All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|24
|14
|Reading
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|21
|22
|Adirondack
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|17
|16
|Maine
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|20
|Worcester
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|11
|19
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|28
|25
|Florida
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|18
|18
|South Carolina
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|12
|8
|Orlando
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|18
|19
|Jacksonville
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|13
|15
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|7
|Greenville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|33
|13
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|17
|16
|Fort Wayne
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|11
|Indy
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|15
|10
|Kalamazoo
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|13
|18
|Wheeling
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|15
|20
|Iowa
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|23
|45
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|31
|24
|Kansas City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|19
|15
|Tulsa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|12
|9
|Allen
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|21
|27
|Idaho
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|20
|22
|Rapid City
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|18
|21
|Wichita
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|16
|18
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3
Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 4
South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 2
Florida 4, Worcester 2
Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 2
Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 0
Cincinnati 6, Iowa 1
Kansas City 7, Allen 5
Tulsa 4, Idaho 1
Utah 4, Rapid City 3
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Florida at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
