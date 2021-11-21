CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 12 10 2 0 0 20 44 27
Reading 12 6 2 3 1 16 38 34
Maine 11 5 4 2 0 12 37 36
Adirondack 12 5 6 1 0 11 31 40
Worcester 11 4 6 0 1 9 32 40
Trois-Rivieres 11 4 7 0 0 8 32 41

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 13 7 3 1 2 17 40 34
Norfolk 12 7 5 0 0 14 38 39
Orlando 12 6 5 1 0 13 40 40
Atlanta 10 6 4 0 0 12 31 30
Jacksonville 13 5 6 1 1 12 31 36
South Carolina 10 5 5 0 0 10 25 28
Greenville 11 5 6 0 0 10 30 29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 12 8 3 1 0 17 38 29
Toledo 12 8 4 0 0 16 55 30
Cincinnati 12 7 5 0 0 14 33 33
Kalamazoo 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 31
Wheeling 11 5 6 0 0 10 36 41
Indy 12 4 7 0 1 9 37 44
Iowa 13 3 8 2 0 8 37 63

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 14 9 5 0 0 18 51 42
Idaho 14 8 6 0 0 16 40 33
Tulsa 10 6 3 0 1 13 28 24
Wichita 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 28
Kansas City 13 6 7 0 0 12 42 43
Rapid City 12 4 6 1 1 10 38 42
Allen 12 4 6 2 0 10 40 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3

Newfoundland 2, Reading 1

Orlando 5, Maine 4

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Toledo 6, Iowa 1

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 2

Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2

Wichita 5, Tulsa 1

Allen 5, Rapid City 4

Adirondack 2, Idaho 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Sunday’s Games

Reading 2, Norfolk 1

Greenville 4, Atlanta 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Iowa 5, Fort Wayne 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

