HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 14 12 2 0 0 24 54 32
Reading 15 6 4 4 1 17 42 51
Trois-Rivieres 14 7 7 0 0 14 49 45
Maine 14 6 6 2 0 14 46 47
Adirondack 15 6 8 1 0 13 40 57
Worcester 13 5 7 0 1 11 42 45

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 16 8 3 2 3 21 49 43
Orlando 15 9 5 1 0 19 48 44
Jacksonville 17 8 7 1 1 18 44 48
Atlanta 13 7 5 1 0 15 36 36
Norfolk 14 7 6 0 1 15 42 46
South Carolina 13 6 6 1 0 13 33 37
Greenville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 15 10 5 0 0 20 64 44
Fort Wayne 15 9 4 2 0 20 46 38
Cincinnati 15 9 6 0 0 18 50 41
Kalamazoo 13 8 5 0 0 16 44 42
Wheeling 14 8 6 0 0 16 52 48
Indy 15 4 9 1 1 10 43 56
Iowa 16 4 10 2 0 10 47 75

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 15 10 5 0 0 20 54 43
Idaho 17 10 7 0 0 20 49 41
Wichita 14 8 5 1 0 17 46 35
Rapid City 15 6 7 1 1 14 48 52
Tulsa 12 6 5 0 1 13 30 30
Kansas City 15 6 8 1 0 13 46 51
Allen 15 5 7 3 0 13 48 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 2

Adirondack 5, Maine 3

Florida 3, Jacksonville 1

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 2

Orlando 4, Norfolk 3

South Carolina 2, Atlanta 1

Wheeling 4, Iowa 2

Utah 3, Tulsa 1

Wichita 6, Rapid City 4

Allen 4, Idaho 2

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up