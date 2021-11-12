All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 7 6 1 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 7 6 1 0 0 12 29 14 Reading 7 3 1 2 1 9 24 26 Adirondack 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 21 Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14 Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20 Worcester 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 23

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 8 6 2 0 0 12 32 28 Florida 7 4 2 0 1 9 22 19 South Carolina 5 4 1 0 0 8 16 11 Orlando 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 21 Atlanta 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 12 Jacksonville 8 2 4 1 1 6 19 25 Greenville 6 2 4 0 0 4 15 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 7 5 2 0 0 10 35 18 Cincinnati 7 5 2 0 0 10 20 18 Fort Wayne 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 13 Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 22 Indy 6 2 3 0 1 5 19 18 Kalamazoo 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18 Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 24 Idaho 9 5 4 0 0 10 26 24 Kansas City 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 18 Tulsa 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 11 Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27 Rapid City 7 2 4 1 0 5 19 25 Wichita 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 3, Jacksonville 1

Friday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

