 191 11 1 443 266
UAB 6 2 275 161 8 4 353 274
North Texas 5 3 226 198 6 6 343 330
UTEP 4 4 201 199 7 5 302 297
Rice 3 5 186 260 4 8 258 434
Louisiana Tech 2 6 193 258 3 9 336 408
Southern Miss. 1 6 108 203 2 9 175 318

___

Friday’s Games

UAB 42, UTEP 25

Saturday’s Games

Rice 35, Louisiana Tech 31

Old Dominion 56, Charlotte 34

North Texas 45, UTSA 23

FIU at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 6 1 199 105 9 1 306 147
Princeton 6 1 208 146 9 1 334 174
Harvard 5 2 212 124 8 2 324 149
Columbia 4 3 157 167 7 3 251 225
Yale 4 3 233 206 5 5 299 247
Penn 1 6 127 185 3 7 191 215
Brown 1 6 211 333 2 8 295 424
Cornell 1 6 136 217 2 8 201 289

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kent St. 6 2 308 297 7 5 401 415
Miami (Ohio) 5 3 257 176 6 6 349 286
Ohio 3 5 216 223 3 9 271 364
Bowling Green 2 6 191 288 4 8 257 368
Buffalo 2 6 219 262 4 8 351 359
Akron 1 7 162 296 2 10 238 474

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Michigan 6 2 275 204 8 4 396 314
N. Illinois 6 2 253 254 8 4 369 402
Toledo 5 3 281 181 7 5 410 252
E. Michigan 4 4 229 236 7 5 372 334
W. Michigan 4 4 261 252 7 5 370 343
Ball St. 4 4 209 192 6 6 293 318

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. 20, Buffalo 3

W. Michigan 42, N. Illinois 21

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 21, Ohio 10

Cent. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 10

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 48, Miami (Ohio) 47

Toledo 49, Akron 14

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 5 0 123 78 6 5 268 304
NC Central 4 1 169 135 6 5 268 287
Norfolk St. 2 3 159 148 6 5 365 338
Delaware St. 2 3 107 116 5 6 258 278
Howard 1 4 120 135 3 8 260 328
Morgan St. 1 4 71 137 2 9 154 347

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 7 1 261 120 10 1 388 133
Missouri St. 6 2 266 201 8 3 380 282
S. Dakota St. 5 3 261 164 8 3 410 201
S. Illinois 5 3 248 233 7 4 373 288
South Dakota 5 3 218 188 7 4 314 226
N. Iowa 4 4 202 162 6 5 290 197
Indiana St. 3 5 120 264 5 6 175 330
North Dakota 3 5 172 161 5 6 269 223
Illinois St. 2 6 122 187 4 7 202 246
Youngstown St. 2 6 189 271 3 7 247 354
W. Illinois 2 6 184 292 2 9 268 427

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. UC Davis, 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Springfield, Mo.: Missouri St. vs. UT Martin, 4 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Cheney, Wash.: E. Washington vs. N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. S. Illinois, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 7 1 185 131 11 1 332 207
Fresno St. 6 2 231 165 9 3 403 243
Nevada 4 3 245 190 7 4 388 283
San Jose St. 3 5 148 220 5 7 240 318
Hawaii 2 5 161 215 5 7 336 394
UNLV 2 6 186 250 2 10 249 394

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 6 2 269 184 9 3 372 229
Utah St. 6 2 257 222 9 3 386 316
Boise St. 5 3 219 141 7 5 350 228
Wyoming 2 5 126 139 6 5 264 232
Colorado St. 2 5 194 191 3 8 274 287
New Mexico 1 7 72 245 3 9 146 341

___

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. 40, San Jose St. 9

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. 27, Boise St. 16

Utah St. 35, New Mexico 10

Air Force 48, UNLV 14

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Wyoming, 3 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

San Diego St. vs. Utah St., Mountain West Championship at Carson, Calif., 3 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 6 1 163 84 8 4 235 167
Duquesne 5 2 208 151 7 3 295 229
Bryant 5 2 225 123 7 4 330 249
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 3 184 106 5 6 252 210
CCSU 4 3 181 164 4 7 232 339
Merrimack 2 5 143 217 5 6 306 302
LIU Brooklyn 2 5 122 249 2 8 139 405
Wagner 0 7 93 225 0 11 141 424

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 6 1 228 141 9 2 351 268
Murray St. 5 3 185 209 6 5 237 278
Austin Peay 4 3 225 130 6 5 358 274
Tennessee St. 4 3 140 180 5 6 217 296
SE Missouri 4 4 234 183 4 7 297 341
Tennessee Tech 1 5 105 187 3 8 202 350
E. Illinois 1 6 105 192 1 10 160 312

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Springfield, Mo.: Missouri St. vs. UT Martin, 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 6 2 246 205 9 2 360 264
Washington St. 6 3 255 220 7 5 341 291
Oregon St. 5 3 256 216 7 4 364 273
California 3 4 156 125 4 6 247 211
Washington 3 6 189 225 4 8 258 272
Stanford 2 7 183 297 3 8 231 344

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah 8 1 335 182 9 3 423 258
Arizona St. 5 3 223 185 7 4 318 236
UCLA 5 3 277 230 7 4 396 307
Southern Cal 3 5 253 284 4 6 299 322
Colorado 3 6 183 273 4 8 225 320
Arizona 1 7 142 256 1 10 191 339

___

Friday’s Games

Utah 28, Colorado 13

Washington St. 40, Washington 13

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, 8 p.m.

BYU at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Southern Cal at California, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 6 0 253 76 10 2 403 219
Colgate 5 1 166 120 5 6 206 287
Fordham 4 2 239 207 6 5 370 351
Lehigh 3 3 121 121 3 8 127 285
Lafayette 2 4 125 137 3 8 182 259
Georgetown 1 5 116 185 2 8 190 306
Bucknell 0 6 64 238 1 10 104 417

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 7 1 327 203 8 3 400 322
San Diego 7 1 249 144 7 4 283 277
St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 2 235 125 7 3 250 178
Morehead St. 6 2 253 212 7 4 360 348
Dayton 5 3 291 236 6 4 311 301
Marist 5 3 197 158 5 5 228 229
Valparaiso 4 4 270 226 4 7 298 346
Stetson 2 6 160 239 4 7 263 332
Butler 1 7 129 280 3 8 262 377
Drake 1 7 75 143 2 9 127 229
Presbyterian 0 8 252 472 2 9 404 590

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 8 0 321 66 12 0 488 83
Kentucky 5 3 219 195 8 3 348 244
Tennessee 3 4 233 248 6 5 421 309
South Carolina 3 5 167 230 6 5 256 261
Missouri 3 5 181 288 6 6 356 416
Florida 2 6 211 212 6 6 382 319
Vanderbilt 0 7 88 272 2 9 168 385

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 6 1 274 173 10 1 488 217
Mississippi 6 2 246 224 10 2 431 300
Texas A&M 4 3 191 144 8 3 328 164
Arkansas 4 4 210 237 8 4 378 288
Mississippi St. 4 4 228 218 7 5 371 303
Auburn 3 4 157 180 6 5 333 242
LSU 2 5 161 200 5 6 298 280

___

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi 31, Mississippi St. 21

Friday’s Games

Arkansas 34, Missouri 17

Saturday’s Games

Florida 24, Florida St. 21

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:45 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Alabama vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
ETSU 7 1 284 214 10 1 390 237
Mercer 6 2 234 179 7 3 317 227
Chattanooga 5 3 230 130 6 5 293 188
Furman 4 4 205 196 6 5 267 259
VMI 4 4 258 260 6 5 344 365
W. Carolina 4 4 294 295 4 7 356 454
Samford 3 5 286 317 4 7 417 434
The Citadel 3 5 191 275 4 7 271 378
Wofford 0 8 177 293 1 10 225 380

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 7 1 313 186 9 2 436 273
SE Louisiana 6 2 381 269 8 3 528 352
Nicholls 5 3 295 231 6 5 367 314
McNeese St. 3 5 196 180 4 7 270 280
Northwestern St. 3 5 180 283 3 8 214 375
Houston Baptist 0 8 134 350 0 11 191 459

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Hammond, La.: SE Louisiana vs. Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 8 0 252 107 10 1 321 152
Florida A&M 7 1 238 114 9 2 319 166
Alabama A&M 5 3 292 275 7 3 379 351
Alabama St. 3 5 183 226 5 6 240 310
MVSU 2 5 162 208 3 7 192 317
Bethune-Cookman 2 6 193 256 2 9 270 399

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 6 1 227 145 7 3 276 264
Alcorn St. 5 3 238 223 6 5 286 284
Southern U. 3 4 196 200 4 6 264 310
Grambling St. 2 5 144 186 3 7 160 278
Texas Southern 2 6 249 283 3 8 359 397
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 7 158 309 2 9 218 415

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama St. 43, Tuskegee 9

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Hammond, La.: SE Louisiana vs. Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Jackson St. vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Appalachian St. 7 1 298 143 10 2 429 227
Coastal Carolina 6 2 303 176 10 2 485 240
Georgia St. 6 2 244 187 7 5 315 332
Troy 3 5 171 257 5 7 274 313
Georgia Southern 2 6 180 235 3 9 243 377

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 0 218 116 10 1 354 206
Texas State 3 5 179 249 4 8 277 396
Louisiana-Monroe 2 5 168 274 4 7 235 381
South Alabama 2 6 204 210 5 7 299 317
Arkansas St. 1 7 176 294 2 10 303 463

___

Friday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 27, South Alabama 21

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 37, Troy 10

Texas State 24, Arkansas St. 22

Appalachian St. 27, Georgia Southern 3

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Appalachian St., Sun Belt Championship at Lafayette, La., 3:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sam Houston St. 8 0 330 143 10 0 424 173
Stephen F. Austin 6 2 242 143 8 3 383 197
E. Kentucky 5 2 214 167 7 4 304 275
Jacksonville St. 3 3 158 175 5 6 242 312
Tarleton St. 3 4 150 158 6 5 296 240
Cent. Arkansas 3 4 216 207 5 6 379 316
Abilene Christian 3 5 206 208 5 6 311 280
Lamar 0 8 106 334 2 9 170 401
Dixie St. 0 3 50 137 1 10 204 436

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Army 8 3 390 251
Liberty 7 5 381 260
Umass 1 10 169 473
Notre Dame 10 1 378 205
BYU 9 2 367 260
New Mexico St. 1 10 227 458
Uconn 1 11 187 462

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 31, Liberty 16

Houston 45, Uconn 17

Umass at New Mexico St., 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, 8 p.m.

BYU at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

