FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|7
|0
|287
|118
|11
|0
|440
|176
|Houston
|8
|0
|310
|176
|10
|1
|420
|221
|East Carolina
|5
|2
|234
|161
|7
|4
|343
|280
|SMU
|4
|3
|258
|215
|8
|3
|430
|307
|UCF
|4
|3
|186
|185
|7
|4
|369
|289
|Tulsa
|4
|3
|178
|176
|5
|6
|279
|298
|Memphis
|2
|5
|172
|196
|5
|6
|328
|323
|Navy
|2
|5
|170
|206
|2
|8
|186
|312
|Temple
|1
|6
|79
|292
|3
|8
|182
|412
|South Florida
|1
|6
|180
|260
|2
|9
|265
|399
|Tulane
|1
|6
|157
|226
|2
|9
|303
|375
___
Friday’s Games
Houston 31, Memphis 13
Saturday’s Games
Tulane 45, South Florida 14
Cincinnati 48, SMU 14
East Carolina 38, Navy 35
Tulsa 44, Temple 10
UCF 49, Uconn 17
Friday, Nov. 26
Cincinnati at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU, 4 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Houston at Uconn, Noon
Navy at Temple, Noon
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|6
|2
|321
|257
|9
|2
|474
|339
|Clemson
|6
|2
|196
|160
|8
|3
|292
|180
|NC State
|5
|2
|229
|148
|8
|3
|363
|206
|Louisville
|4
|4
|266
|191
|6
|5
|362
|272
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|196
|230
|5
|6
|310
|294
|Boston College
|2
|5
|121
|160
|6
|5
|286
|225
|Syracuse
|2
|5
|163
|214
|5
|6
|285
|285
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|6
|1
|273
|173
|9
|2
|483
|265
|Miami
|4
|3
|238
|226
|6
|5
|362
|331
|Virginia
|4
|3
|254
|245
|6
|5
|391
|353
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|280
|270
|6
|5
|407
|345
|Virginia Tech
|3
|4
|163
|168
|5
|6
|269
|251
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|222
|263
|3
|8
|288
|357
|Duke
|0
|7
|109
|326
|3
|8
|264
|430
___
Thursday’s Games
Louisville 62, Duke 22
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina 34, Wofford 14
Florida St. 26, Boston College 23
Clemson 48, Wake Forest 27
Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0
Pittsburgh 48, Virginia 38
NC State 41, Syracuse 17
Miami 38, Virginia Tech 26
Friday, Nov. 26
North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon
Florida St. at Florida, Noon
Miami at Duke, 12:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Boston College, TBA
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 3:45 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|7
|1
|289
|215
|10
|1
|428
|266
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|1
|273
|105
|10
|1
|345
|164
|Baylor
|6
|2
|241
|158
|9
|2
|374
|209
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|206
|184
|7
|4
|299
|231
|Iowa St.
|4
|4
|265
|193
|6
|5
|346
|233
|Texas Tech
|3
|5
|216
|294
|6
|5
|336
|358
|TCU
|3
|5
|217
|294
|5
|6
|330
|371
|West Virginia
|3
|5
|171
|213
|5
|6
|288
|264
|Texas
|2
|6
|284
|298
|4
|7
|401
|356
|Kansas
|1
|7
|149
|357
|2
|9
|221
|472
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 28, Iowa St. 21
West Virginia 31, Texas 23
TCU 31, Kansas 28
Baylor 20, Kansas St. 10
Oklahoma St. 23, Texas Tech 0
Friday, Nov. 26
Kansas St. at Texas, Noon
TCU at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Texas Tech at Baylor, Noon
West Virginia at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|8
|0
|280
|122
|9
|2
|345
|205
|Montana St.
|7
|1
|208
|109
|9
|2
|321
|145
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|352
|193
|9
|2
|512
|296
|Montana
|6
|2
|236
|115
|9
|2
|322
|143
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|184
|166
|8
|3
|316
|217
|Weber St.
|5
|3
|262
|135
|6
|5
|344
|215
|N. Arizona
|4
|4
|227
|235
|5
|6
|271
|330
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|223
|225
|5
|6
|303
|325
|Idaho
|3
|5
|197
|249
|4
|7
|279
|347
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|102
|264
|3
|8
|164
|329
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|117
|303
|2
|9
|169
|431
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|130
|232
|1
|10
|168
|375
|S. Utah
|0
|8
|141
|311
|1
|10
|209
|432
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana 29, Montana St. 10
Idaho 14, Idaho St. 0
Weber St. 48, N. Colorado 17
Sacramento St. 27, UC Davis 7
E. Washington 42, Portland St. 28
N. Arizona 45, Cal Poly 21
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|0
|234
|114
|10
|1
|348
|200
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|1
|270
|153
|7
|4
|354
|302
|Hampton
|3
|4
|167
|193
|5
|6
|308
|347
|NC A&T
|3
|4
|152
|180
|5
|6
|251
|285
|Charleston Southern
|3
|4
|172
|181
|4
|6
|245
|289
|North Alabama
|3
|4
|244
|239
|3
|8
|310
|366
|Robert Morris
|3
|5
|179
|276
|4
|6
|201
|337
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|5
|183
|233
|4
|7
|326
|335
|Campbell
|2
|5
|166
|198
|3
|8
|282
|321
___
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris 20, Campbell 17
Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7
North Alabama 35, Hampton 27
Gardner-Webb 35, NC A&T 27
Kennesaw St. 49, Monmouth (NJ) 17
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|8
|0
|391
|147
|10
|1
|519
|209
|Michigan
|7
|1
|265
|145
|10
|1
|406
|179
|Michigan St.
|6
|2
|225
|219
|9
|2
|353
|281
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|178
|121
|7
|4
|288
|171
|Maryland
|2
|6
|158
|333
|5
|6
|287
|373
|Rutgers
|2
|6
|107
|221
|5
|6
|230
|255
|Indiana
|0
|8
|87
|272
|2
|9
|200
|355
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|6
|2
|199
|148
|9
|2
|280
|186
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|230
|112
|8
|3
|297
|174
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|219
|166
|7
|4
|290
|206
|Purdue
|5
|3
|194
|191
|7
|4
|286
|239
|Illinois
|3
|5
|127
|156
|4
|7
|195
|249
|Nebraska
|1
|7
|218
|211
|3
|8
|314
|244
|Northwestern
|1
|7
|103
|259
|3
|8
|185
|301
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 56, Michigan St. 7
Penn St. 28, Rutgers 0
Purdue 32, Northwestern 14
Iowa 33, Illinois 23
Minnesota 35, Indiana 14
Michigan 59, Maryland 18
Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28
Friday, Nov. 26
Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon
Maryland at Rutgers, Noon
Penn St. at Michigan St., TBA
Wisconsin at Minnesota, TBA
Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|7
|1
|279
|122
|10
|1
|435
|170
|Villanova
|7
|1
|230
|122
|9
|2
|349
|166
|Elon
|5
|3
|209
|196
|6
|5
|265
|287
|Rhode Island
|4
|4
|152
|212
|7
|4
|277
|279
|Maine
|4
|4
|195
|220
|6
|5
|275
|297
|Richmond
|4
|4
|185
|182
|6
|5
|264
|220
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|194
|190
|6
|5
|245
|243
|Stony Brook
|4
|4
|188
|170
|5
|6
|233
|252
|Delaware
|3
|5
|160
|192
|5
|6
|217
|257
|Towson
|3
|5
|156
|232
|4
|7
|215
|315
|New Hampshire
|2
|6
|135
|198
|3
|8
|182
|326
|Albany (NY)
|1
|7
|137
|184
|2
|9
|208
|288
___
Saturday’s Games
Maine 33, New Hampshire 20
Stony Brook 36, Albany (NY) 14
Villanova 21, Delaware 13
James Madison 56, Towson 10
Elon 43, Rhode Island 28
Richmond 20, William & Mary 17
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|6
|1
|310
|163
|7
|4
|466
|303
|Marshall
|5
|2
|226
|130
|7
|4
|387
|220
|Old Dominion
|4
|3
|178
|168
|5
|6
|286
|297
|Charlotte
|3
|4
|200
|270
|5
|6
|292
|352
|FAU
|3
|4
|184
|196
|5
|6
|288
|282
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|4
|209
|189
|5
|6
|330
|293
|FIU
|0
|7
|114
|321
|1
|10
|227
|439
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|7
|0
|274
|146
|11
|0
|420
|221
|UAB
|5
|2
|233
|136
|7
|4
|311
|249
|UTEP
|4
|3
|176
|157
|7
|4
|277
|255
|North Texas
|4
|3
|181
|175
|5
|6
|298
|307
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|5
|162
|223
|3
|8
|305
|373
|Rice
|2
|5
|151
|229
|3
|8
|223
|403
|Southern Miss.
|1
|6
|108
|203
|2
|9
|175
|318
___
Friday’s Games
Southern Miss. 35, Louisiana Tech 19
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky 52, FAU 17
Marshall 49, Charlotte 28
Old Dominion 24, Middle Tennessee 17
UTSA 34, UAB 31
UTEP 38, Rice 28
North Texas 49, FIU 7
Friday, Nov. 26
UTEP at UAB, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Louisiana Tech at Rice, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
UTSA at North Texas, 2 p.m.
FIU at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|6
|1
|199
|105
|9
|1
|306
|147
|Princeton
|6
|1
|208
|146
|9
|1
|334
|174
|Harvard
|5
|2
|212
|124
|8
|2
|324
|149
|Columbia
|4
|3
|157
|167
|7
|3
|251
|225
|Yale
|4
|3
|233
|206
|5
|5
|299
|247
|Penn
|1
|6
|127
|185
|3
|7
|191
|215
|Brown
|1
|6
|211
|333
|2
|8
|295
|424
|Cornell
|1
|6
|136
|217
|2
|8
|201
|289
___
Saturday’s Games
Dartmouth 52, Brown 31
Harvard 34, Yale 31
Columbia 34, Cornell 26
Princeton 34, Penn 14
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|5
|2
|260
|250
|6
|5
|353
|368
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|2
|210
|128
|6
|5
|302
|238
|Ohio
|3
|4
|206
|202
|3
|8
|261
|343
|Buffalo
|2
|5
|216
|242
|4
|7
|348
|339
|Bowling Green
|1
|6
|170
|278
|3
|8
|236
|358
|Akron
|1
|6
|148
|247
|2
|9
|224
|425
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|6
|1
|232
|212
|8
|3
|348
|360
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|2
|244
|194
|7
|4
|365
|304
|E. Michigan
|4
|3
|219
|205
|7
|4
|362
|303
|Toledo
|4
|3
|232
|167
|6
|5
|361
|238
|W. Michigan
|3
|4
|219
|231
|6
|5
|328
|322
|Ball St.
|3
|4
|189
|189
|5
|6
|273
|315
___
Tuesday’s Games
Toledo 35, Ohio 23
E. Michigan 22, W. Michigan 21
Miami (Ohio) 34, Bowling Green 7
Wednesday’s Games
N. Illinois 33, Buffalo 27
Cent. Michigan 37, Ball St. 17
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. 38, Akron 0
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Ohio at Bowling Green, Noon
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 27
Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., Noon
Akron at Toledo, Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|123
|78
|6
|5
|268
|304
|NC Central
|4
|1
|169
|135
|6
|5
|268
|287
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|159
|148
|6
|5
|365
|338
|Delaware St.
|2
|3
|107
|116
|5
|6
|258
|278
|Howard
|1
|4
|120
|135
|3
|8
|260
|328
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|71
|137
|2
|9
|154
|347
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. 28, Georgetown 21
Va. Lynchburg at Howard, 1 p.m.
NC Central 34, Delaware St. 28
SC State 31, Norfolk St. 21
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|261
|120
|10
|1
|388
|133
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|266
|201
|8
|3
|380
|282
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|261
|164
|8
|3
|410
|201
|S. Illinois
|5
|3
|248
|233
|7
|4
|373
|288
|South Dakota
|5
|3
|218
|188
|7
|4
|314
|226
|N. Iowa
|4
|4
|202
|162
|6
|5
|290
|197
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|120
|264
|5
|6
|175
|330
|North Dakota
|3
|5
|172
|161
|5
|6
|269
|223
|Illinois St.
|2
|6
|122
|187
|4
|7
|202
|246
|Youngstown St.
|2
|6
|189
|271
|3
|7
|247
|354
|W. Illinois
|2
|6
|184
|292
|2
|9
|268
|427
___
Saturday’s Games
Indiana St. 15, Illinois St. 10
Youngstown St. 35, S. Illinois 18
N. Iowa 41, W. Illinois 3
S. Dakota St. 24, North Dakota 21
N. Dakota St. 52, South Dakota 24
Missouri St. 55, Dixie St. 24
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|6
|1
|158
|115
|10
|1
|305
|191
|Fresno St.
|5
|2
|191
|156
|8
|3
|363
|234
|Nevada
|4
|3
|245
|190
|7
|4
|388
|283
|San Jose St.
|3
|4
|139
|180
|5
|6
|231
|278
|Hawaii
|2
|5
|161
|215
|5
|7
|336
|394
|UNLV
|2
|5
|172
|202
|2
|9
|235
|346
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|5
|2
|221
|170
|8
|3
|324
|215
|Utah St.
|5
|2
|222
|212
|8
|3
|351
|306
|Boise St.
|5
|2
|203
|114
|7
|4
|334
|201
|Wyoming
|2
|5
|126
|139
|6
|5
|264
|232
|Colorado St.
|2
|5
|194
|191
|3
|8
|274
|287
|New Mexico
|1
|6
|62
|210
|3
|8
|136
|306
___
Friday’s Games
Air Force 41, Nevada 39
San Diego St. 28, UNLV 20
Saturday’s Games
Wyoming 44, Utah St. 17
Boise St. 37, New Mexico 0
Hawaii 50, Colorado St. 45
Thursday, Nov. 25
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Boise St. at San Diego St., Noon
Utah St. at New Mexico, 1 p.m.
UNLV at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Hawaii at Wyoming, 3 p.m.
Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|6
|1
|163
|84
|8
|3
|225
|154
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|208
|151
|7
|3
|295
|229
|Bryant
|5
|2
|225
|123
|7
|4
|330
|249
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|3
|184
|106
|5
|6
|252
|210
|CCSU
|4
|3
|181
|164
|4
|7
|232
|339
|Merrimack
|2
|5
|143
|217
|5
|6
|306
|302
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|5
|122
|249
|2
|8
|139
|405
|Wagner
|0
|7
|93
|225
|0
|11
|141
|424
___
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 44, Wagner 0
CCSU 24, St. Francis (Pa.) 21
Sacred Heart 38, LIU Brooklyn 14
Bryant 58, Merrimack 14
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|6
|1
|228
|141
|9
|2
|351
|268
|Murray St.
|5
|3
|185
|209
|6
|5
|237
|278
|Austin Peay
|4
|3
|225
|130
|6
|5
|358
|274
|Tennessee St.
|4
|3
|140
|180
|5
|6
|217
|296
|SE Missouri
|4
|4
|234
|183
|4
|7
|297
|341
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|5
|105
|187
|3
|8
|202
|350
|E. Illinois
|1
|6
|105
|192
|1
|10
|160
|312
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. 55, Tennessee St. 10
Murray St. 20, E. Illinois 13
SE Missouri 31, UT Martin 14
Austin Peay 48, Tennessee Tech 20
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|6
|2
|246
|205
|9
|2
|360
|264
|Oregon St.
|5
|3
|256
|216
|7
|4
|364
|273
|Washington St.
|5
|3
|215
|207
|6
|5
|301
|278
|California
|3
|4
|156
|125
|4
|6
|247
|211
|Washington
|3
|5
|176
|185
|4
|7
|245
|232
|Stanford
|2
|7
|183
|297
|3
|8
|231
|344
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|7
|1
|307
|169
|8
|3
|395
|245
|Arizona St.
|5
|3
|223
|185
|7
|4
|318
|236
|UCLA
|5
|3
|277
|230
|7
|4
|396
|307
|Southern Cal
|3
|5
|253
|284
|4
|6
|299
|322
|Colorado
|3
|5
|170
|245
|4
|7
|212
|292
|Arizona
|1
|7
|142
|256
|1
|10
|191
|339
___
Friday’s Games
Washington St. 44, Arizona 18
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 20, Washington 17
UCLA 62, Southern Cal 33
California 41, Stanford 11
Utah 38, Oregon 7
Oregon St. 24, Arizona St. 10
Friday, Nov. 26
Colorado at Utah, 4 p.m.
Washington St. at Washington, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Notre Dame at Stanford, TBA
Oregon St. at Oregon, TBA
Arizona at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
BYU at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|6
|0
|253
|76
|9
|2
|390
|209
|Colgate
|5
|1
|166
|120
|5
|6
|206
|287
|Fordham
|4
|2
|239
|207
|6
|5
|370
|351
|Lehigh
|3
|3
|121
|121
|3
|8
|127
|285
|Lafayette
|2
|4
|125
|137
|3
|8
|182
|259
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|116
|185
|2
|8
|190
|306
|Bucknell
|0
|6
|64
|238
|1
|10
|104
|417
___
Saturday’s Games
Colgate 45, Fordham 31
Lehigh 17, Lafayette 10
Morgan St. 28, Georgetown 21
Holy Cross 45, Bucknell 6
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|7
|1
|327
|203
|8
|2
|379
|274
|San Diego
|7
|1
|249
|144
|7
|4
|283
|277
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|6
|2
|235
|125
|7
|3
|250
|178
|Morehead St.
|6
|2
|253
|212
|7
|4
|360
|348
|Dayton
|5
|3
|291
|236
|6
|4
|311
|301
|Marist
|5
|3
|197
|158
|5
|5
|228
|229
|Valparaiso
|4
|4
|270
|226
|4
|7
|298
|346
|Stetson
|2
|6
|160
|239
|4
|7
|263
|332
|Butler
|1
|7
|129
|280
|3
|8
|262
|377
|Drake
|1
|7
|75
|143
|2
|9
|127
|229
|Presbyterian
|0
|8
|252
|472
|2
|9
|404
|590
___
Saturday’s Games
Butler 28, Marist 21
Davidson 45, Drake 14
San Diego 41, Stetson 16
St. Thomas (Minn.) 54, Presbyterian 15
Morehead St. 51, Valparaiso 38
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|0
|321
|66
|11
|0
|443
|83
|Kentucky
|5
|3
|219
|195
|8
|3
|348
|244
|Missouri
|3
|4
|164
|254
|6
|5
|339
|382
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|233
|248
|6
|5
|421
|309
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|167
|230
|6
|5
|256
|261
|Florida
|2
|6
|211
|212
|5
|6
|358
|298
|Vanderbilt
|0
|7
|88
|272
|2
|9
|168
|385
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|6
|1
|274
|173
|10
|1
|488
|217
|Mississippi
|5
|2
|215
|203
|9
|2
|400
|279
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|191
|144
|8
|3
|328
|164
|Mississippi St.
|4
|3
|207
|187
|7
|4
|350
|272
|Arkansas
|3
|4
|176
|220
|7
|4
|344
|271
|Auburn
|3
|4
|157
|180
|6
|5
|333
|242
|LSU
|2
|5
|161
|200
|5
|6
|298
|280
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7
Kentucky 56, New Mexico St. 16
Mississippi St. 55, Tennessee St. 10
Texas A&M 52, Prairie View 3
Alabama 42, Arkansas 35
Missouri 24, Florida 23
South Carolina 21, Auburn 17
Tennessee 60, South Alabama 14
Mississippi 31, Vanderbilt 17
LSU 27, Louisiana-Monroe 14
Thursday, Nov. 25
Mississippi at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon
Florida St. at Florida, Noon
Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:45 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|7
|1
|284
|214
|10
|1
|390
|237
|Mercer
|6
|2
|234
|179
|7
|3
|317
|227
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|230
|130
|6
|5
|293
|188
|Furman
|4
|4
|205
|196
|6
|5
|267
|259
|VMI
|4
|4
|258
|260
|6
|5
|344
|365
|W. Carolina
|4
|4
|294
|295
|4
|7
|356
|454
|Samford
|3
|5
|286
|317
|4
|7
|417
|434
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|191
|275
|4
|7
|271
|378
|Wofford
|0
|8
|177
|293
|1
|10
|225
|380
___
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina 34, Wofford 14
W. Carolina 52, VMI 24
ETSU 38, Mercer 35
Furman 41, Samford 34
The Citadel 24, Chattanooga 21
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|7
|1
|313
|186
|9
|2
|436
|273
|SE Louisiana
|6
|2
|381
|269
|8
|3
|528
|352
|Nicholls
|5
|3
|295
|231
|6
|5
|367
|314
|McNeese St.
|3
|5
|196
|180
|4
|7
|270
|280
|Northwestern St.
|3
|5
|180
|283
|3
|8
|214
|375
|Houston Baptist
|0
|8
|134
|350
|0
|11
|191
|459
___
Thursday’s Games
Nicholls 45, SE Louisiana 42
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern St. 24, McNeese St. 20
Incarnate Word 55, Houston Baptist 14
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|8
|0
|252
|107
|10
|1
|321
|152
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|238
|114
|9
|2
|319
|166
|Alabama A&M
|5
|3
|292
|275
|7
|3
|379
|351
|Alabama St.
|3
|5
|183
|226
|4
|6
|197
|301
|MVSU
|2
|5
|162
|208
|3
|7
|192
|317
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|193
|256
|2
|9
|270
|399
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|6
|1
|227
|145
|7
|3
|276
|264
|Alcorn St.
|5
|3
|238
|223
|6
|5
|286
|284
|Southern U.
|3
|4
|196
|200
|4
|6
|264
|310
|Grambling St.
|2
|5
|144
|186
|3
|7
|160
|278
|Texas Southern
|2
|6
|249
|283
|3
|8
|359
|397
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|7
|158
|309
|2
|9
|218
|415
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M 52, Prairie View 3
Alabama A&M 52, Ark.-Pine Bluff 24
Jackson St. 24, Alcorn St. 10
Alabama St. 24, Texas Southern 21
Florida A&M 46, Bethune-Cookman 21
Thursday, Nov. 25
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
MVSU at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|6
|1
|271
|140
|9
|2
|402
|224
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|2
|276
|155
|9
|2
|458
|219
|Georgia St.
|5
|2
|207
|177
|6
|5
|278
|322
|Troy
|3
|4
|161
|220
|5
|6
|264
|276
|Georgia Southern
|2
|5
|177
|208
|3
|8
|240
|350
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|0
|218
|116
|10
|1
|354
|206
|South Alabama
|2
|5
|183
|183
|5
|6
|278
|290
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|5
|168
|274
|4
|7
|235
|381
|Texas State
|2
|5
|155
|227
|3
|8
|253
|374
|Arkansas St.
|1
|6
|154
|270
|2
|9
|281
|439
___
Saturday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 35, Texas State 21
Georgia St. 28, Arkansas St. 20
Appalachian St. 45, Troy 7
BYU 34, Georgia Southern 17
Louisiana-Lafayette 42, Liberty 14
Tennessee 60, South Alabama 14
LSU 27, Louisiana-Monroe 14
Friday, Nov. 26
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Troy at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 4 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|0
|330
|143
|10
|0
|424
|173
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|2
|242
|143
|8
|3
|383
|197
|E. Kentucky
|5
|2
|214
|167
|7
|4
|304
|275
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|3
|158
|175
|5
|6
|242
|312
|Tarleton St.
|3
|4
|150
|158
|6
|5
|296
|240
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|4
|216
|207
|5
|6
|379
|316
|Abilene Christian
|3
|5
|206
|208
|5
|6
|311
|280
|Lamar
|0
|8
|106
|334
|2
|9
|170
|401
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|50
|137
|1
|10
|204
|436
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky 39, Jacksonville St. 31
Sam Houston St. 35, Abilene Christian 9
Stephen F. Austin 42, Lamar 6
Tarleton St. 24, Cent. Arkansas 3
Missouri St. 55, Dixie St. 24
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|7
|3
|359
|235
|Liberty
|7
|4
|365
|229
|Umass
|1
|10
|169
|473
|Notre Dame
|10
|1
|378
|205
|BYU
|9
|2
|367
|260
|New Mexico St.
|1
|10
|227
|458
|Uconn
|1
|10
|170
|417
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 33, Umass 17
Kentucky 56, New Mexico St. 16
Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0
Louisiana-Lafayette 42, Liberty 14
UCF 49, Uconn 17
BYU 34, Georgia Southern 17
Saturday, Nov. 27
Army at Liberty, Noon
Houston at Uconn, Noon
Notre Dame at Stanford, TBA
Umass at New Mexico St., 3 p.m.
BYU at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
