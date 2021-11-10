CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Czech investment group buys…

Czech investment group buys 27% stake in EPL club West Ham

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 9:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — An investment group from the Czech Republic has bought a 27% stake in West Ham, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Daniel Křetínský, the chairman of 1890s holdings a.s, and his colleague Pavel Horský have become members of West Ham’s board as a result of the acquisition.

Co-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan have controlled West Ham since 2010 and the club has made impressive strides in recent years under manager David Moyes, with the team currently in third place in the Premier League after its 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

“Having been to the London Stadium recently to watch David Moyes’ team, I know it is an incredible time to become part of the West Ham United family,” said Křetínský, who is the co-owner of Czech soccer team Sparta Prague. “I feel privileged to now have the opportunity to help everyone here build on the proud traditions of this great club.”

West Ham said the deal “will initially enable the reduction of its long-term debt and the ability to continue to direct funds generated into other key areas of focus, continuing the positive progress made at West Ham United in recent years.”

Two of West Ham’s best players, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, are Czech Republic internationals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up