CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 7 6 1 0 0 12 29 14
Reading 7 3 1 2 1 9 24 26
Adirondack 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 21
Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14
Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20
Worcester 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 23

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Norfolk 8 6 2 0 0 12 32 28
Florida 7 4 2 0 1 9 22 19
South Carolina 5 4 1 0 0 8 16 11
Orlando 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 21
Atlanta 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 12
Jacksonville 7 2 3 1 1 6 18 22
Greenville 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 7 5 2 0 0 10 35 18
Cincinnati 7 5 2 0 0 10 20 18
Fort Wayne 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 13
Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 22
Indy 6 2 3 0 1 5 19 18
Kalamazoo 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18
Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 24
Idaho 9 5 4 0 0 10 26 24
Kansas City 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 18
Tulsa 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 11
Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27
Rapid City 7 2 4 1 0 5 19 25
Wichita 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk 4, Reading 3

Idaho 4, Rapid City 1

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up