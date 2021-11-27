FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|8
|0
|322
|131
|12
|0
|475
|189
|Houston
|8
|0
|310
|176
|11
|1
|465
|238
|UCF
|5
|3
|203
|198
|8
|4
|386
|302
|East Carolina
|5
|3
|247
|196
|7
|5
|356
|315
|SMU
|4
|3
|258
|215
|8
|3
|430
|307
|Tulsa
|4
|3
|178
|176
|5
|6
|279
|298
|Navy
|3
|5
|208
|220
|3
|8
|224
|326
|Memphis
|2
|5
|172
|196
|5
|6
|328
|323
|Tulane
|1
|6
|157
|226
|2
|9
|303
|375
|Temple
|1
|7
|93
|330
|3
|9
|196
|450
|South Florida
|1
|7
|193
|277
|2
|10
|278
|416
___
Friday’s Games
UCF 17, South Florida 13
Cincinnati 35, East Carolina 13
Saturday’s Games
Navy 38, Temple 14
Houston 45, Uconn 17
Tulsa at SMU, 4 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Cincinnati vs. Houston, AAC Championship at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|7
|2
|362
|267
|10
|2
|515
|349
|NC State
|6
|2
|263
|178
|9
|3
|397
|236
|Clemson
|6
|2
|196
|160
|8
|3
|292
|180
|Louisville
|4
|4
|266
|191
|6
|5
|362
|272
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|196
|230
|5
|7
|331
|318
|Syracuse
|2
|5
|163
|214
|5
|6
|285
|285
|Boston College
|2
|6
|131
|201
|6
|6
|296
|266
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|6
|1
|273
|173
|9
|2
|483
|265
|Miami
|5
|3
|285
|236
|7
|5
|409
|341
|Virginia
|4
|3
|254
|245
|6
|5
|391
|353
|North Carolina
|4
|5
|310
|304
|6
|6
|437
|379
|Virginia Tech
|3
|4
|163
|168
|5
|6
|269
|251
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|222
|263
|3
|9
|288
|402
|Duke
|0
|8
|119
|373
|3
|9
|274
|477
___
Friday’s Games
NC State 34, North Carolina 30
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0
Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10
Florida 24, Florida St. 21
Miami 47, Duke 10
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|7
|1
|289
|215
|10
|1
|428
|266
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|1
|273
|105
|10
|1
|345
|164
|Baylor
|7
|2
|268
|182
|10
|2
|401
|233
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|313
|207
|7
|5
|394
|247
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|223
|206
|7
|5
|316
|253
|West Virginia
|3
|5
|171
|213
|5
|6
|288
|264
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|240
|321
|6
|6
|360
|385
|TCU
|3
|6
|231
|342
|5
|7
|344
|419
|Texas
|3
|6
|306
|315
|5
|7
|423
|373
|Kansas
|1
|7
|149
|357
|2
|9
|221
|472
___
Friday’s Games
Texas 22, Kansas St. 17
Iowa St. 48, TCU 14
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24
West Virginia at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|8
|0
|280
|122
|9
|2
|345
|205
|Montana St.
|7
|1
|208
|109
|9
|2
|321
|145
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|352
|193
|9
|2
|512
|296
|Montana
|6
|2
|236
|115
|9
|2
|322
|143
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|184
|166
|8
|3
|316
|217
|Weber St.
|5
|3
|262
|135
|6
|5
|344
|215
|N. Arizona
|4
|4
|227
|235
|5
|6
|271
|330
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|223
|225
|5
|6
|303
|325
|Idaho
|3
|5
|197
|249
|4
|7
|279
|347
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|102
|264
|3
|8
|164
|329
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|117
|303
|2
|9
|169
|431
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|130
|232
|1
|10
|168
|375
|S. Utah
|0
|8
|141
|311
|1
|10
|209
|432
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. UC Davis, 3 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Cheney, Wash.: E. Washington vs. N. Iowa, 4 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|0
|234
|114
|11
|1
|396
|221
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|1
|270
|153
|7
|4
|354
|302
|Hampton
|3
|4
|167
|193
|5
|6
|308
|347
|NC A&T
|3
|4
|152
|180
|5
|6
|251
|285
|Charleston Southern
|3
|4
|172
|181
|4
|6
|245
|289
|North Alabama
|3
|4
|244
|239
|3
|8
|310
|366
|Robert Morris
|3
|5
|179
|276
|4
|6
|201
|337
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|5
|183
|233
|4
|7
|326
|335
|Campbell
|2
|5
|166
|198
|3
|8
|282
|321
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|8
|1
|307
|172
|11
|1
|448
|206
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|418
|189
|10
|2
|546
|251
|Michigan St.
|6
|2
|225
|219
|9
|2
|353
|281
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|178
|121
|7
|4
|288
|171
|Maryland
|3
|6
|198
|349
|6
|6
|327
|389
|Rutgers
|2
|7
|123
|261
|5
|7
|246
|295
|Indiana
|0
|8
|87
|272
|2
|9
|200
|355
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|7
|2
|227
|169
|10
|2
|308
|207
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|230
|112
|8
|3
|297
|174
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|219
|166
|7
|4
|290
|206
|Purdue
|5
|3
|194
|191
|7
|4
|286
|239
|Illinois
|3
|5
|127
|156
|4
|7
|195
|249
|Northwestern
|1
|7
|103
|259
|3
|8
|185
|301
|Nebraska
|1
|8
|239
|239
|3
|9
|335
|272
___
Friday’s Games
Iowa 28, Nebraska 21
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 42, Ohio St. 27
Maryland 40, Rutgers 16
Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|7
|1
|279
|122
|10
|1
|435
|170
|Villanova
|7
|1
|230
|122
|9
|2
|349
|166
|Elon
|5
|3
|209
|196
|6
|5
|265
|287
|Rhode Island
|4
|4
|152
|212
|7
|4
|277
|279
|Maine
|4
|4
|195
|220
|6
|5
|275
|297
|Richmond
|4
|4
|185
|182
|6
|5
|264
|220
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|194
|190
|6
|5
|245
|243
|Stony Brook
|4
|4
|188
|170
|5
|6
|233
|252
|Delaware
|3
|5
|160
|192
|5
|6
|217
|257
|Towson
|3
|5
|156
|232
|4
|7
|215
|315
|New Hampshire
|2
|6
|135
|198
|3
|8
|182
|326
|Albany (NY)
|1
|7
|137
|184
|2
|9
|208
|288
___
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|6
|1
|310
|163
|7
|4
|466
|303
|Marshall
|5
|2
|226
|130
|7
|4
|387
|220
|Old Dominion
|5
|3
|234
|202
|6
|6
|342
|331
|FAU
|3
|4
|184
|196
|5
|6
|288
|282
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|4
|209
|189
|5
|6
|330
|293
|Charlotte
|3
|5
|234
|326
|5
|7
|326
|408
|FIU
|0
|7
|114
|321
|1
|10
|227
|439
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|7
|1
|297
|191
|11
|1
|443
|266
|UAB
|6
|2
|275
|161
|8
|4
|353
|274
|North Texas
|5
|3
|226
|198
|6
|6
|343
|330
|UTEP
|4
|4
|201
|199
|7
|5
|302
|297
|Rice
|3
|5
|186
|260
|4
|8
|258
|434
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|6
|193
|258
|3
|9
|336
|408
|Southern Miss.
|1
|6
|108
|203
|2
|9
|175
|318
___
Friday’s Games
UAB 42, UTEP 25
Saturday’s Games
Rice 35, Louisiana Tech 31
Old Dominion 56, Charlotte 34
North Texas 45, UTSA 23
FIU at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|6
|1
|199
|105
|9
|1
|306
|147
|Princeton
|6
|1
|208
|146
|9
|1
|334
|174
|Harvard
|5
|2
|212
|124
|8
|2
|324
|149
|Columbia
|4
|3
|157
|167
|7
|3
|251
|225
|Yale
|4
|3
|233
|206
|5
|5
|299
|247
|Penn
|1
|6
|127
|185
|3
|7
|191
|215
|Brown
|1
|6
|211
|333
|2
|8
|295
|424
|Cornell
|1
|6
|136
|217
|2
|8
|201
|289
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|6
|2
|308
|297
|7
|5
|401
|415
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|3
|257
|176
|6
|6
|349
|286
|Ohio
|3
|5
|216
|223
|3
|9
|271
|364
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|191
|288
|4
|8
|257
|368
|Buffalo
|2
|6
|219
|262
|4
|8
|351
|359
|Akron
|1
|7
|162
|296
|2
|10
|238
|474
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|275
|204
|8
|4
|396
|314
|N. Illinois
|6
|2
|253
|254
|8
|4
|369
|402
|Toledo
|5
|3
|281
|181
|7
|5
|410
|252
|E. Michigan
|4
|4
|229
|236
|7
|5
|372
|334
|W. Michigan
|4
|4
|261
|252
|7
|5
|370
|343
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|209
|192
|6
|6
|293
|318
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ball St. 20, Buffalo 3
W. Michigan 42, N. Illinois 21
Friday’s Games
Bowling Green 21, Ohio 10
Cent. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 10
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. 48, Miami (Ohio) 47
Toledo 49, Akron 14
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|123
|78
|6
|5
|268
|304
|NC Central
|4
|1
|169
|135
|6
|5
|268
|287
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|159
|148
|6
|5
|365
|338
|Delaware St.
|2
|3
|107
|116
|5
|6
|258
|278
|Howard
|1
|4
|120
|135
|3
|8
|260
|328
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|71
|137
|2
|9
|154
|347
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|261
|120
|10
|1
|388
|133
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|266
|201
|8
|3
|380
|282
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|261
|164
|8
|3
|410
|201
|S. Illinois
|5
|3
|248
|233
|7
|4
|373
|288
|South Dakota
|5
|3
|218
|188
|7
|4
|314
|226
|N. Iowa
|4
|4
|202
|162
|6
|5
|290
|197
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|120
|264
|5
|6
|175
|330
|North Dakota
|3
|5
|172
|161
|5
|6
|269
|223
|Illinois St.
|2
|6
|122
|187
|4
|7
|202
|246
|Youngstown St.
|2
|6
|189
|271
|3
|7
|247
|354
|W. Illinois
|2
|6
|184
|292
|2
|9
|268
|427
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. UC Davis, 3 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Springfield, Mo.: Missouri St. vs. UT Martin, 4 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Cheney, Wash.: E. Washington vs. N. Iowa, 4 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. S. Illinois, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|7
|1
|185
|131
|11
|1
|332
|207
|Fresno St.
|6
|2
|231
|165
|9
|3
|403
|243
|Nevada
|4
|3
|245
|190
|7
|4
|388
|283
|San Jose St.
|3
|5
|148
|220
|5
|7
|240
|318
|Hawaii
|2
|5
|161
|215
|5
|7
|336
|394
|UNLV
|2
|6
|186
|250
|2
|10
|249
|394
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|6
|2
|269
|184
|9
|3
|372
|229
|Utah St.
|6
|2
|257
|222
|9
|3
|386
|316
|Boise St.
|5
|3
|219
|141
|7
|5
|350
|228
|Wyoming
|2
|5
|126
|139
|6
|5
|264
|232
|Colorado St.
|2
|5
|194
|191
|3
|8
|274
|287
|New Mexico
|1
|7
|72
|245
|3
|9
|146
|341
___
Thursday’s Games
Fresno St. 40, San Jose St. 9
Friday’s Games
San Diego St. 27, Boise St. 16
Utah St. 35, New Mexico 10
Air Force 48, UNLV 14
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at Wyoming, 3 p.m.
Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
San Diego St. vs. Utah St., Mountain West Championship at Carson, Calif., 3 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|6
|1
|163
|84
|8
|4
|235
|167
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|208
|151
|7
|3
|295
|229
|Bryant
|5
|2
|225
|123
|7
|4
|330
|249
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|3
|184
|106
|5
|6
|252
|210
|CCSU
|4
|3
|181
|164
|4
|7
|232
|339
|Merrimack
|2
|5
|143
|217
|5
|6
|306
|302
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|5
|122
|249
|2
|8
|139
|405
|Wagner
|0
|7
|93
|225
|0
|11
|141
|424
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|6
|1
|228
|141
|9
|2
|351
|268
|Murray St.
|5
|3
|185
|209
|6
|5
|237
|278
|Austin Peay
|4
|3
|225
|130
|6
|5
|358
|274
|Tennessee St.
|4
|3
|140
|180
|5
|6
|217
|296
|SE Missouri
|4
|4
|234
|183
|4
|7
|297
|341
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|5
|105
|187
|3
|8
|202
|350
|E. Illinois
|1
|6
|105
|192
|1
|10
|160
|312
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Springfield, Mo.: Missouri St. vs. UT Martin, 4 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|6
|2
|246
|205
|9
|2
|360
|264
|Washington St.
|6
|3
|255
|220
|7
|5
|341
|291
|Oregon St.
|5
|3
|256
|216
|7
|4
|364
|273
|California
|3
|4
|156
|125
|4
|6
|247
|211
|Washington
|3
|6
|189
|225
|4
|8
|258
|272
|Stanford
|2
|7
|183
|297
|3
|8
|231
|344
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|8
|1
|335
|182
|9
|3
|423
|258
|Arizona St.
|5
|3
|223
|185
|7
|4
|318
|236
|UCLA
|5
|3
|277
|230
|7
|4
|396
|307
|Southern Cal
|3
|5
|253
|284
|4
|6
|299
|322
|Colorado
|3
|6
|183
|273
|4
|8
|225
|320
|Arizona
|1
|7
|142
|256
|1
|10
|191
|339
___
Friday’s Games
Utah 28, Colorado 13
Washington St. 40, Washington 13
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Stanford, 8 p.m.
BYU at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Southern Cal at California, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|6
|0
|253
|76
|10
|2
|403
|219
|Colgate
|5
|1
|166
|120
|5
|6
|206
|287
|Fordham
|4
|2
|239
|207
|6
|5
|370
|351
|Lehigh
|3
|3
|121
|121
|3
|8
|127
|285
|Lafayette
|2
|4
|125
|137
|3
|8
|182
|259
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|116
|185
|2
|8
|190
|306
|Bucknell
|0
|6
|64
|238
|1
|10
|104
|417
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|7
|1
|327
|203
|8
|3
|400
|322
|San Diego
|7
|1
|249
|144
|7
|4
|283
|277
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|6
|2
|235
|125
|7
|3
|250
|178
|Morehead St.
|6
|2
|253
|212
|7
|4
|360
|348
|Dayton
|5
|3
|291
|236
|6
|4
|311
|301
|Marist
|5
|3
|197
|158
|5
|5
|228
|229
|Valparaiso
|4
|4
|270
|226
|4
|7
|298
|346
|Stetson
|2
|6
|160
|239
|4
|7
|263
|332
|Butler
|1
|7
|129
|280
|3
|8
|262
|377
|Drake
|1
|7
|75
|143
|2
|9
|127
|229
|Presbyterian
|0
|8
|252
|472
|2
|9
|404
|590
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|0
|321
|66
|12
|0
|488
|83
|Kentucky
|5
|3
|219
|195
|8
|3
|348
|244
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|233
|248
|6
|5
|421
|309
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|167
|230
|6
|5
|256
|261
|Missouri
|3
|5
|181
|288
|6
|6
|356
|416
|Florida
|2
|6
|211
|212
|6
|6
|382
|319
|Vanderbilt
|0
|7
|88
|272
|2
|9
|168
|385
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|6
|1
|274
|173
|10
|1
|488
|217
|Mississippi
|6
|2
|246
|224
|10
|2
|431
|300
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|191
|144
|8
|3
|328
|164
|Arkansas
|4
|4
|210
|237
|8
|4
|378
|288
|Mississippi St.
|4
|4
|228
|218
|7
|5
|371
|303
|Auburn
|3
|4
|157
|180
|6
|5
|333
|242
|LSU
|2
|5
|161
|200
|5
|6
|298
|280
___
Thursday’s Games
Mississippi 31, Mississippi St. 21
Friday’s Games
Arkansas 34, Missouri 17
Saturday’s Games
Florida 24, Florida St. 21
Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0
Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:45 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU, 7 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Alabama vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|7
|1
|284
|214
|10
|1
|390
|237
|Mercer
|6
|2
|234
|179
|7
|3
|317
|227
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|230
|130
|6
|5
|293
|188
|Furman
|4
|4
|205
|196
|6
|5
|267
|259
|VMI
|4
|4
|258
|260
|6
|5
|344
|365
|W. Carolina
|4
|4
|294
|295
|4
|7
|356
|454
|Samford
|3
|5
|286
|317
|4
|7
|417
|434
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|191
|275
|4
|7
|271
|378
|Wofford
|0
|8
|177
|293
|1
|10
|225
|380
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|7
|1
|313
|186
|9
|2
|436
|273
|SE Louisiana
|6
|2
|381
|269
|8
|3
|528
|352
|Nicholls
|5
|3
|295
|231
|6
|5
|367
|314
|McNeese St.
|3
|5
|196
|180
|4
|7
|270
|280
|Northwestern St.
|3
|5
|180
|283
|3
|8
|214
|375
|Houston Baptist
|0
|8
|134
|350
|0
|11
|191
|459
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Hammond, La.: SE Louisiana vs. Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|8
|0
|252
|107
|10
|1
|321
|152
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|238
|114
|9
|2
|319
|166
|Alabama A&M
|5
|3
|292
|275
|7
|3
|379
|351
|Alabama St.
|3
|5
|183
|226
|5
|6
|240
|310
|MVSU
|2
|5
|162
|208
|3
|7
|192
|317
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|193
|256
|2
|9
|270
|399
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|6
|1
|227
|145
|7
|3
|276
|264
|Alcorn St.
|5
|3
|238
|223
|6
|5
|286
|284
|Southern U.
|3
|4
|196
|200
|4
|6
|264
|310
|Grambling St.
|2
|5
|144
|186
|3
|7
|160
|278
|Texas Southern
|2
|6
|249
|283
|3
|8
|359
|397
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|7
|158
|309
|2
|9
|218
|415
___
Thursday’s Games
Alabama St. 43, Tuskegee 9
Saturday’s Games
MVSU at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at Hammond, La.: SE Louisiana vs. Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Jackson St. vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|7
|1
|298
|143
|10
|2
|429
|227
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|2
|303
|176
|10
|2
|485
|240
|Georgia St.
|6
|2
|244
|187
|7
|5
|315
|332
|Troy
|3
|5
|171
|257
|5
|7
|274
|313
|Georgia Southern
|2
|6
|180
|235
|3
|9
|243
|377
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|0
|218
|116
|10
|1
|354
|206
|Texas State
|3
|5
|179
|249
|4
|8
|277
|396
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|5
|168
|274
|4
|7
|235
|381
|South Alabama
|2
|6
|204
|210
|5
|7
|299
|317
|Arkansas St.
|1
|7
|176
|294
|2
|10
|303
|463
___
Friday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 27, South Alabama 21
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. 37, Troy 10
Texas State 24, Arkansas St. 22
Appalachian St. 27, Georgia Southern 3
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Appalachian St., Sun Belt Championship at Lafayette, La., 3:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|0
|330
|143
|10
|0
|424
|173
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|2
|242
|143
|8
|3
|383
|197
|E. Kentucky
|5
|2
|214
|167
|7
|4
|304
|275
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|3
|158
|175
|5
|6
|242
|312
|Tarleton St.
|3
|4
|150
|158
|6
|5
|296
|240
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|4
|216
|207
|5
|6
|379
|316
|Abilene Christian
|3
|5
|206
|208
|5
|6
|311
|280
|Lamar
|0
|8
|106
|334
|2
|9
|170
|401
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|50
|137
|1
|10
|204
|436
___
Saturday’s Games
NCAA FCS Playoffs – First Round at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|8
|3
|390
|251
|Liberty
|7
|5
|381
|260
|Umass
|1
|10
|169
|473
|Notre Dame
|10
|1
|378
|205
|BYU
|9
|2
|367
|260
|New Mexico St.
|1
|10
|227
|458
|Uconn
|1
|11
|187
|462
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 31, Liberty 16
Houston 45, Uconn 17
Umass at New Mexico St., 3 p.m.
Notre Dame at Stanford, 8 p.m.
BYU at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
