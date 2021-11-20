FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 7 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 7 0 287 118 11 0 440 176 Houston 8 0 310 176 10 1 420 221 East Carolina 5 2 234 161 7 4 343 280 SMU 4 3 258 215 8 3 430 307 UCF 4 3 186 185 7 4 369 289 Tulsa 4 3 178 176 5 6 279 298 Memphis 2 5 172 196 5 6 328 323 Navy 2 5 170 206 2 8 186 312 Temple 1 6 79 292 3 8 182 412 South Florida 1 6 180 260 2 9 265 399 Tulane 1 6 157 226 2 9 303 375

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 31, Memphis 13

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 45, South Florida 14

Cincinnati 48, SMU 14

East Carolina 38, Navy 35

Tulsa 44, Temple 10

UCF 49, Uconn 17

Friday, Nov. 26

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU, 4 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Houston at Uconn, Noon

Navy at Temple, Noon

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wake Forest 6 2 321 257 9 2 474 339 Clemson 6 2 196 160 8 3 292 180 NC State 5 2 229 148 8 3 363 206 Louisville 4 4 266 191 6 5 362 272 Florida St. 4 4 196 230 5 6 310 294 Boston College 2 5 121 160 6 5 286 225 Syracuse 2 5 163 214 5 6 285 285

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 6 1 273 173 9 2 483 265 Miami 4 3 238 226 6 5 362 331 Virginia 4 3 254 245 6 5 391 353 North Carolina 4 4 280 270 6 5 407 345 Virginia Tech 3 4 163 168 5 6 269 251 Georgia Tech 2 6 222 263 3 8 288 357 Duke 0 7 109 326 3 8 264 430

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisville 62, Duke 22

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 34, Wofford 14

Florida St. 26, Boston College 23

Clemson 48, Wake Forest 27

Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0

Pittsburgh 48, Virginia 38

NC State 41, Syracuse 17

Miami 38, Virginia Tech 26

Friday, Nov. 26

North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon

Florida St. at Florida, Noon

Miami at Duke, 12:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Boston College, TBA

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 3:45 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 7 1 289 215 10 1 428 266 Oklahoma St. 7 1 273 105 10 1 345 164 Baylor 6 2 241 158 9 2 374 209 Kansas St. 4 4 206 184 7 4 299 231 Iowa St. 4 4 265 193 6 5 346 233 Texas Tech 3 5 216 294 6 5 336 358 TCU 3 5 217 294 5 6 330 371 West Virginia 3 5 171 213 5 6 288 264 Texas 2 6 284 298 4 7 401 356 Kansas 1 7 149 357 2 9 221 472

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 28, Iowa St. 21

West Virginia 31, Texas 23

TCU 31, Kansas 28

Baylor 20, Kansas St. 10

Oklahoma St. 23, Texas Tech 0

Friday, Nov. 26

Kansas St. at Texas, Noon

TCU at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Texas Tech at Baylor, Noon

West Virginia at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 8 0 280 122 9 2 345 205 Montana St. 7 1 208 109 9 2 321 145 E. Washington 6 2 352 193 9 2 512 296 Montana 6 2 236 115 9 2 322 143 UC Davis 5 3 184 166 8 3 316 217 Weber St. 5 3 262 135 6 5 344 215 N. Arizona 4 4 227 235 5 6 271 330 Portland St. 4 4 223 225 5 6 303 325 Idaho 3 5 197 249 4 7 279 347 N. Colorado 2 6 102 264 3 8 164 329 Cal Poly 1 7 117 303 2 9 169 431 Idaho St. 1 7 130 232 1 10 168 375 S. Utah 0 8 141 311 1 10 209 432

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana 29, Montana St. 10

Idaho 14, Idaho St. 0

Weber St. 48, N. Colorado 17

Sacramento St. 27, UC Davis 7

E. Washington 42, Portland St. 28

N. Arizona 45, Cal Poly 21

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 7 0 234 114 10 1 348 200 Monmouth (NJ) 6 1 270 153 7 4 354 302 Hampton 3 4 167 193 5 6 308 347 NC A&T 3 4 152 180 5 6 251 285 Charleston Southern 3 4 172 181 4 6 245 289 North Alabama 3 4 244 239 3 8 310 366 Robert Morris 3 5 179 276 4 6 201 337 Gardner-Webb 2 5 183 233 4 7 326 335 Campbell 2 5 166 198 3 8 282 321

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 20, Campbell 17

Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7

North Alabama 35, Hampton 27

Gardner-Webb 35, NC A&T 27

Kennesaw St. 49, Monmouth (NJ) 17

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 8 0 391 147 10 1 519 209 Michigan 7 1 265 145 10 1 406 179 Michigan St. 6 2 225 219 9 2 353 281 Penn St. 4 4 178 121 7 4 288 171 Maryland 2 6 158 333 5 6 287 373 Rutgers 2 6 107 221 5 6 230 255 Indiana 0 8 87 272 2 9 200 355

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 6 2 199 148 9 2 280 186 Wisconsin 6 2 230 112 8 3 297 174 Minnesota 5 3 219 166 7 4 290 206 Purdue 5 3 194 191 7 4 286 239 Illinois 3 5 127 156 4 7 195 249 Nebraska 1 7 218 211 3 8 314 244 Northwestern 1 7 103 259 3 8 185 301

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 56, Michigan St. 7

Penn St. 28, Rutgers 0

Purdue 32, Northwestern 14

Iowa 33, Illinois 23

Minnesota 35, Indiana 14

Michigan 59, Maryland 18

Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28

Friday, Nov. 26

Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon

Maryland at Rutgers, Noon

Penn St. at Michigan St., TBA

Wisconsin at Minnesota, TBA

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 7 1 279 122 10 1 435 170 Villanova 7 1 230 122 9 2 349 166 Elon 5 3 209 196 6 5 265 287 Rhode Island 4 4 152 212 7 4 277 279 Maine 4 4 195 220 6 5 275 297 Richmond 4 4 185 182 6 5 264 220 William & Mary 4 4 194 190 6 5 245 243 Stony Brook 4 4 188 170 5 6 233 252 Delaware 3 5 160 192 5 6 217 257 Towson 3 5 156 232 4 7 215 315 New Hampshire 2 6 135 198 3 8 182 326 Albany (NY) 1 7 137 184 2 9 208 288

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 33, New Hampshire 20

Stony Brook 36, Albany (NY) 14

Villanova 21, Delaware 13

James Madison 56, Towson 10

Elon 43, Rhode Island 28

Richmond 20, William & Mary 17

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 6 1 310 163 7 4 466 303 Marshall 5 2 226 130 7 4 387 220 Old Dominion 4 3 178 168 5 6 286 297 Charlotte 3 4 200 270 5 6 292 352 FAU 3 4 184 196 5 6 288 282 Middle Tennessee 3 4 209 189 5 6 330 293 FIU 0 7 114 321 1 10 227 439

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 7 0 274 146 11 0 420 221 UAB 5 2 233 136 7 4 311 249 UTEP 4 3 176 157 7 4 277 255 North Texas 4 3 181 175 5 6 298 307 Louisiana Tech 2 5 162 223 3 8 305 373 Rice 2 5 151 229 3 8 223 403 Southern Miss. 1 6 108 203 2 9 175 318

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Miss. 35, Louisiana Tech 19

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 52, FAU 17

Marshall 49, Charlotte 28

Old Dominion 24, Middle Tennessee 17

UTSA 34, UAB 31

UTEP 38, Rice 28

North Texas 49, FIU 7

Friday, Nov. 26

UTEP at UAB, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Louisiana Tech at Rice, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 2 p.m.

FIU at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 6 1 199 105 9 1 306 147 Princeton 6 1 208 146 9 1 334 174 Harvard 5 2 212 124 8 2 324 149 Columbia 4 3 157 167 7 3 251 225 Yale 4 3 233 206 5 5 299 247 Penn 1 6 127 185 3 7 191 215 Brown 1 6 211 333 2 8 295 424 Cornell 1 6 136 217 2 8 201 289

___

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth 52, Brown 31

Harvard 34, Yale 31

Columbia 34, Cornell 26

Princeton 34, Penn 14

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kent St. 5 2 260 250 6 5 353 368 Miami (Ohio) 5 2 210 128 6 5 302 238 Ohio 3 4 206 202 3 8 261 343 Buffalo 2 5 216 242 4 7 348 339 Bowling Green 1 6 170 278 3 8 236 358 Akron 1 6 148 247 2 9 224 425

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 6 1 232 212 8 3 348 360 Cent. Michigan 5 2 244 194 7 4 365 304 E. Michigan 4 3 219 205 7 4 362 303 Toledo 4 3 232 167 6 5 361 238 W. Michigan 3 4 219 231 6 5 328 322 Ball St. 3 4 189 189 5 6 273 315

___

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo 35, Ohio 23

E. Michigan 22, W. Michigan 21

Miami (Ohio) 34, Bowling Green 7

Wednesday’s Games

N. Illinois 33, Buffalo 27

Cent. Michigan 37, Ball St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 38, Akron 0

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Ohio at Bowling Green, Noon

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 27

Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., Noon

Akron at Toledo, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 5 0 123 78 6 5 268 304 NC Central 4 1 169 135 6 5 268 287 Norfolk St. 2 3 159 148 6 5 365 338 Delaware St. 2 3 107 116 5 6 258 278 Howard 1 4 120 135 3 8 260 328 Morgan St. 1 4 71 137 2 9 154 347

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 28, Georgetown 21

Va. Lynchburg at Howard, 1 p.m.

NC Central 34, Delaware St. 28

SC State 31, Norfolk St. 21

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 7 1 261 120 10 1 388 133 Missouri St. 6 2 266 201 8 3 380 282 S. Dakota St. 5 3 261 164 8 3 410 201 S. Illinois 5 3 248 233 7 4 373 288 South Dakota 5 3 218 188 7 4 314 226 N. Iowa 4 4 202 162 6 5 290 197 Indiana St. 3 5 120 264 5 6 175 330 North Dakota 3 5 172 161 5 6 269 223 Illinois St. 2 6 122 187 4 7 202 246 Youngstown St. 2 6 189 271 3 7 247 354 W. Illinois 2 6 184 292 2 9 268 427

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 15, Illinois St. 10

Youngstown St. 35, S. Illinois 18

N. Iowa 41, W. Illinois 3

S. Dakota St. 24, North Dakota 21

N. Dakota St. 52, South Dakota 24

Missouri St. 55, Dixie St. 24

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 6 1 158 115 10 1 305 191 Fresno St. 5 2 191 156 8 3 363 234 Nevada 4 3 245 190 7 4 388 283 San Jose St. 3 4 139 180 5 6 231 278 Hawaii 2 5 161 215 5 7 336 394 UNLV 2 5 172 202 2 9 235 346

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 5 2 221 170 8 3 324 215 Utah St. 5 2 222 212 8 3 351 306 Boise St. 5 2 203 114 7 4 334 201 Wyoming 2 5 126 139 6 5 264 232 Colorado St. 2 5 194 191 3 8 274 287 New Mexico 1 6 62 210 3 8 136 306

___

Friday’s Games

Air Force 41, Nevada 39

San Diego St. 28, UNLV 20

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming 44, Utah St. 17

Boise St. 37, New Mexico 0

Hawaii 50, Colorado St. 45

Thursday, Nov. 25

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Boise St. at San Diego St., Noon

Utah St. at New Mexico, 1 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Hawaii at Wyoming, 3 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 6 1 163 84 8 3 225 154 Duquesne 5 2 208 151 7 3 295 229 Bryant 5 2 225 123 7 4 330 249 St. Francis (Pa.) 4 3 184 106 5 6 252 210 CCSU 4 3 181 164 4 7 232 339 Merrimack 2 5 143 217 5 6 306 302 LIU Brooklyn 2 5 122 249 2 8 139 405 Wagner 0 7 93 225 0 11 141 424

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 44, Wagner 0

CCSU 24, St. Francis (Pa.) 21

Sacred Heart 38, LIU Brooklyn 14

Bryant 58, Merrimack 14

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 6 1 228 141 9 2 351 268 Murray St. 5 3 185 209 6 5 237 278 Austin Peay 4 3 225 130 6 5 358 274 Tennessee St. 4 3 140 180 5 6 217 296 SE Missouri 4 4 234 183 4 7 297 341 Tennessee Tech 1 5 105 187 3 8 202 350 E. Illinois 1 6 105 192 1 10 160 312

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 55, Tennessee St. 10

Murray St. 20, E. Illinois 13

SE Missouri 31, UT Martin 14

Austin Peay 48, Tennessee Tech 20

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 6 2 246 205 9 2 360 264 Oregon St. 5 3 256 216 7 4 364 273 Washington St. 5 3 215 207 6 5 301 278 California 3 4 156 125 4 6 247 211 Washington 3 5 176 185 4 7 245 232 Stanford 2 7 183 297 3 8 231 344

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 7 1 307 169 8 3 395 245 Arizona St. 5 3 223 185 7 4 318 236 UCLA 5 3 277 230 7 4 396 307 Southern Cal 3 5 253 284 4 6 299 322 Colorado 3 5 170 245 4 7 212 292 Arizona 1 7 142 256 1 10 191 339

___

Friday’s Games

Washington St. 44, Arizona 18

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 20, Washington 17

UCLA 62, Southern Cal 33

California 41, Stanford 11

Utah 38, Oregon 7

Oregon St. 24, Arizona St. 10

Friday, Nov. 26

Colorado at Utah, 4 p.m.

Washington St. at Washington, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Notre Dame at Stanford, TBA

Oregon St. at Oregon, TBA

Arizona at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

BYU at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

California at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 6 0 253 76 9 2 390 209 Colgate 5 1 166 120 5 6 206 287 Fordham 4 2 239 207 6 5 370 351 Lehigh 3 3 121 121 3 8 127 285 Lafayette 2 4 125 137 3 8 182 259 Georgetown 1 5 116 185 2 8 190 306 Bucknell 0 6 64 238 1 10 104 417

___

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 45, Fordham 31

Lehigh 17, Lafayette 10

Morgan St. 28, Georgetown 21

Holy Cross 45, Bucknell 6

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 7 1 327 203 8 2 379 274 San Diego 7 1 249 144 7 4 283 277 St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 2 235 125 7 3 250 178 Morehead St. 6 2 253 212 7 4 360 348 Dayton 5 3 291 236 6 4 311 301 Marist 5 3 197 158 5 5 228 229 Valparaiso 4 4 270 226 4 7 298 346 Stetson 2 6 160 239 4 7 263 332 Butler 1 7 129 280 3 8 262 377 Drake 1 7 75 143 2 9 127 229 Presbyterian 0 8 252 472 2 9 404 590

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler 28, Marist 21

Davidson 45, Drake 14

San Diego 41, Stetson 16

St. Thomas (Minn.) 54, Presbyterian 15

Morehead St. 51, Valparaiso 38

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 8 0 321 66 11 0 443 83 Kentucky 5 3 219 195 8 3 348 244 Missouri 3 4 164 254 6 5 339 382 Tennessee 3 4 233 248 6 5 421 309 South Carolina 3 5 167 230 6 5 256 261 Florida 2 6 211 212 5 6 358 298 Vanderbilt 0 7 88 272 2 9 168 385

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 6 1 274 173 10 1 488 217 Mississippi 5 2 215 203 9 2 400 279 Texas A&M 4 3 191 144 8 3 328 164 Mississippi St. 4 3 207 187 7 4 350 272 Arkansas 3 4 176 220 7 4 344 271 Auburn 3 4 157 180 6 5 333 242 LSU 2 5 161 200 5 6 298 280

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7

Kentucky 56, New Mexico St. 16

Mississippi St. 55, Tennessee St. 10

Texas A&M 52, Prairie View 3

Alabama 42, Arkansas 35

Missouri 24, Florida 23

South Carolina 21, Auburn 17

Tennessee 60, South Alabama 14

Mississippi 31, Vanderbilt 17

LSU 27, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Thursday, Nov. 25

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon

Florida St. at Florida, Noon

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:45 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 7 1 284 214 10 1 390 237 Mercer 6 2 234 179 7 3 317 227 Chattanooga 5 3 230 130 6 5 293 188 Furman 4 4 205 196 6 5 267 259 VMI 4 4 258 260 6 5 344 365 W. Carolina 4 4 294 295 4 7 356 454 Samford 3 5 286 317 4 7 417 434 The Citadel 3 5 191 275 4 7 271 378 Wofford 0 8 177 293 1 10 225 380

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 34, Wofford 14

W. Carolina 52, VMI 24

ETSU 38, Mercer 35

Furman 41, Samford 34

The Citadel 24, Chattanooga 21

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 7 1 313 186 9 2 436 273 SE Louisiana 6 2 381 269 8 3 528 352 Nicholls 5 3 295 231 6 5 367 314 McNeese St. 3 5 196 180 4 7 270 280 Northwestern St. 3 5 180 283 3 8 214 375 Houston Baptist 0 8 134 350 0 11 191 459

___

Thursday’s Games

Nicholls 45, SE Louisiana 42

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. 24, McNeese St. 20

Incarnate Word 55, Houston Baptist 14

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 8 0 252 107 10 1 321 152 Florida A&M 7 1 238 114 9 2 319 166 Alabama A&M 5 3 292 275 7 3 379 351 Alabama St. 3 5 183 226 4 6 197 301 MVSU 2 5 162 208 3 7 192 317 Bethune-Cookman 2 6 193 256 2 9 270 399

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 6 1 227 145 7 3 276 264 Alcorn St. 5 3 238 223 6 5 286 284 Southern U. 3 4 196 200 4 6 264 310 Grambling St. 2 5 144 186 3 7 160 278 Texas Southern 2 6 249 283 3 8 359 397 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 7 158 309 2 9 218 415

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 52, Prairie View 3

Alabama A&M 52, Ark.-Pine Bluff 24

Jackson St. 24, Alcorn St. 10

Alabama St. 24, Texas Southern 21

Florida A&M 46, Bethune-Cookman 21

Thursday, Nov. 25

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

MVSU at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 6 1 271 140 9 2 402 224 Coastal Carolina 5 2 276 155 9 2 458 219 Georgia St. 5 2 207 177 6 5 278 322 Troy 3 4 161 220 5 6 264 276 Georgia Southern 2 5 177 208 3 8 240 350

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 0 218 116 10 1 354 206 South Alabama 2 5 183 183 5 6 278 290 Louisiana-Monroe 2 5 168 274 4 7 235 381 Texas State 2 5 155 227 3 8 253 374 Arkansas St. 1 6 154 270 2 9 281 439

___

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 35, Texas State 21

Georgia St. 28, Arkansas St. 20

Appalachian St. 45, Troy 7

BYU 34, Georgia Southern 17

Louisiana-Lafayette 42, Liberty 14

Tennessee 60, South Alabama 14

LSU 27, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Friday, Nov. 26

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Troy at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 4 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 8 0 330 143 10 0 424 173 Stephen F. Austin 6 2 242 143 8 3 383 197 E. Kentucky 5 2 214 167 7 4 304 275 Jacksonville St. 3 3 158 175 5 6 242 312 Tarleton St. 3 4 150 158 6 5 296 240 Cent. Arkansas 3 4 216 207 5 6 379 316 Abilene Christian 3 5 206 208 5 6 311 280 Lamar 0 8 106 334 2 9 170 401 Dixie St. 0 3 50 137 1 10 204 436

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky 39, Jacksonville St. 31

Sam Houston St. 35, Abilene Christian 9

Stephen F. Austin 42, Lamar 6

Tarleton St. 24, Cent. Arkansas 3

Missouri St. 55, Dixie St. 24

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Army 7 3 359 235 Liberty 7 4 365 229 Umass 1 10 169 473 Notre Dame 10 1 378 205 BYU 9 2 367 260 New Mexico St. 1 10 227 458 Uconn 1 10 170 417

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 33, Umass 17

Kentucky 56, New Mexico St. 16

Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0

Louisiana-Lafayette 42, Liberty 14

UCF 49, Uconn 17

BYU 34, Georgia Southern 17

Saturday, Nov. 27

Army at Liberty, Noon

Houston at Uconn, Noon

Notre Dame at Stanford, TBA

Umass at New Mexico St., 3 p.m.

BYU at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

