All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|34
|21
|Reading
|9
|5
|1
|2
|1
|13
|33
|28
|Adirondack
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|23
|29
|Trois-Rivieres
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|22
|27
|Maine
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|21
|22
|Worcester
|7
|2
|4
|0
|1
|5
|19
|28
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|31
|23
|Norfolk
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|34
|37
|South Carolina
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|22
|17
|Atlanta
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|14
|Jacksonville
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|8
|22
|26
|Orlando
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|24
|28
|Greenville
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|19
|26
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|26
|14
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|26
|24
|Toledo
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|37
|24
|Wheeling
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|27
|29
|Kalamazoo
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|20
|20
|Indy
|8
|2
|5
|0
|1
|5
|24
|30
|Iowa
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|28
|48
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|39
|30
|Idaho
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|31
|28
|Kansas City
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|30
|25
|Tulsa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|16
|12
|Rapid City
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|23
|30
|Wichita
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|25
|23
|Allen
|8
|2
|4
|2
|0
|6
|27
|40
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Worcester 5, Newfoundland 2
South Carolina 4, Orlando 2
Kalamazoo 7, Indy 2
Reading 4, Norfolk 0
Utah 4, Adirondack 1
Florida 5, Greenville 4
Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 4
Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 0
Kansas City 7, Allen 4
Idaho 3, Rapid City 0
Sunday’s Games
Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.
Utah at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
