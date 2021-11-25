All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|22
|50
|30
|Reading
|13
|6
|3
|3
|1
|16
|39
|39
|Maine
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|41
|38
|Adirondack
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|34
|46
|Trois-Rivieres
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|37
|42
|Worcester
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|34
|44
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|14
|7
|3
|1
|3
|18
|44
|39
|Jacksonville
|15
|7
|6
|1
|1
|16
|40
|43
|Orlando
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|41
|40
|Norfolk
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|38
|39
|Atlanta
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|31
|31
|Greenville
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|30
|29
|South Carolina
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|28
|32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|13
|8
|4
|1
|0
|17
|41
|33
|Toledo
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|57
|39
|Cincinnati
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|42
|35
|Kalamazoo
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|38
|34
|Wheeling
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|41
|42
|Iowa
|14
|4
|8
|2
|0
|10
|41
|64
|Indy
|13
|4
|8
|0
|1
|9
|38
|49
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|51
|42
|Idaho
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|44
|35
|Tulsa
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|28
|24
|Wichita
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|37
|30
|Rapid City
|13
|5
|6
|1
|1
|12
|40
|43
|Kansas City
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|43
|47
|Allen
|13
|4
|7
|2
|0
|10
|42
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, Florida 4
Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 3
Maine 4, Worcester 2
Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3
Trois-Rivieres 5, Reading 1
Wheeling 5, Indy 1
Cincinnati 9, Toledo 2
Iowa 4, Kansas City 1
Rapid City 2, Wichita 1
Idaho 4, Allen 2
Thursday’s Games
Norfolk at Orlando, 11 a.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
