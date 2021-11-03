Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Home » Sports » Fall scores in first…

Fall scores in first half, LAFC plays Whitecaps to 1-1 draw

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 12:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mamadou Fall scored in first-half stoppage time and LAFC played the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.

The result means the Portland Timbers have clinched a playoff berth. The Whitecaps (12-9-12) need a point against Seattle on Sunday to clinch, and LAFC (12-12-9) is in a must-win situation versus Colorado on Decision Day.

Cristian Dajome found the back of the net in the 14th minute for his 10th goal of the season for Vancouver.

Fall was originally called offside on his goal, but it was overturned after a video review.

Carlos Vela, the 2019 MVP who is returning from an injury that saw him sidelined 11 straight matches, entered in the 72nd for LAFC.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD IT agency gets chief data office to help shift toward automated cybersecurity

Congress fears VA is 'moving on' amid persistent EHR challenges, low employee morale at initial go-live site

DoD adds new protections from minor infractions for military sexual assault victims reporting crimes

3 takeaways from DISA’s forecast to industry day

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up