All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 8 7 1 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 8 7 1 0 0 14 32 16 Reading 8 4 1 2 1 11 29 28 Adirondack 7 3 3 1 0 7 22 25 Trois-Rivieres 7 3 4 0 0 6 22 27 Maine 6 2 3 1 0 5 21 22 Worcester 6 1 4 0 1 3 14 26

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 9 6 3 0 0 12 34 33 Florida 8 5 2 0 1 11 26 19 Atlanta 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 14 South Carolina 6 4 2 0 0 8 18 15 Jacksonville 9 3 4 1 1 8 22 26 Orlando 7 3 3 1 0 7 22 24 Greenville 7 2 5 0 0 4 15 21

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 6 5 1 0 0 10 23 14 Toledo 8 5 3 0 0 10 37 21 Cincinnati 8 5 3 0 0 10 21 20 Wheeling 7 4 3 0 0 8 23 24 Indy 7 2 4 0 1 5 22 23 Iowa 9 2 6 1 0 5 28 48 Kalamazoo 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 9 6 3 0 0 12 35 29 Idaho 10 5 5 0 0 10 28 28 Tulsa 6 4 2 0 0 8 16 12 Kansas City 7 4 3 0 0 8 23 21 Rapid City 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 27 Allen 7 2 3 2 0 6 23 33 Wichita 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 23

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2

Adirondack 5, Utah 4

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1

Reading 5, Norfolk 2

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 2

Florida 4, Greenville 0

Trois-Rivieres 8, Maine 7

Wheeling 3, Toledo 2

Fort Wayne 2, Cincinnati 1

Iowa 5, Indy 3

Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1

Wichita 6, Allen 2

Rapid City 4, Idaho 2

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.