All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 9 7 2 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 9 7 2 0 0 14 34 21 Reading 9 5 1 2 1 13 33 28 Adirondack 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 29 Trois-Rivieres 7 3 4 0 0 6 22 27 Maine 6 2 3 1 0 5 21 22 Worcester 7 2 4 0 1 5 19 28

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 9 6 2 0 1 13 31 23 Norfolk 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 37 South Carolina 7 5 2 0 0 10 22 17 Atlanta 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 14 Jacksonville 9 3 4 1 1 8 22 26 Orlando 8 3 4 1 0 7 24 28 Greenville 8 2 6 0 0 4 19 26

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 7 6 1 0 0 12 26 14 Cincinnati 9 6 3 0 0 12 26 24 Toledo 9 5 4 0 0 10 37 24 Wheeling 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 29 Kalamazoo 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 20 Indy 8 2 5 0 1 5 24 30 Iowa 9 2 6 1 0 5 28 48

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 10 7 3 0 0 14 39 30 Idaho 11 6 5 0 0 12 31 28 Kansas City 8 5 3 0 0 10 30 25 Tulsa 6 4 2 0 0 8 16 12 Rapid City 9 3 5 1 0 7 23 30 Wichita 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 23 Allen 8 2 4 2 0 6 27 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 5, Newfoundland 2

South Carolina 4, Orlando 2

Kalamazoo 7, Indy 2

Reading 4, Norfolk 0

Utah 4, Adirondack 1

Florida 5, Greenville 4

Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 4

Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 0

Kansas City 7, Allen 4

Idaho 3, Rapid City 0

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

