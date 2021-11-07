All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 6 5 1 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 6 5 1 0 0 10 24 14 Reading 6 3 1 1 1 8 21 22 Adirondack 5 2 2 1 0 5 17 16 Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14 Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20 Worcester 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 19

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 7 5 2 0 0 10 28 25 Florida 6 3 2 0 1 7 18 18 South Carolina 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 8 Orlando 5 2 2 1 0 5 18 19 Jacksonville 5 2 2 1 0 5 13 15 Atlanta 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7 Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 6 5 1 0 0 10 33 13 Cincinnati 6 4 2 0 0 8 17 16 Fort Wayne 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 11 Indy 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 10 Kalamazoo 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18 Wheeling 5 2 3 0 0 4 15 20 Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 24 Kansas City 4 3 1 0 0 6 19 15 Tulsa 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 9 Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27 Idaho 7 3 4 0 0 6 20 22 Rapid City 6 2 3 1 0 5 18 21 Wichita 5 1 4 0 0 2 16 18

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3

Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 4

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 2

Florida 4, Worcester 2

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 2

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 0

Cincinnati 6, Iowa 1

Kansas City 7, Allen 5

Tulsa 4, Idaho 1

Utah 4, Rapid City 3

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Florida at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

