All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|14
|12
|2
|0
|0
|24
|54
|32
|Reading
|15
|6
|4
|4
|1
|17
|42
|51
|Trois-Rivieres
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|49
|45
|Maine
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|46
|47
|Adirondack
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|40
|57
|Worcester
|13
|5
|7
|0
|1
|11
|42
|45
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|16
|8
|3
|2
|3
|21
|49
|43
|Orlando
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|48
|44
|Jacksonville
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|44
|48
|Atlanta
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|36
|36
|Norfolk
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|42
|46
|South Carolina
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|33
|37
|Greenville
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|37
|36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|64
|44
|Fort Wayne
|15
|9
|4
|2
|0
|20
|46
|38
|Cincinnati
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|50
|41
|Kalamazoo
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|44
|42
|Wheeling
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|52
|48
|Indy
|15
|4
|9
|1
|1
|10
|43
|56
|Iowa
|16
|4
|10
|2
|0
|10
|47
|75
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|54
|43
|Idaho
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|49
|41
|Wichita
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|46
|35
|Rapid City
|15
|6
|7
|1
|1
|14
|48
|52
|Tulsa
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|30
|30
|Kansas City
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|46
|51
|Allen
|15
|5
|7
|3
|0
|13
|48
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 2
Adirondack 5, Maine 3
Florida 3, Jacksonville 1
Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2
Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 2
Orlando 4, Norfolk 3
South Carolina 2, Atlanta 1
Wheeling 4, Iowa 2
Utah 3, Tulsa 1
Wichita 6, Rapid City 4
Allen 4, Idaho 2
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.
